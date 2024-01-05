You — yes, you — could be Smashing Pumpkins’ new guitarist. Here’s how

It's not every day that a major rock band puts out an open call for a new member.
But '90s alt-rock legends Smashing Pumpkins did just that on social media Friday afternoon.
"The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist," the post reads. "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested."
The post also specifies that the band are looking specifically for a guitarist — bassists need not apply.
Serious applicants can send a resume and related materials to [email protected].
The successful candidate will join the current lineup of the band, which includes Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain.
Unsuccessful candidates — and everyone else — can still see Smashing Pumpkins on tour with Green Day later this year, including a Sept. 18 gig at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.