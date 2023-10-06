 Your guide to October's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to October’s First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix

Highlights of this month's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix include the annual "Chaos Theory" event and a Halloween-themed show at Sisao Gallery.
October 6, 2023
One of Stacy Holmstedt's works in "Saguaros & Shards." Stacy Holmstedt
The first First Friday of autumn is packed full of things to see and do. October's options include the annual "Chaos Theory" exhibition, a Halloween-themed show at Sisao Gallery and an adults-only event at Alwun House.

click to enlarge
Alwun House is ready for Halloween.
Tom Carlson

Alwun House

1204 E. Roosevelt St.
There's a lot going on at Alwun House this First Friday. Inside the house, visitors can check out the "Monsters Menagerie" juried art exhibit, which is "chock-full of grotesque and profane art in a variety of media from local artists," according to the Alwun House Facebook page. At the adjacent Art Park, Alwun House is hosting First Friday With a Kink, a grownups-only event that includes shibari rope demonstrations, vendors selling adult products, food trucks and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. There is no cost to see the "Monsters Menagerie" show, but First Friday With a Kink has a $5 admission price.

Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center

147 E. Adams St.
The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center's current exhibition is titled "Back in the Day." Intended to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, the show will include works by local artists that evoke memory and nostalgia. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

click to enlarge
Looking northeast across Central Avenue toward Burton Barr Central Library.
Lynn Trimble

Burton Barr Library Central Gallery

1221 N. Central Ave.
The gallery space inside the main branch of the Phoenix Public Library system is displaying art and altars created by city of Phoenix employees that explore themes related to Arizona, local history, and meaningful figures, places and historical events that have helped shape the city. First Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eye Lounge

922 N. Fifth St.
Eye Lounge is currently showing "Companion, Comrade, Kasama," a solo exhibition by Katherine Del Rosario. The collection of drawings is "inspired from her reflections and insights gained through her involvement in the national democratic movement, striving for the genuine liberation of Filipinos across the globe," according to the gallery statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

First Studio

631 N. First Ave.
Pieces by more than 20 artists who live and work in north Central Phoenix are on display in an exhibition titled "The Slope Sampling: The heART of Sunnyslope." First Friday hours at First Studio are 5 to 9 p.m.

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Ave., #2B
This month's exhibition at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse is "Alphabetical Order," a series of 26 mixed-media works by artist Bob Allen. "I love that letters exist," Allen says in his artist statement. "I dig how they pose and come at us in all shapes and sizes.” First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
Stacy Holmstedt

Found:RE Contemporary

1100 N. Central Ave.
Found:RE Contemporary will host the opening reception this First Friday for “Saguaros & Shards,” a new exhibition by Stacy Holmstedt. She calls her paintings her love letters to Arizona, and she'll be painting and mosaicking on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the show’s exhibition (through Dec. 31). First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Heard Museum

2301 N. Central Ave.
Heard Museum's monthly First Friday event will be an evening of "Indiginerd" magic. Attendees will enjoy guests, workshops, cosplay, vendors and more as the Heard celebrates Native creatives in pop culture. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

Legend City Studios

521 W. Van Buren St.
The 23rd "Chaos Theory" exhibition at Legend City Studios brings together the work of more than 70 local artists for a two-day event. Organized by Randy Slack, the show includes pieces by Bill Dambrova, Gennaro Garcia, Cindy Dach, Annie Lopez, Luster Kaboom, Mayme Kratz, Wayne Rainey and the late Michael 23. Friday hours are 6 p.m. to midnight, and the show continues 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Modified Arts

407 E. Roosevelt St.
Modified Arts' First Friday show is "Experience Line Shape Depth," a group show featuring 18 artists including Andy Brown, Barbara Kemp Cowlin, Ben Willis, Bree Deverill, Daniel Nez and more. "Emphasizing the elements of line, shape, and depth, these works take you on a journey between representational and abstract visualizations exploring how we see and feel our world in addition to what is beyond," the gallery said in a statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

"Field of Dreams" by Dair Deckert.
Dair Deckert

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral

100 W. Roosevelt St.
Olney Gallery is showing an exhibition titled "Contemplation" this First Friday. The show includes nature-themed work by artists Dair Deckert and Ann Osgood. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Ave.
Halloween starts early at Sisao Gallery this First Friday. "Never Trust the Living" is a group show that features work done on coffin-shaped wood panels. Participating artists include Tato Caraveo, Ashley Macias, Maggie Keane, Robert Gentile, Jared Aubel and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

The annual DTPHX Lotería gets started at Xico Inc. during this month's First Friday.
Downtown Phoenix Inc.

Xico Inc.

829 N. First Ave.
This First Friday, Xico Inc. will host a kickoff party for the annual DTPHX Lotería event. Attendees can meet the artists that created the Lotería art for this year’s game, sip on agave spirits at Barcoa next door, nosh on tacos from Provecho and get a headstart playing the game. The first 50 attendees will receive a free taco from Provecho. First Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.
