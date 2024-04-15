 AIDS Walk Arizona participants raise $222,000 for HIV organizations | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Stepping for a cause: 16 photos from AIDS Walk Arizona

The walk and 5K run filled Tempe Beach Park with crowds raising awareness and money for HIV.
April 15, 2024
Participants enjoyed water, fruit and other snacks after completing the AIDS Walk Arizona & 5K on April 6 at Tempe Beach Park.
Participants enjoyed water, fruit and other snacks after completing the AIDS Walk Arizona & 5K on April 6 at Tempe Beach Park. Kevin Hurley
Share this:
Hundreds of people sashayed, power-walked, jogged and ran their way to raising funds for HIV organizations across the state during the AIDS Walk Arizona & 5K on April 6.

By Monday, the event had raised nearly $222,000 of its $250,000 goal, according to a fundraising tracker on its website. The funds benefit Aunt Rita’s Foundation, which hosts the annual event, and 11 partner organizations: CAN Community Health, Chicanos Por La Causa, Ebony House, Northland Cares, One•N•Ten, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Queer Center, Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, Southwest Recovery Alliance, Terros Health and Valleywise Health.

“This walk is not just about walking, though. It’s about walking with purpose,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, according to Cronkite News. “It’s about honoring lives lost but also making sure that we celebrate the progress that we’ve made.”

The event unfolded at Tempe Beach Park. For the first time, the AIDS Walk featured two Navajos as co-chairs.

“Aunt Rita’s really respects the work of both sister ‘Navi Ho’ Eddie George and Trudie Jackson, our co-chairs,” Stacey Jay Cavaliere, executive director of Aunt Rita’s Foundation, told KJZZ. “They’ve done so much work for years and years, with the HIV community and beyond, and we’re just thrilled that they have agreed to be kind of our figureheads this year.”

Here are some of our favorite moments from the AIDS Walk.
click to enlarge HIV awareness ribbon
A cutout of a red ribbon, a symbol of HIV awareness, is covered in hand prints and displayed at the event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge AIDS Walk Arizona participant with water bottle
A runner drinks from a water bottle handed out by volunteers.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge AIDS Walk Arizona participant
A reflection of Tempe buildings appears in a runner’s sunglasses.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Participants at AIDS Walk Arizona
Blue skies create a picturesque backdrop as a group of participants run along Tempe Town Lake.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Dogs at AIDS Walk Arizona
Several participants brought their dogs to walk in the event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Runner at AIDS Walk Arizona
A runner jogs through a cloud of bubbles made by volunteers.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Group of participants at AIDS Walk Arizona
A group poses for a photo before the walk and run.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Walkers at AIDS Walk Arizona
The group of walkers head toward the finish line.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge AIDS Walk Arizona participants
A group of walkers posed for alongside Tempe Town Lake.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A pride flag and a progress pride flag decorate an attendee's hair.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Speaker at AIDS Walk Arizona
An AIDS Walk Arizona representative speaks to the crowd as the event gets underway.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Entertainers take to the stage before the walk and run.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
The large group of walkers move onto the pedestrian bridge during the event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Runners at AIDS Walk Arizona
Two runners lead the pack during the 5K run.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Runner at AIDS Walk Arizona
A runner jogs alongside Tempe Town Lake.
Kevin Hurley
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Arizona Republicans now regret abortion ban they refused to repeal

Election

Arizona Republicans now regret abortion ban they refused to repeal

By TJ L'Heureux
Share your feedback: Take the Phoenix New Times audience survey

Membership

Share your feedback: Take the Phoenix New Times audience survey

By New Times Staff
Phoenix expands heat protections for 10,000 outdoor workers

Health & Wellness

Phoenix expands heat protections for 10,000 outdoor workers

By Kathleen Stinson
Rachel Mitchell tries to navigate Arizona abortion ban ruling

Courts

Rachel Mitchell tries to navigate Arizona abortion ban ruling

By Stephen Lemons
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation