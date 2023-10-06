Your guide to October’s First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix

Alwun House1204 E. Roosevelt St.There's a lot going on at Alwun House this First Friday. Inside the house, visitors can check out the "Monsters Menagerie" juried art exhibit, which is "chock-full of grotesque and profane art in a variety of media from local artists," according to the Alwun House Facebook page. At the adjacent Art Park, Alwun House is hosting First Friday With a Kink, a grownups-only event that includes shibari rope demonstrations, vendors selling adult products, food trucks and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. There is no cost to see the "Monsters Menagerie" show, but First Friday With a Kink has a $5 admission price.
Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center147 E. Adams St.
The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center's current exhibition is titled "Back in the Day." Intended to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, the show will include works by local artists that evoke memory and nostalgia. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Burton Barr Library Central Gallery1221 N. Central Ave.
The gallery space inside the main branch of the Phoenix Public Library system is displaying art and altars created by city of Phoenix employees that explore themes related to Arizona, local history, and meaningful figures, places and historical events that have helped shape the city. First Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eye Lounge922 N. Fifth St.Eye Lounge is currently showing "Companion, Comrade, Kasama," a solo exhibition by Katherine Del Rosario. The collection of drawings is "inspired from her reflections and insights gained through her involvement in the national democratic movement, striving for the genuine liberation of Filipinos across the globe," according to the gallery statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
First Studio631 N. First Ave.Pieces by more than 20 artists who live and work in north Central Phoenix are on display in an exhibition titled "The Slope Sampling: The heART of Sunnyslope." First Friday hours at First Studio are 5 to 9 p.m.
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse1301 Grand Ave., #2B
This month's exhibition at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse is "Alphabetical Order," a series of 26 mixed-media works by artist Bob Allen. "I love that letters exist," Allen says in his artist statement. "I dig how they pose and come at us in all shapes and sizes.” First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Found:RE Contemporary1100 N. Central Ave.
Found:RE Contemporary will host the opening reception this First Friday for “Saguaros & Shards,” a new exhibition by Stacy Holmstedt. She calls her paintings her love letters to Arizona, and she'll be painting and mosaicking on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the show’s exhibition (through Dec. 31). First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Heard Museum2301 N. Central Ave.
Heard Museum's monthly First Friday event will be an evening of "Indiginerd" magic. Attendees will enjoy guests, workshops, cosplay, vendors and more as the Heard celebrates Native creatives in pop culture. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.