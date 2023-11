Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

In honor of the 30th anniversary of their album "Dookie" and 20th anniversary of their album "American Idiot," Green Day announced a stadium tour Thursday morning.They'll bring the "Saviours Tour" to Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 18, 2024. Supporting acts are The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with 'Saviors,' a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” the band said in the announcement.Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Nov. 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Nov. 7 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Green Day's website The complete list of tour dates is below.July 29, Washington, D.C., Nationals ParkAug. 1, Toronto, Rogers CentreAug. 3, Montreal, Osheaga Music and Arts FestivalAug. 5, New York City, Citi FieldAug. 7, Boston, Fenway ParkAug. 9, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank ParkAug. 10, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark StadiumAug. 13, Chicago, Wrigley FieldAug. 15, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreAug. 17, Minneapolis, Target FieldAug. 20, Kansas City, Kan., Azura AmphitheatreAug. 22, Cincinnati, Great American BallparkAug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family FieldAug. 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionAug. 28, Atlanta, Truist ParkAug. 30, Nashville, Tenn., Geodis ParkSept. 1, Pittsburgh, PNC ParkSept. 4, Detroit, Comerica ParkSept. 7, Denver, Coors FieldSept. 10, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 11, Arlington, Texas, Globe Life FieldSept. 14, Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumSept. 18, Phoenix, Chase FieldSept. 20, San Francisco, Oracle ParkSept. 23, Seattle, T-Mobile ParkSept. 25, Portland, Ore., Providence ParkSept. 28, San Diego, Petco Park