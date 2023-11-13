Lauryn Hill's Phoenix concert is postponed. Here's what we know

Lauryn Hill's Phoenix concert, scheduled for Tuesday night at Footprint Center, has been postponed.
As of Monday evening, both the Footprint Center website and Ticketmaster both state that the concert will not happen as scheduled.
A message on the Ticketmaster website reads, "The Event Organizer has had to postpone your event. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, those options will be visible within the event details of your order."
No reason was given for the postponement, and no new date has been announced.
Hill was coming to Phoenix as part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."