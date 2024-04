Emotions ran high at Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl tribute at Carly’s Bistro

click to enlarge Fans and friends of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl gathered at Carly's Bistro on April 27. Tonissa Saul

click to enlarge Dolls representing Derrick and Amy Ross of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl stayed near the stage area all night. Tonissa Saul

click to enlarge Lonna Kelley opened the show. Tonissa Saul

click to enlarge The crowd for the show filled the narrow patio and spilled out onto the sidewalk at the corner of Second and Roosevelt streets. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Revizor performed some Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girls songs along with some of their original music. Tonissa Saul

click to enlarge Milo Vining, left, performed with their dad, Robin Vining of The Sweetbleeders. Tonissa Saul

click to enlarge Fatigo plays as a packed house watches. Tonissa Saul

Earlier this year, interest in former Bisbee band Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl spiked nationally when the biological daughter of member Amy Lopez Ross, McKenna Faith Breinholt, became a contestant on "American Idol."But in some parts of the Arizona music community, the memory of and love for Amy Ross and her husband and bandmate, Derrick Ross, hasn't waned since their tragic death in 2013 On Saturday, friends, fans and fellow musicians gathered at Carly's Bistro on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix for a Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl tribute show, which also served as one of Carly's farewell concerts before it shuts down on May 3 . The show also raised funds for Lupus Foundation of Southern AZ.Bisbee band Fatigo performed, as did Lonna Kelley, Revizor and Robin Vining. The sets were a mix of originals and Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl covers, and the atmosphere was emotional as old friends greeted each other, lost friends were remembered and a longtime home for the creative community was celebrated."Cheers to Carly's Bistro, to years and years of hummus and love," said Fatigo lead singer Mike Montoya.Here's a look at the event.