Art, food and sunshine: 10 photos from Tempe Festival of the Arts

Local artist Meg Harper stands with her bright, cheerful paintings of animals. Jennifer Goldberg

A cactus garden adds some greenery to the urban landscape. Jennifer Goldberg

The view from Varsity Tavern on a busy Sunday. Jennifer Goldberg

Smoketree & Co. of Tempe sold charming wood Christmas ornaments, along with wall art and other items. Jennifer Goldberg

The festival's featured artist was Mel Mendez , a fifth-generation Zapotec rug weaver based in Prescott. Jennifer Goldberg

Phoenix artist Elissa Nowacki showed her colorful, intricately textured paintings. Jennifer Goldberg

Local vendor Kitten Karnage was selling their cool, hypoallergenic earrings at the festival. Jennifer Goldberg

Another Tempe Festival of the Arts is in the books.The semiannual event, which sees Mill Avenue closed off to traffic, brought together thousands of attendees for three days of art vendors in every medium, food and drink, live music, DJs, interactive activities and plenty of sunshine from March 8 to 10. The works of 300 vendors from around the country were on display.The next Tempe Festival of the Arts will be held Dec. 6 through 8.Here's a look at last weekend's Tempe Festival of the Arts.