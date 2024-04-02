A look at the intergalactic party people of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova

click to enlarge Take him to your leader. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Invades from the Swole galaxy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Many PHXLIGHTS: Supernova attendees dressed up for the occasion. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The perfect sign for an EDM festival. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Spreading her wings at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Outfits perfect for an alien invasion or an alien-themed EDM festival. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Close encounters of the furred kind. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Hooping it up at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge One of many astronaut costumes at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They brought their entire crew. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The UFO-shaped art display near the entrance of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova was a suitable photo-op. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Spotted in the entrance tunnel at Phoenix Raceway. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They came, they saw, they danced. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This is how Anakin Skywalker spends his off hours from the Jedi Temple. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A pair of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova attendees having a blast at the Silent Disco. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They came to party. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Aliens are among us. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Dancers from the Weird & Wonderful troupe roamed the festival grounds. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Those glowing glasses were everywhere at the PHXLIGHTS: Supernova festival. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge She went with all-neon everything for her festival ensemble. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Exchanging kandi bracelets serves as a universal greeting among ravers. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Experiencing the otherworldly sounds of the Silent Disco. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge It ain't easy being green. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They came in peace. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Who was that masked man? Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Greetings from planet Earth. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Silly rabbits. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge That prop is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Chasing the dragon. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge "I have come to observe your human dance festival." Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They'd like to welcome our new alien overlords. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Lighting up the night with an LED baton. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This is what it looks like to get a light show at an EDM event. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge You can't truly experience PHXLIGHTS: Supernova without your official PHXLIGHTS: Supernova hat. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge They snagged a spot up front. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Feeling the music at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Those shades are possibly from the future. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Rocket Racoon makes an appearance at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Some call him a space cowboy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Little green men were everywhere at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Friends having fun at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Hang loose, bro. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This is what happy looks like. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Shine on you crazy diamonds. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Feeling the love at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Visitors from the Planet of the Apes. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge We wonder what aliens would really think of EDM. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This guy was intense. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Do they have hook'em horns on other planets? Benjamin Leatherman

The Valley experienced a close encounter of the PLUR kind on Friday and Saturday night when a legion of electronic dance music fans invaded the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. They came in peace to attend PHXLIGHTS: Supernova, the annual alien-themed music festival put on by Arizona event promoter Relentless Beats.The two-night event featured more than two dozen DJs in the mix — including such EDM superstars as Kaskade, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Alleycvt, Valentino Khan and Joyryde — and a crowd made up of thousands of ravers, kandi kids and EDM fiends.Some wore costumes inspired by UFO lore or sci-fi flicks. Others donned antennae topped with little green men. Whatever they were wearing, the attendees of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova came in a mood to party, rage and dance as nonstop electronic beats were dispensed at three different stages.Here’s a look at the intergalactic party people and otherworldly EDM fans of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. For more upcoming DJ events in the Valley, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.