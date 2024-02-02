 Watch: The late Wayne Kramer and MC5 at the band’s last Phoenix show | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

In honor of the late Wayne Kramer, here’s MC5’s ‘Kick Out the Jams’ in Tempe

The MC5 guitarist and rock legend has died. Here's a clip from the band's last Phoenix concert.
February 2, 2024
Wayne Kramer performs in 1974.
Wayne Kramer performs in 1974. Hugh Shirley Candyside/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY SA 2.0
Share this:
News broke Friday afternoon that Wayne Kramer, founding member of seminal Detroit band MC5, has died at the age of 75.

MC5 formed in the early 1960s and quickly became known for their driving sound, which included elements of hard rock, garage rock and proto-punk, as well as their leftist political affiliations.

For many years, Kramer had been the band's only original member.

MC5's last concert in Arizona was on Oct. 1, 2018, at Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Before the show, Kramer spoke with Phoenix New Times writer Glenn Burnsilver, during which he expressed a positive outlook despite the political climate:

“The MC5's message of unlimited possibilities, of self-determination and self-nascency, that you can make a difference in the world, holds true. But you have to do it full measure. You have to go at it wholeheartedly. I think the message has substance and is not subject to decay,” Kramer said. “We’ll carry that message every night in our performance and how we play these songs, (and) hopefully inspire people to action.”

In honor of Kramer's musical legacy, here's a YouTube video of MC5 at that 2018 Marquee show, performing their most well-known song, "Kick Out the Jams."

KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Mr. Lucky’s: A look at Phoenix’s legendary country bar over the years

Nostalgia

Mr. Lucky’s: A look at Phoenix’s legendary country bar over the years

By Benjamin Leatherman
The arty party people of Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon in Glendale

Photos

The arty party people of Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon in Glendale

By Benjamin Leatherman
Post Malone, Orianthi and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Post Malone, Orianthi and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

Touring Artists

Your guide to Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation