Your ultimate guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova EDM festival

This year's edition of the long-running event, which dates back to 2015, will feature a lineup of more than two dozen DJs, producers and EDM artists performing across two nights. Some of the biggest names scheduled for the festival include Seven Lions, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Valentino Khan, Apashe and Habstrakt.
As the festival's name suggests, it draws inspiration from the infamous Phoenix Lights, the now-legendary local UFO sightings over the Valley in 1997. Accordingly, there will be art displays resembling spacecraft, aliens and other extraterrestrial phenomena located around the festival.
Ready for a close encounter with EDM? Check out the following guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernove, which includes everything you need to know before going.
Where is PHXLIGHTS: Supernova located?
The festival is at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. If you’re coming from Phoenix, take the Interstate 10 freeway west to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and then drive south to the raceway.
When is the festival? What time does it start?
Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30. Performances will go on until 2 a.m. each night.
PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 lineup Friday
Here’s a complete list of who is performing at the festival on March 29:
- Seven Lions
- NGHTMRE
- Joyryde
- Habstrakt
- ALOK
- Goddard
- SABAI
- Residuo
- District13
- Franny J.
- Raven & Ali ·
- Seppi
- Svnday Drvr
- Velvet Thunder
- Afterparty
- CHKLZ
- Convince
- Donk
- Eyechronic
- Gunblade
- Lvst Chvnce
- Not Yurs
- Prettyhard
- Ramsby
- Truddz
- Zenlife
PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 lineup Saturday
- Kaskade
- Deorro
- Valentino Khan
- Dr. Oliver Tree
- Apashe
- Alleycvt
- Levity
- Mamba
- Bigstabes
- Mike Dao
- Blvckrose
- Dirty Mind Tricks
- Hoax (BE)
- Slippe
- WRLD CYPHR
- Cafe Caderas
- Cursor
- BMARZ
- Dominatrix
- Fr3cklez
- J1nky
- Jimii
- L9V
- Lugh!
- R3ND
- Safe Word
- Topiary
PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 tickets
Tickets are available at phxlightsfest.com/tickets. General admission includes access to the festival and is $89.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day or $159.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend.
GA+ tickets are $119.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day and $219.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend and include express entry and access to private restrooms.
VIP passes are $179.50 (plus taxes and fees) per day or $329.50 (plus taxes and fees) for both days and feature express entry and access to an exclusive lounge, a special viewing area, a premium bar and other perks.
What are the age limits?
You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.
Shuttle service
Relentless Beats will offer round+trip shuttle service to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova on both Friday and Saturday from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St. in Tempe. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will depart from Tempe from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. Return shuttles will depart Phoenix Raceway from 1 to 3 a.m. Fares are $50 per night or $75 for both nights.
Parking at Phoenix Raceway
Free parking will be available at Phoenix Raceway during both days of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Premium parking is closer to the festival’s entrance and costs $29.99 per night or $50 for both nights.
Security
Keep your ID handy, since you'll need it to get your tickets and wristband. Security will perform pat-downs and bag checks on everyone.
Is re-entry allowed?No. Tickets can only be scanned once per day to enter the event.
What to eat or drinkVendors, concession stands and food trucks will all have vegetarian, vegan and carnivore-friendly options available for purchase, as well as soft drinks. If you're 21 or older, there will be multiple bars available.
Where can I get water?A free refill station will be available inside the festival. Vendors will also have bottled water available for purchase. Plastic and aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders are allowed, provided they're all empty upon entry.
Other activitiesSeveral alien-like art displays will be set up throughout the park, including a crashed UFO resembling the now-legendary triangular spacecraft associated with the Phoenix Lights incident. There will also be a roller skating rink, multiple vendors and a silent disco.
What's allowed?
The following items are permitted at the festival.
- Sunglasses and hats
- Clear empty plastic water bottles of any size
- Nonprofessional still cameras
- Cellphones
- Lighters
- Sealed cigarettes, tampons, packs of gum or lip balm/lip gloss
- Glowing or illuminated costumes or jewelry
- Disposable e-cigs and nicotine vaporizer pens
What's prohibited?Here's what you can't bring to the festival
- Festival totems
- Illegal substances
- Drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Cannabis
- Pets
- Pacifiers
- Laser pens or pointers
- Eye drops
- Glass, cans, cups or coolers
- Markers, pens or spray paint
- Large chains, spiked jewelry or spiked accessories
- Stickers or flyers
- Tents, large umbrellas or chairs
- Open packages of cigarettes, lipstick, lip balm or tampons.
- Outside food, beverage or alcohol
- Professional cameras
- Video or audio recording equipment
- Knives, firearms, pepper spray, fireworks or weapons of any kind
- Balloons, balls, Frisbees or any other projectiles
- Native American headdresses