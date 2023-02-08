13 Great Strip Clubs and Adult Cabarets in Metro Phoenix (NSFW)

If you need assistance in picking out the perfect place to get an eyeful of scantily clad entertainers and pop bottles, we've put together a list of our favorite strip clubs and cabaret from the wealth of flesh parlors available throughout metro Phoenix.
Bones Cabaret
2011 North Scottsdale Road
602-374-5345Bones may have been called a “rock 'n’ roll strip club” back when it opened in 2016, but its look, feel, and music have evolved a bit since then. Despite all the old-school punk and metal flyers plastering the interior — as well as murals inspired by Nirvana and Motorhead — the tunes booming from the sound system is more of the hip-hop, Top 40, R&B, and club anthem variety. Outside, large-scale photos of gorgeous women adorn its stylish exterior and beckon the curious. Inside, femme fatales and gals that look suitably Scottsdale bust out astounding and acrobatic feats via the club’s stripper pole. It makes for an interesting juxtaposition and one of the more interesting adult entertainment spots in the Valley. Bones also keeps things going until 4 a.m. every night, long after other bars and clubs close, which is still pretty rock 'n’ roll.
Bourbon Street
2901 East Thomas Road
602-956-9650Two things are in abundance at Bourbon Street: top-notch dancers and top-shelf liquor. The phrase "model quality" doesn't even begin to describe the lovely ladies working the stage at this landmark Valley topless spot. It's as if they stepped straight out of the pages of Victoria's Secret catalog or even Vogue. (Or, as one reviewer on The Ultimate Strip Club List states, the place has “very few girls [rating] under a seven.”) For those whose tastes tend toward blondes, they perform nightly, as do stunning redheads and statuesque brunettes. If you could use a little liquid courage before approaching one for a private session, Bourbon Street's bartenders can craft you a primo cocktail or two using their cache of high-end spirits. A word of warning, though: drunken antics will get you quickly tossed by security.
Cheetahs
4125 North Seventh Street
602-277-8487 After spending a few years as part of the Scores chain, this long-running club is under new ownership and back to its original identity as Cheetahs. It still has everything a red-blooded strip club connoisseur could possibly want during a night out at an exotic dance emporium. A renovation added a total of seven champagne rooms. There’s an expansive wall of liquor behind the bar stocked with an array of booze, and a cadre of cuties on staff aim offer thrills while you relax on leopard-print couches downstairs or kick it the balcony VIP section. Renowned soul food chef Stacy Phipps also occasionally sets up his food trucks out back if you get hungry. Just don’t choke on your chicken wings when dancers pull off an eye-popping downward spin from atop the towering stripper pole.
Christie's Cabaret
1675 West Baseline Road, Tempe
480-456-1015 The dirty deeds being done onstage at Christie's, and the even dirtier thoughts bouncing around the minds of the clientele, are about the only thing that's unkempt about the Tempe location of the topless strip club chain. Known for its impeccable and opulent Vegas-like decor and amenities, including ornate gold furnishings and Louis XIV-style furniture, Christie's Tempe is decidedly upscale. It’s also big on bubbly, as there’s a Champagne room and dozens upon dozens of high-end brands ready to be popped. If you want to live the high life while experiencing lowbrow thrills, Christie’s is the place to do it.
Dick’s Cabaret
3432 East Illini Street
602-274-3425Hey, we don’t discriminate with our list, and neither do the folks at Dick’s Cabaret, the Valley’s only male strip joint. Tucked away in an industrial district near Sky Harbor International Airport, it's renowned for teases by fully nude men who are typically perfect specimens of muscle and movement. Patrons of any sexual orientation or gender identity hit up the 18-and-over club for a heaping helping of beefcake. There's a nonalcoholic bar stocked with sodas and energy drinks — or you can BYOB — and the stage is surrounded by mirrors to ensure your vision is clear enough to see the astonishing pole tricks and every inch of skin each Adonis can bare. The secluded VIP area off to the side allows for, ahem, more private dances.
Great Alaskan Bush Company
2980 Grand Avenue
602-254-2909Great Alaskan Bush Company — or “ABCO,” as it's called by its staff and regulars — is famous in some circles for being Arizona’s original dual strip club. Step into the 10,000-square-foot establishment and choose between the topless showroom with a full bar for the 21-and-over crowd or a separate 18-plus nude showroom where entertainers go the Full Monty. ABCO’s owners recently renovated the property, adding private dance suites and a balcony area. They kept its weekly theme nights, though, including Military Monday (with free admission for veterans and active duty personnel), Risky Business Wednesday, and Tequila Thursday. There are also weekly specials, like two-for-one drinks and dances on Tuesdays, as well as DJ drink specials called hourly on Friday and Saturday – when they’re open till 4 a.m. Day clubbers can look forward to a daily 11 a.m. open time to boot.
Hi-Liter
4716 North 12th Street
602-234-0128 If the walls of the Hi-Liter could talk, you'd likely hear tales about the vintage lounge's 61-year history, and the countless vixens who’ve shaken their moneymakers at the club over the decades. First opened in 1962 as a piano and cocktail parlor, it later became a go-go joint and topless bar in the '70s. But while its dancers no longer sport thigh-highs or strut their stuff to Janis Joplin, they're still plenty groovy. There are a variety of ecdysiasts, each young and beautiful, with varying endowments and amounts of body art. Some are in the Suicide Girls vein; others are more girl-next-door types. Best of all, most are friendly without being pushy. If you do decide to drop some cash, dances are comparatively cheaper than other joints. (Pro-tip: Stop by in the afternoon, as there’s no cover before 5 p.m.) Hi-Liter also offers a lengthy menu (the long-running Thursday night steak and lobster deal is still a thing), featured entertainers, and an “A” rating from Maricopa County Environmental Services.
