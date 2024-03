Your ultimate guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova EDM festival

Where is PHXLIGHTS: Supernova located?



Relentless Beats' superstructure stage will be set up at the festival. Luis Colato/Relentless Beats

click to enlarge Take them to your leader. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Festival-goers at a previous edition of PHXLIGHTS. Benjamin Leatherman

One of the Valley’s biggest electronic dance music events is returning this weekend. PHXLIGHTS, the alien-themed music festival put on by Arizona concert and event promoter Relentless Beats, will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.This year's edition of the long-running event, which dates back to 2015, will feature a lineup of more than two dozen DJs, producers and EDM artists performing across two nights. Some of the biggest names scheduled for the festival include Seven Lions, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Valentino Khan, Apashe and Habstrakt.As the festival's name suggests, it draws inspiration from the infamous Phoenix Lights, the now-legendary local UFO sightings over the Valley in 1997. Accordingly, there will be art displays resembling spacecraft, aliens and other extraterrestrial phenomena located around the festival.Ready for a close encounter with EDM? Check out the following guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernove, which includes everything you need to know before going.The festival is at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. If you’re coming from Phoenix, take the Interstate 10 freeway west to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and then drive south to the raceway.Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30. Performances will go on until 2 a.m. each night.Here’s a complete list of who is performing at the festival on March 29:Tickets are available at phxlightsfest.com/tickets . General admission includes access to the festival and is $89.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day or $159.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend.GA+ tickets are $119.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day and $219.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend and include express entry and access to private restrooms.VIP passes are $179.50 (plus taxes and fees) per day or $329.50 (plus taxes and fees) for both days and feature express entry and access to an exclusive lounge, a special viewing area, a premium bar and other perks.You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.Relentless Beats will offer round+trip shuttle service to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova on both Friday and Saturday from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St. in Tempe. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will depart from Tempe from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. Return shuttles will depart Phoenix Raceway from 1 to 3 a.m. Fares are $50 per night or $75 for both nights.Free parking will be available at Phoenix Raceway during both days of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Premium parking is closer to the festival’s entrance and costs $29.99 per night or $50 for both nights.Keep your ID handy, since you'll need it to get your tickets and wristband. Security will perform pat-downs and bag checks on everyone.No. Tickets can only be scanned once per day to enter the event.Vendors, concession stands and food trucks will all have vegetarian, vegan and carnivore-friendly options available for purchase, as well as soft drinks. If you're 21 or older, there will be multiple bars available.A free refill station will be available inside the festival. Vendors will also have bottled water available for purchase. Plastic and aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders are allowed, provided they're all empty upon entry.Several alien-like art displays will be set up throughout the park, including a crashed UFO resembling the now-legendary triangular spacecraft associated with the Phoenix Lights incident. There will also be a roller skating rink, multiple vendors and a silent disco.The following items are permitted at the festival.Here's what you can't bring to the festival