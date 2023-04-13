Every Bill Governor Katie Hobbs Has Vetoed So Far and Why

Napolitano, who took office in 2003, vetoed 17 bills in her first legislative session, setting a record that would remain untouched for two decades.
But Hobbs has made a habit of giving Republican-backed legislation a one-way ticket to the veto bin, having done so 48 times as of April 12. And the session isn’t over yet.
Since we dubbed her the "Veto Queen," Hobbs has blackballed two dozen more bills, including one about abortion, one about sex offenders, and another one about stealing garden gnomes.
“I will support legislation regardless of where it comes from,” Hobbs said in a recent interview with Phoenix New Times. “But I will not sign into law any legislation that attacks people’s rights and doesn’t address serious issues. There is an appetite to send me things that don’t meet those criteria, but that doesn’t mean I’m not willing to work with folks to tackle the real issues.”
From a bill forcing cities to hold gun shows to a bill mandating that banks open accounts for gun manufacturers, here are all the bills Hobbs has killed.
February
SB 1523 — SB 1535: Hobbs tore out of the starting blocks with 13 vetoes on February 16. Each of those bills was a component of the Republican 2024 budget proposal. Each piece passed the Arizona House and Senate by a slim party-line vote.
“Rather than tackling difficult choices, this budget presents Arizonans with false choices,” Hobbs said in a letter to the Senate. “I reject these false choices because I’m an optimist, particularly when it comes to Arizona.”
SB 1184: Vetoed on February 23. The bill prohibited cities and towns from taxing renters. The measure was an attempt to assuage housing costs, but it came under fire for being unconstitutional. It was her 14th consecutive veto before signing a bill into law.
According to Hobbs, SB 1184 didn't have an enforceable mechanism to ensure renters are provided relief. “For working families faced with ever-increasing rental prices, this proposal just doesn't fit the bill,” Hobbs told the Senate.
March
SB 1248: Vetoed on March 3. It was the first bill with bipartisan support to die in the governor’s office. The bill repealed the "sunrise process,'' a cumbersome step required by healthcare professionals who are seeking to expand their scope of practice that involves defending the expansion to a legislative committee. All Republican lawmakers and 21 Democrats supported the measure.
In her interview with New Times, Hobbs said “it is unfortunate” that she had to wield her veto stamp, but that doing so was necessary after the bill was fast-tracked to her desk. “There certainly is some work that we need to do to make the sunrise process more fair,” Hobbs said. “But I don't think that this protects the health and welfare of Arizonans.”
SB 1305: Vetoed on March 9. The bill prohibited K-12 public schools from teaching a variety of race-related instruction, including "that an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or ethnicity, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."
In her veto message, Hobbs wrote, “It’s time to stop pushing students and teachers into culture wars rooted in fear-mongering and evidence-free accusation. Bills like SB 1305 serve only to divide and antagonize.”
SB 1063: Vetoed on March 28. The bill eliminated taxes on groceries in Arizona. While the legislation was intended to reduce costs for consumers, “it would simply move those costs around,” Hobbs argued.
“It’s clear that this bill doesn’t actually eliminate costs for our residents,” Hobbs told the Senate. “Let’s work together to provide real relief for Arizonans struggling with higher costs.”
SB 1096: Vetoed on March 28. The bill required public entities to only do business with companies that provide a “written certification” that they do not and will not “discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.”
In a letter to the Senate, Hobbs wrote, “This bill is unnecessary and, if enacted, could result in banks leaving Arizona’s market. This would limit competition and increase costs for local governments, costs which ultimately fall on taxpayers.”
SB 1024: Vetoed on March 30. The bill targeted unsheltered people, including by making it illegal for a person to “remain in a sitting position” on a public sidewalk.
“We need to address Arizona’s housing and homelessness crisis in a comprehensive manner,” Hobbs said in a letter to the Senate. “Rather than solving these issues in a meaningful way, this bill only makes them less visible.”
SB 1250: Vetoed on March 30. The bill required employers to allow employees to opt out of vaccination requirements for religious reasons. It also prohibited employers from discriminating against employees “based on vaccination status.”
Hobbs condemned the action as “unnecessary,” seeing as legal protections for an employee’s religious beliefs already exist under federal employment law.
“This bill also threatens employers with a civil penalty and a hefty fine, which would be devastating for Arizona’s many small businesses,” Hobbs added.
April
HB 2427: Vetoed on April 3. The bill elevated a misdemeanor assault charge to a felony aggravated assault charge if the victim is a pregnant woman, provided the offender is aware that the woman is pregnant.
“As a social worker who spent years serving in Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter, I’ve seen firsthand the needs of victims seeking safety and stability,” Hobbs told the House. “I encourage the legislature to focus on those needs, including increased funding for services and economic support for victims.”
HB 2440: Vetoed on April 3. The bill required power companies to “prioritize grid reliability and affordability to retail customers." Hobbs said the bill creates regulatory uncertainty when reliability and affordability may be at odds.
“Arizona’s families are facing increased energy costs, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable in our communities,” Hobbs said in a letter to the House. “My administration is working toward solutions that put dollars back in Arizonans’ pockets, like rebate programs that provide vital support for families at risk of being unable to pay utility bills, while incentivizing energy-efficient home improvements that lower those bills from the outset.”
HB 2472: Vetoed on April 3. The bill prohibited the state from requiring banks to use a “social credit score” in determining whether to lend money.
“My administration looks forward to working with the legislature to increase financial inclusion and access to capital for underserved communities,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the Senate. “This bill does not address these challenges.”
HB 2056: Vetoed on April 3. The bill declared that dry washes — desert riverbeds that only fill with water when flooded — on private property are no longer considered water features in Arizona. According to federal law, dry washes are water features.
This contradiction between state and federal law would “force unnecessary conflict,” Hobbs said. “Arizonans want elected officials to find real solutions to our water challenges,” she added.
SB 1162: Vetoed on April 4. The bill required home-based businesses to be allowed as a “use by right.” This prevented city officials from being notified about businesses operating in the area.
“While there is no doubt that more can be done to support small businesses in Arizona, this approach is far too broad,” Hobbs told the Senate. “The bill would create challenges for public safety and code enforcement in neighborhoods.”
HB 2586: Vetoed on April 5. The bill restricted the Arizona Department of Transportation's message signs — those amber-colored light-up letters that illuminate traffic rules — to display “only messages that are directly related to transportation or highway public safety.”
In her veto letter, Hobbs wrote, “The current standards allow state and local highway agencies the flexibility to display safety messages, transportation-related messages, emergency homeland security messages, and more.”
HB 2535: Vetoed on April 5. The bill prohibited wells in unincorporated areas from being subjected to municipal regulation if a municipality were to annex the land on which the well sits.
“This bill would preclude local communities from exerting any oversight over groundwater wells that may be connected to a municipal system or that impact our precious drinking water aquifers,” Hobbs wrote in her veto letter.
HB 2477: Vetoed on April 5. The bill “declares the legislature’s support for the Electoral College.”
“This bill, which solely expresses a legislative opinion and does not make or change substantive policy, would be better served as a House resolution,” Hobbs told the House.
HB 2437: Vetoed on April 5. The bill exempted transmission lines from requiring a certificate of environmental compatibility if the transmission line is on land owned by the owner of the line.
“As we build a more resilient energy grid, I encourage the legislature to work with my administration to clearly identify solutions that more directly address transmission concerns,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the House.
SB 1009: Vetoed on April 6. The bill upgraded the punishment for tampering with a statue from a misdemeanor to a felony charge. The bill asserted that tampering with “any public or private statue” should be a felony, meaning the age-old gag of ganking garden gnomes could land an offender with nearly four years of prison time.
“State law already provides adequate tools to prosecute criminal damage to the items contemplated in this bill, including Confederate monuments, and increasing the penalties will do little to deter such crime,” Hobbs wrote.
SB 1074: Vetoed on April 6. The bill required ballot machines to only use parts manufactured in the U.S.
“The election equipment required by the bill, as well as the problem it purports to solve, does not exist,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the Senate. “This bill neither strengthens our democracy nor ensures that Arizonans can better exercise their fundamental right to vote.”
SB 1253: Vetoed on April 6. The bill required registered sex offenders who have children in school to annually provide notice of their registration status to the principal at their child’s school. State law mandates that sex offenders continuously report to the Department of Public Safety, which is required by law to notify the school district where the sex offender lives.
