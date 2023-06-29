Top dog: Survey says Chihuahua should be crowned Arizona’s state dog

Arizona’s state dinosaur is the Sonorasaurus. The state neckwear is the bola tie, and the state firearm is the Colt single-action Army revolver. Look through the Arizona State Library archives, and you’ll discover almost every state symbol imaginable. But there’s something missing: the official dog.
According to The Pampered Pup, a website for all things canine, a recent survey crowned a prized pooch for Arizona. Just 13 states have an official dog. For Arizona, survey says the Chihuahua.
The poll of 3,000 adults from across the country, published on June 14, determined each state’s favorite furball, with some breeds such as the German shepherd being named champ multiple times. But only Arizona opted for the dog that once served as the loquacious Taco Bell mascot.
Behold the pint-sized powerhouse that defies its diminutive frame. Chihuahuas are the most-owned dog breed in Maricopa County, according to Cronkite News. That’s a high honor in Phoenix, a city that’s home to more dog owners per capita than any other city in the U.S. except Riverside, Calif., Axios reported.
“The Chihuahua pays homage to the rich Hispanic heritage that influences Arizona's culture and traditions,” said Zach Lovatt from The Pampered Pup.
The breed is believed to have descended from the Techichi, a small breed kept by the Toltec people of Mexico thousands of years ago. Nowadays, Chihuahuas, named for the Mexican state southeast of Arizona, are better known to galavant around Scottsdale in posh handbags — “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” style.
“I have to agree with that survey,” Elizabeth Pierce, a longtime foster with the Arizona Chihuahua Rescue based in Mesa, told Phoenix New Times. Pierce cares for a dozen Chihuahuas in her Tucson home that includes a private sun deck for the yappy little pups.
Chihuahuas are popular in Arizona for a few reasons, including that they love warm weather.
“They live for the sunshine,” Pierce explained. “They love it here. It’s the perfect climate for a Chihuahua.”
Arizona is also the second-most popular state for retirees looking to relocate, and seniors are especially fond of the breed. The dogs do fit nicely on golf carts, after all.
Chihuahuas are "really good little companions for somebody who’s elderly, who’s alone,” Pierce said. “They’re just really loyal dogs who love their humans. Because they’re little, you can bring them with you pretty much any place you want to go.”
Cindy Hudson, whose family has been breeding Chihuahuas in Phoenix for four decades, said the breed's size matters, too.
“I believe that Chihuahuas are so popular here [in Arizona] because of their size,” Hudson said. “Most people have small backyards or no backyard at all, and Chihuahuas do not need much room to get enough exercise for the day.”
Hudson, like many other Arizonans, said she lives by this motto: “Whoever said you couldn’t buy love never adopted a Chihuahua puppy.”
Will the Arizona legislature carry out the will of local canine lovers and crown the Chihuahua the official state dog? If it does, let's hope Gov. Katie Hobbs doesn't veto it.