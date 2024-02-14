Footprint Center announces new Lauryn Hill Phoenix concert date

[
Downtown Phoenix sports and entertainment venue Footprint Center announced on social media Wednesday the new Lauryn Hill concert date.
She'll perform at the arena on April 10. The show begins at 8:30 and YG Marley is the opening act.
Hill was scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Nov. 14, but the show was postponed
on Nov. 13. Ticketholders were not given the option to get a refund.
The ticket presale
runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Hill is touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."
