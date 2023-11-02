 Green Day will play a concert in Phoenix in 2024. Here are the details | Phoenix New Times
Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

Green Day's stadium tour will stop in Phoenix in September next year. Here's what we know.
November 2, 2023
Green Day are heading back to Phoenix in 2024.
Live Nation
In honor of the 30th anniversary of their album "Dookie" and 20th anniversary of their album "American Idiot," Green Day announced a stadium tour Thursday morning.

They'll bring the "Saviours Tour" to Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 18, 2024. Supporting acts are The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with 'Saviors,' a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” the band said in the announcement.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Nov. 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Nov. 7 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Green Day's website.

The complete list of tour dates is below.

July 29, Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Aug. 1, Toronto, Rogers Centre
Aug. 3, Montreal, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Aug. 5, New York City, Citi Field
Aug. 7, Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 9, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13, Chicago, Wrigley Field
Aug. 15, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17, Minneapolis, Target Field
Aug. 20, Kansas City, Kan., Azura Amphitheatre
Aug. 22, Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Field
Aug. 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 28, Atlanta, Truist Park
Aug. 30, Nashville, Tenn., Geodis Park
Sept. 1, Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sept. 4, Detroit, Comerica Park
Sept. 7, Denver, Coors Field
Sept. 10, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 11,  Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
Sept. 14, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18, Phoenix, Chase Field
Sept. 20, San Francisco, Oracle Park
Sept. 23, Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25, Portland, Ore., Providence Park
Sept. 28, San Diego, Petco Park
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
