A look at the intergalactic party people of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova

Phoenix experienced a close encounter of the PLUR kind during the two-night EDM festival.
April 2, 2024
There were all manner of interesting beings at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
The Valley experienced a close encounter of the PLUR kind on Friday and Saturday night when a legion of electronic dance music fans invaded the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. They came in peace to attend PHXLIGHTS: Supernova, the annual alien-themed music festival put on by Arizona event promoter Relentless Beats.

The two-night event featured more than two dozen DJs in the mix — including such EDM superstars as Kaskade, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Alleycvt, Valentino Khan and Joyryde — and a crowd made up of thousands of ravers, kandi kids and EDM fiends.

Some wore costumes inspired by UFO lore or sci-fi flicks. Others donned antennae topped with little green men. Whatever they were wearing, the attendees of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova came in a mood to party, rage and dance as nonstop electronic beats were dispensed at three different stages.

Here’s a look at the intergalactic party people and otherworldly EDM fans of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. For more upcoming DJ events in the Valley, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Take him to your leader.
Benjamin Leatherman
Invades from the Swole galaxy.
Benjamin Leatherman
Many PHXLIGHTS: Supernova attendees dressed up for the occasion.
Benjamin Leatherman
The perfect sign for an EDM festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
Spreading her wings at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Outfits perfect for an alien invasion or an alien-themed EDM festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
Close encounters of the furred kind.
Benjamin Leatherman
Hooping it up at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
One of many astronaut costumes at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
They brought their entire crew.
Benjamin Leatherman
The UFO-shaped art display near the entrance of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova was a suitable photo-op.
Benjamin Leatherman
Spotted in the entrance tunnel at Phoenix Raceway.
Benjamin Leatherman
They came, they saw, they danced.
Benjamin Leatherman
This is how Anakin Skywalker spends his off hours from the Jedi Temple.
Benjamin Leatherman
A pair of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova attendees having a blast at the Silent Disco.
Benjamin Leatherman
They came to party.
Benjamin Leatherman
Aliens are among us.
Benjamin Leatherman
Dancers from the Weird & Wonderful troupe roamed the festival grounds.
Benjamin Leatherman
Those glowing glasses were everywhere at the PHXLIGHTS: Supernova festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
She went with all-neon everything for her festival ensemble.
Benjamin Leatherman
Exchanging kandi bracelets serves as a universal greeting among ravers.
Benjamin Leatherman
Experiencing the otherworldly sounds of the Silent Disco.
Benjamin Leatherman
It ain't easy being green.
Benjamin Leatherman
They came in peace.
Benjamin Leatherman
Who was that masked man?
Benjamin Leatherman
Greetings from planet Earth.
Benjamin Leatherman
Silly rabbits.
Benjamin Leatherman
That prop is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
Benjamin Leatherman
Chasing the dragon.
Benjamin Leatherman
"I have come to observe your human dance festival."
Benjamin Leatherman
They'd like to welcome our new alien overlords.
Benjamin Leatherman
Lighting up the night with an LED baton.
Benjamin Leatherman
This is what it looks like to get a light show at an EDM event.
Benjamin Leatherman
You can't truly experience PHXLIGHTS: Supernova without your official PHXLIGHTS: Supernova hat.
Benjamin Leatherman
They snagged a spot up front.
Benjamin Leatherman
Feeling the music at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Those shades are possibly from the future.
Benjamin Leatherman
Rocket Racoon makes an appearance at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Some call him a space cowboy.
Benjamin Leatherman
Little green men were everywhere at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Friends having fun at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Hang loose, bro.
Benjamin Leatherman
This is what happy looks like.
Benjamin Leatherman
Shine on you crazy diamonds.
Benjamin Leatherman
Feeling the love at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova.
Benjamin Leatherman
Visitors from the Planet of the Apes.
Benjamin Leatherman
We wonder what aliens would really think of EDM.
Benjamin Leatherman
This guy was intense.
Benjamin Leatherman
Do they have hook'em horns on other planets?
Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he primarily focuses on arts, culture, music, and nightlife. He began writing for New Times in 2003 and joined the staff full-time in 2005. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
