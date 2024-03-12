 Art, food and sunshine: 10 photos from Tempe Festival of the Arts | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Art, food and sunshine: 10 photos from Tempe Festival of the Arts

The most recent installment of the semiannual event drew thousands of people to Mill Avenue for a weekend of things to see and beautiful weather.
March 12, 2024
These panels were painted by local artists during the recent Tempe Blooms event.
These panels were painted by local artists during the recent Tempe Blooms event. Jennifer Goldberg
Share this:
Another Tempe Festival of the Arts is in the books.

The semiannual event, which sees Mill Avenue closed off to traffic, brought together thousands of attendees for three days of art vendors in every medium, food and drink, live music, DJs, interactive activities and plenty of sunshine from March 8 to 10. The works of 300 vendors from around the country were on display.

The next Tempe Festival of the Arts will be held Dec. 6 through 8.

Here's a look at last weekend's Tempe Festival of the Arts.
click to enlarge
Local artist Meg Harper stands with her bright, cheerful paintings of animals.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A cactus garden adds some greenery to the urban landscape.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The Akua's Boutique booth sold colorful handbags from Madagascar.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The view from Varsity Tavern on a busy Sunday.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Smoketree & Co. of Tempe sold charming wood Christmas ornaments, along with wall art and other items.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The festival's featured artist was Mel Mendez, a fifth-generation Zapotec rug weaver based in Prescott.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Phoenix artist Elissa Nowacki showed her colorful, intricately textured paintings.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Local vendor Kitten Karnage was selling their cool, hypoallergenic earrings at the festival.
Jennifer Goldberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
The Brides of March bar crawl brought white-gowned fun to Phoenix

Photos

The Brides of March bar crawl brought white-gowned fun to Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona's Emma Stone, Cord Jefferson win Academy Awards

Film & TV

Arizona's Emma Stone, Cord Jefferson win Academy Awards

By Jennifer Goldberg
On Mario Day, check out this Nintendo-themed mural in Central Phoenix

Visual Art

On Mario Day, check out this Nintendo-themed mural in Central Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Reel history: A look back at metro Phoenix’s iconic movie theaters

History

Reel history: A look back at metro Phoenix’s iconic movie theaters

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation