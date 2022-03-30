 Guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova EDM festival: Tickets, lineup and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Your ultimate guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova EDM festival

The alien-themed electronic dance music festival is back.
March 25, 2024
Patrons of the Phoenix Lights festival in 2019.
Patrons of the Phoenix Lights festival in 2019. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
One of the Valley’s biggest electronic dance music events is returning this weekend. PHXLIGHTS, the alien-themed music festival put on by Arizona concert and event promoter Relentless Beats, will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

This year's edition of the long-running event, which dates back to 2015, will feature a lineup of more than two dozen DJs, producers and EDM artists performing across two nights. Some of the biggest names scheduled for the festival include Seven Lions, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, Deorro, Valentino Khan, Apashe and Habstrakt.

As the festival's name suggests, it draws inspiration from the infamous Phoenix Lights, the now-legendary local UFO sightings over the Valley in 1997. Accordingly, there will be art displays resembling spacecraft, aliens and other extraterrestrial phenomena located around the festival.

Ready for a close encounter with EDM? Check out the following guide to PHXLIGHTS: Supernove, which includes everything you need to know before going.

Where is PHXLIGHTS: Supernova located?

The festival is at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. If you’re coming from Phoenix, take the Interstate 10 freeway west to Avondale Boulevard (Exit 131) and then drive south to the raceway.

When is the festival? What time does it start?

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30. Performances will go on until 2 a.m. each night.

PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 lineup Friday

Here’s a complete list of who is performing at the festival on March 29:
  • Seven Lions
  • NGHTMRE
  • Joyryde
  • Habstrakt
  • ALOK
  • Goddard
  • SABAI
  • Residuo
  • District13
  • Franny J.
  • Raven & Ali ·
  • Seppi
  • Svnday Drvr
  • Velvet Thunder
  • Afterparty
  • CHKLZ
  • Convince
  • Donk
  • Eyechronic
  • Gunblade
  • Lvst Chvnce
  • Not Yurs
  • Prettyhard
  • Ramsby
  • Truddz
  • Zenlife
Relentless Beats' superstructure stage will be set up at the festival.
Luis Colato/Relentless Beats

PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 lineup Saturday

  • Kaskade
  • Deorro
  • Valentino Khan
  • Dr. Oliver Tree
  • Apashe
  • Alleycvt
  • Levity
  • Mamba
  • Bigstabes
  • Mike Dao
  • Blvckrose
  • Dirty Mind Tricks
  • Hoax (BE)
  • Slippe
  • WRLD CYPHR
  • Cafe Caderas
  • Cursor
  • BMARZ
  • Dominatrix
  • Fr3cklez
  • J1nky
  • Jimii
  • L9V
  • Lugh!
  • R3ND
  • Safe Word
  • Topiary
click to enlarge
Take them to your leader.
Benjamin Leatherman

PHXLIGHTS: Supernova 2024 tickets

Tickets are available at phxlightsfest.com/tickets. General admission includes access to the festival and is $89.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day or $159.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend.

GA+ tickets are $119.50 (plus taxes and fees) each day and $219.50 (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend and include express entry and access to private restrooms.

VIP passes are $179.50 (plus taxes and fees) per day or $329.50 (plus taxes and fees) for both days and feature express entry and access to an exclusive lounge, a special viewing area, a premium bar and other perks.

What are the age limits?

You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.

Shuttle service

Relentless Beats will offer round+trip shuttle service to PHXLIGHTS: Supernova on both Friday and Saturday from Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St. in Tempe. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will depart from Tempe from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. Return shuttles will depart Phoenix Raceway from 1 to 3 a.m. Fares are $50 per night or $75 for both nights.

Parking at Phoenix Raceway

Free parking will be available at Phoenix Raceway during both days of PHXLIGHTS: Supernova. Premium parking is closer to the festival’s entrance and costs $29.99 per night or $50 for both nights.
click to enlarge
Festival-goers at a previous edition of PHXLIGHTS.
Benjamin Leatherman

Security

Keep your ID handy, since you'll need it to get your tickets and wristband. Security will perform pat-downs and bag checks on everyone.

Is re-entry allowed?

No. Tickets can only be scanned once per day to enter the event.

What to eat or drink

Vendors, concession stands and food trucks will all have vegetarian, vegan and carnivore-friendly options available for purchase, as well as soft drinks. If you're 21 or older, there will be multiple bars available.

Where can I get water?

A free refill station will be available inside the festival. Vendors will also have bottled water available for purchase. Plastic and aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders are allowed, provided they're all empty upon entry.

Other activities

Several alien-like art displays will be set up throughout the park, including a crashed UFO resembling the now-legendary triangular spacecraft associated with the Phoenix Lights incident. There will also be a roller skating rink, multiple vendors and a silent disco.

What's allowed?

The following items are permitted at the festival.
  • Sunglasses and hats
  • Clear empty plastic water bottles of any size
  • Nonprofessional still cameras
  • Cellphones
  • Lighters
  • Sealed cigarettes, tampons, packs of gum or lip balm/lip gloss
  • Glowing or illuminated costumes or jewelry
  • Disposable e-cigs and nicotine vaporizer pens

What's prohibited?

Here's what you can't bring to the festival
  • Festival totems
  • Illegal substances
  • Drugs or drug paraphernalia
  • Cannabis
  • Pets
  • Pacifiers
  • Laser pens or pointers
  • Eye drops
  • Glass, cans, cups or coolers
  • Markers, pens or spray paint
  • Large chains, spiked jewelry or spiked accessories
  • Stickers or flyers
  • Tents, large umbrellas or chairs
  • Open packages of cigarettes, lipstick, lip balm or tampons.
  • Outside food, beverage or alcohol
  • Professional cameras
  • Video or audio recording equipment
  • Knives, firearms, pepper spray, fireworks or weapons of any kind
  • Balloons, balls, Frisbees or any other projectiles
  • Native American headdresses
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he primarily focuses on arts, culture, music, and nightlife. He began writing for New Times in 2003 and joined the staff full-time in 2005. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Max and Igor Cavalera team up for new metal band Go Ahead and Die

Metal!

Max and Igor Cavalera team up for new metal band Go Ahead and Die

By Tom Reardon
Remembering iconic Tempe music venue Long Wong’s on Mill 20 years later

Nostalgia

Remembering iconic Tempe music venue Long Wong’s on Mill 20 years later

By Chris Coplan
Why The 44 is a hotspot for loud, live music on the west side of Phoenix

Venues

Why The 44 is a hotspot for loud, live music on the west side of Phoenix

By Tom Reardon
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden add Phoenix concert to 2024 tour

Just Announced

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden add Phoenix concert to 2024 tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation