 Footprint Center announces new Lauryn Hill Phoenix concert date | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Footprint Center announces new Lauryn Hill Phoenix concert date

It's a make-up date for the November concert that was postponed the night before the show.
February 14, 2024
Lauryn Hill performs at Comerica Theatre on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Lauryn Hill performs at Comerica Theatre on Sunday, November 13, 2016. Zee Peralta
Share this:
Downtown Phoenix sports and entertainment venue Footprint Center announced on social media Wednesday the new Lauryn Hill concert date.

She'll perform at the arena on April 10. The show begins at 8:30 and YG Marley is the opening act.

Hill was scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Nov. 14, but the show was postponed on Nov. 13. Ticketholders were not given the option to get a refund.

The ticket presale runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Hill is touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Events

10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

Just Announced

Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

Music News

15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation