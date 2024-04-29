 8 photos of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl tribute at Carly’s Bistro | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Emotions ran high at Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl tribute at Carly’s Bistro

It was an emotional night celebrating the memory of a beloved band and the legacy of a downtown Phoenix business.
April 29, 2024
Fatigo closed out the night with an upbeat set.
Fatigo closed out the night with an upbeat set. Tonissa Saul
Share this:
Earlier this year, interest in former Bisbee band Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl spiked nationally when the biological daughter of member Amy Lopez Ross, McKenna Faith Breinholt, became a contestant on "American Idol."

But in some parts of the Arizona music community, the memory of and love for Amy Ross and her husband and bandmate, Derrick Ross, hasn't waned since their tragic death in 2013.

On Saturday, friends, fans and fellow musicians gathered at Carly's Bistro on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix for a Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl tribute show, which also served as one of Carly's farewell concerts before it shuts down on May 3. The show also raised funds for Lupus Foundation of Southern AZ.

Bisbee band Fatigo performed, as did Lonna Kelley, Revizor and Robin Vining. The sets were a mix of originals and Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl covers, and the atmosphere was emotional as old friends greeted each other, lost friends were remembered and a longtime home for the creative community was celebrated.

"Cheers to Carly's Bistro, to years and years of hummus and love," said Fatigo lead singer Mike Montoya.

Here's a look at the event.

click to enlarge
Fans and friends of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl gathered at Carly's Bistro on April 27.
Tonissa Saul
click to enlarge
Dolls representing Derrick and Amy Ross of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl stayed near the stage area all night.
Tonissa Saul
click to enlarge
Lonna Kelley opened the show.
Tonissa Saul
click to enlarge
The crowd for the show filled the narrow patio and spilled out onto the sidewalk at the corner of Second and Roosevelt streets.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Revizor performed some Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girls songs along with some of their original music.
Tonissa Saul
click to enlarge
Milo Vining, left, performed with their dad, Robin Vining of The Sweetbleeders.
Tonissa Saul
click to enlarge
Fatigo plays as a packed house watches.
Tonissa Saul
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour includes Phoenix in October

Just Announced

Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour includes Phoenix in October

By Jennifer Goldberg
Char’s Has the Blues: The life and death of Phoenix R&amp;B institution

History

Char’s Has the Blues: The life and death of Phoenix R&B institution

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here are Phoenix’s best Cinco de Mayo parties and events in 2024

Things to Do

Here are Phoenix’s best Cinco de Mayo parties and events in 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman
The best Phoenix radio stations for rock, hip-hop, country and more

Lists

The best Phoenix radio stations for rock, hip-hop, country and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation