 Vote to name Phoenix Zoo’s 5 new baby Nigerian dwarf goats | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Vote to name Phoenix Zoo’s 5 new baby goats

The adorable babies at the zoo's Harmony Farm need you to choose their names by April 12.
April 3, 2024
Hazel, a Nigerian dwarf goat, nuzzles one of her three new daughters.
Hazel, a Nigerian dwarf goat, nuzzles one of her three new daughters. Phoenix Zoo
Share this:
There are five new little residents of Phoenix Zoo, and you can help decide their names.

Two of the zoo's Nigerian dwarf goats, Hazel and Moth, recently gave birth. Hazel had three girls on March 7 and Moth had two boys on March 12.

Now, the zoo is seeking the public's input on what to name the adorable new additions.

The zookeepers have made some suggestions, and you can vote for the finalists.

The options for the three girls are:
  • Peanut, Cashew and Walnut
  • Peaches, Kiwi and Mango
  • Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles
The picks for the two boys are:
  • Bambi and Flower
  • Cricket and Grasshopper
  • Firefly and Beetle
click to enlarge
This little guy is one of two boy goats born at the zoo on March 12.
Phoenix Zoo

Voting opened on the Phoenix Zoo website on Monday and will run through April 12. The winning names will be announced on April 15.

The moms and their babies are residents of Harmony Farm, the part of Phoenix Zoo that is home to domesticated animals such as cows, horses, chickens, turkeys, sheep and of course, goats.

Generally, many of the animals at Harmony Farm are available to be petted, but access to the babies is somewhat limited at the moment.

Phoenix Zoo press representative Linda Hardwick says, "Right now, the babies are still in a pen with just the moms, but they are growing incredibly fast. Guests can see them and even pet them a bit if they are close to the side of the fences.

"They will continue to bond with just the mamas and should join the rest of the goats in the petting yard of Harmony Farm in the coming months."

For more information, see the Phoenix Zoo website.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Things to Do

What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

By Benjamin Leatherman
Where to get solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix

Things to Do

Where to get solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix gallery Modified Arts celebrates 25 years on Roosevelt Row

Arts & Culture News

Phoenix gallery Modified Arts celebrates 25 years on Roosevelt Row

By Chris Coplan
Steven Spielberg’s first movie premiered in Phoenix 60 years ago this week

Nostalgia

Steven Spielberg’s first movie premiered in Phoenix 60 years ago this week

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation