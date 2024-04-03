Vote to name Phoenix Zoo’s 5 new baby goats

Two of the zoo's Nigerian dwarf goats, Hazel and Moth, recently gave birth. Hazel had three girls on March 7 and Moth had two boys on March 12.
Now, the zoo is seeking the public's input on what to name the adorable new additions.
The zookeepers have made some suggestions, and you can vote for the finalists.
The options for the three girls are:
- Peanut, Cashew and Walnut
- Peaches, Kiwi and Mango
- Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles
- Bambi and Flower
- Cricket and Grasshopper
- Firefly and Beetle
Voting opened on the Phoenix Zoo website on Monday and will run through April 12. The winning names will be announced on April 15.
The moms and their babies are residents of Harmony Farm, the part of Phoenix Zoo that is home to domesticated animals such as cows, horses, chickens, turkeys, sheep and of course, goats.
Generally, many of the animals at Harmony Farm are available to be petted, but access to the babies is somewhat limited at the moment.
Phoenix Zoo press representative Linda Hardwick says, "Right now, the babies are still in a pen with just the moms, but they are growing incredibly fast. Guests can see them and even pet them a bit if they are close to the side of the fences.
"They will continue to bond with just the mamas and should join the rest of the goats in the petting yard of Harmony Farm in the coming months."
For more information, see the Phoenix Zoo website.