Art, food and sunshine: 10 photos from Tempe Festival of the Arts

Another Tempe Festival of the Arts is in the books.
The semiannual event, which sees Mill Avenue closed off to traffic, brought together thousands of attendees for three days of art vendors in every medium, food and drink, live music, DJs, interactive activities and plenty of sunshine from March 8 to 10. The works of 300 vendors from around the country were on display.
The next Tempe Festival of the Arts
will be held Dec. 6 through 8.
Here's a look at last weekend's Tempe Festival of the Arts.
click to enlarge
Local artist Meg Harper
stands with her bright, cheerful paintings of animals.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A cactus garden adds some greenery to the urban landscape.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The view from Varsity Tavern on a busy Sunday.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Smoketree & Co. of Tempe sold charming wood Christmas ornaments, along with wall art and other items.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The festival's featured artist was Mel Mendez
, a fifth-generation Zapotec rug weaver based in Prescott.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Phoenix artist Elissa Nowacki
showed her colorful, intricately textured paintings.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Local vendor Kitten Karnage
was selling their cool, hypoallergenic earrings at the festival.
Jennifer Goldberg