Jaguars Phoenix
1902 North Black Canyon Highway
602-352-0240 There's no shortage of either swankiness or space inside this supersized den of debauchery located along Interstate 17. When Jaguars was built in 2005 as a part of the national chain of Penthouse Clubs, its original proprietors spared no expense to pile on the poshness. And while the name has changed (a couple of times, actually), it's still as stylish as ever, from its tuck 'n' roll booths to its marble bars. There's plenty of space in the main showroom, which is staffed by dozens of dancers and equipped with five stages, two bars, hookahs, and a high-tech light and sound system. The equally large VIP lounge is cloistered behind a glass wall and cloaked in just enough darkness to afford a great deal of seclusion. Jaguars also has drink specials on the regular, including during its no-cover happy hour every weekday from 4 to 7 p.m., and after-hours action, as it’s open till 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and 3 a.m. every other night.
Le Girls Cabaret
5151 East Washington Street
602-244-8000Location, as they say, is everything. And Le Girls Cabaret’s ideal spot straddling the Tempe and Phoenix border is a perfect illustration of this axiom. It’s roughly equidistant from Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, Sky Harbor International Airport, Scottsdale, and east Phoenix, resulting in a mixed crowd of college kids, tourists, and upwardly mobile loft dwellers during the neon-filled strip joint’s busy periods on weekends. What unites them? A shared appreciation of the female form and watching women dance on stage or in their laps. Le Girls is actually two clubs in one: a 21-and-over side featuring topless performers and features a fully stocked bar, and an adjacent 18-and-over showroom (which stays open until 4 a.m.) offering nude entertainment. The cover is $10 most nights and lap dances are $20 each on either side. A three-song private dance on one of the many plush couches is $100, if that’s your thing.
Platinum Plus Cabaret
44 North 32nd Street
602-275-3095Formerly the home of a Christie’s Cabaret location, this 16,000-square-foot establishment was remodeled and rebranded by its current owners in 2021. Wisely, they kept the place’s opulent decor (including plenty of marble), upscale atmosphere, and penchant for cleanliness. On either of its two floors (VIP and private areas are upstairs, and stages and general seating are downstairs) you’ll encounter plenty of gorgeous dancers. Elsewhere, there are multiple bars, a pool table, a hoop hanging from the ceiling for aerial performances, and a full kitchen. Try the $10 prime rib. The parking lot is also sizable, well-lit, and has ample spaces available. If you’re looking to get the most for your money, covers are $7 during the daytime, $10 on weeknights, and $12 on weekends with semi-private couch dances starting at $25. What more could you want?
Skin Cabaret
1137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-425-7546A die-hard strip club connoisseur we know described Skin Cabaret thusly: "It's where to go when you want to catch a buzz and see some beautiful almost naked women up close." It's not poetry by any means, but it's an apt summation of this exotic establishment. A topless lounge that’s become a Scottsdale institution for decades — despite the best efforts of former Mayor Mary Manross to shut down the place in the early 2000s — Skin Cabaret features an almost supper club-like setup with an array of small tables surrounding the stage, each offering great views of its lineup of bombshells. Amenities like posh VIP rooms, premium bottle service, and private parties are also offered. They also stay open until 4 a.m. each night, in case you want to keep things going into the wee hours.
Sugar 44
4420 East Thomas Road
602-840-5143 From the outside, Sugar 44 resembles any of the nondescript buildings common to its corner of Arcadia. Inside, though, the topless club is a lascivious tempest of vibrant lights splaying across undulating half-naked bodies. If not for the large octagonal stage equipped with a floor-to-ceiling metal pole in the center of the room, it might be mistaken for a nightclub or even an intimate music venue. Sugar 44 is on the smaller side, but it compensates by packing plenty of action into its red-drenched digs with two VIP areas, a full bar, and plenty of comfy seating. Sugar 44’s deals are also as sweet as its name: There’s a coupon on its website for no cover from 7 to 11 p.m. nightly, table dances are $10, a VIP wristband is $20, and private sessions are $25 per song. No wonder strip club enthusiasts swear by the place.
Xplicit Showclub
11701 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-872-1365If you’re looking for a topless showclub in close proximity to State Farm Stadium, Xplicit Showclub is set along a stretch of Glendale Avenue. Catching some of the Westgate and post-Cardinals game runoff, Xplicit features 30-foot-tall poles on the main stage that are touted as the tallest in the Valley, plus features like VIP areas upstairs and downstairs, two full bars, and a decent menu at Café Risque. The 10,000-square-foot business, which has been around since 2009, also has a crew of “Xgirls” and features more than a dozen high-definition TVs, two projectors, and special events during sports games. Add in monthly drink specials, a daily happy hour with $2.50 domestic drafts and $3.50 import drafts, and free admission for first responders and military, and you’ve several explicit reasons to swing through before and after the big game.