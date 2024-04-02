A look at the intergalactic party people of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova

The Valley experienced a close encounter of the PLUR kind on Friday and Saturday night when a legion of electronic dance music fans invaded the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. They came in peace to attend PHXLIGHTS: Supernova, the annual alien-themed music festival put on by Arizona event promoter Relentless Beats.
The two-night event featured more than two dozen DJs in the mix — including such EDM superstars as Kaskade, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Alleycvt, Valentino Khan and Joyryde — and a crowd made up of thousands of ravers, kandi kids and EDM fiends.
Some wore costumes inspired by UFO lore or sci-fi flicks. Others donned antennae topped with little green men. Whatever they were wearing, the attendees of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova came in a mood to party, rage and dance as nonstop electronic beats were dispensed at three different stages.
Here’s a look at the intergalactic party people and otherworldly EDM fans of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. For more upcoming DJ events in the Valley, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.