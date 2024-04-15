 Phoenix Zoo announces names of 5 baby goats as voted on by the public | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Zoo announces names of 5 new baby goats

The zoo allowed the public to vote on the names of the three girls and two boys, and here are the results.
April 15, 2024
Nigerian dwarf goat Hazel tends to her newly named daughters, Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles.
Phoenix Zoo
After almost 3,300 votes, the new baby goats at Phoenix Zoo have names.

The three daughters of Hazel, who were born on March 7, are named Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles. The trio were named after the Powerpuff Girls.

The two sons of Moth, who were born on March 12, are called Bambi and Flower. The pair were named after characters in the Disney film.

Voting ran from April 1 to 12.

Other name options for the girls were Peanut, Cashew and Walnut; and Peaches, Kiwi and Mango. The other options for the boys were Cricket and Grasshopper; and Firefly and Beetle.

The moms and the babies, who are Nigerian dwarf goats, are all residents of Phoenix Zoo's Harmony Farm, a section of the attraction devoted to domestic animals. Many of the animals at Harmony Farm are available to be petted.

Zoo representative Linda Hardwick told Phoenix New Times earlier this month, "Right now, the babies are still in a pen with just the moms, but they are growing incredibly fast. Guests can see them and even pet them a bit if they are close to the side of the fences.

"They will continue to bond with just the mamas and should join the rest of the goats in the petting yard of Harmony Farm in the coming months."

Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway. Visit the website for more information.