“The Department of Public Safety remains best-equipped to oversee all community notification,” Hobbs told the Senate.
SB 1257: Vetoed on April 6. The bill required the Arizona Department of Water Resources director to appoint an assistant director.
“This bill creates an unnecessary statutory mandate for the Arizona Department of Water Resources to hire for a role that can already be satisfied by existing staff,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the Senate. “Furthermore, the rigid parameters for the proposed assistant director would handcuff the individual’s ability to effectively contribute to key agency priorities and functions.”
SB 1428: Vetoed on April 6. The bill would force Arizona municipalities at all levels to host gun shows.
“The bill needlessly restricts the authority of cities and towns to make decisions about how to keep their communities safe,” Hobbs said in a letter to the Senate.
SB 1600: Vetoed on April 6. The bill ensured that every infant born alive is granted the same rights as any other person, regardless of the infant’s stage of development when born. It would also require health care workers to provide lifesaving care for all infants born alive, even if the infant is born too early to possibly survive or if the intervention may be extremely painful or dangerous.
“The bill is uniformly opposed by the medical community and interferes with the relationship between a patient and doctor,” Hobbs told the Senate. “It’s simply not the state’s role to make such difficult medical decisions for patients.”
HB 2322: Vetoed on April 6. The bill designated “the Secretary of State's July 2020 Signature Verification Guide as the minimum requirements for comparison of signatures.”
Hobbs told the House, “The standards in this bill are already several years old.”
HB 2415: Vetoed on April 6. The bill modified the eligibility requirements for a voter to remain on the state’s Active Early Voting List, which allows voters to automatically receive ballots in the mail.
“Arizona’s active early voting list is secure and convenient for voters,” Hobbs said in a letter to the House. “I stand ready to sign bills that make voting more accessible, accurate, and secure. This bill accomplishes none of these goals.”
SB 1166: Vetoed on April 7. The bill prohibited a public employer from rejecting an applicant solely for not having a postsecondary degree.
“This bill misses the mark and creates more problems than it solves,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the Senate. “Ultimately, due to its unnecessary and unworkable administrative burden, I am forced to veto this bill.”
SB 1005: Vetoed on April 11. The bill prohibited courts from ruling against schools and other governmental entities when sued for violating the parental bill of rights.
“This bill does not protect parents’ rights but merely encourages litigation — no matter how frivolous — without consequence,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the Senate. “Across the country and here in Arizona, schools and teachers have been maligned by bad actors who spread baseless theories, seeking to create conflict with teachers, school boards, and administrators. Parents, acting in good-faith concern for their children, are often caught in the middle of these conflicts.”
SB 1027: Vetoed on April 11. The bill classified the manufacturing of fentanyl or similar substances that cause physical injury to a child younger than age 15 as a felony offense punishable as a dangerous crime against children with a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
This bill contradicts Arizona’s Good Samaritan Law, which was enacted in 2018 and provides legal amnesty for people who intervene to save someone from an opioid overdose. On April 10, Hobbs extended the law until 2028.
“I fear that this bill would undermine the purpose of that law,” Hobbs told the Senate.
SB 1109: Vetoed on April 11. The bill legalized gun silencers in Arizona.
“Gun silencers have long been prohibited weapons in Arizona, along with fully automatic firearms and sawed-off shotguns,” Hobbs told the Senate. “Legalizing silencers, or any other weapon that is currently on the prohibited weapon list, will make Arizonans less safe.”
HB 2212: Vetoed on April 11. The bill required stricter punishments for people who vandalize public service facilities.
“This bill will do little to deter threats to our critical facilities,” Hobbs said in a letter to the House. “What’s more, this conduct is already covered by state and federal laws, making this bill unnecessary.”
HB 2442: Vetoed on April 11. The bill was intended to address rural groundwater depletion through the establishment of “temporary non-expansion areas.” The bill only halted new irrigation with groundwater for five years while also requiring a petition threshold even higher than that of a permanent irrigation non-expansion area.
The bill “would do very little to preserve the groundwater supplies that Arizonans rely upon,” Hobbs wrote in a letter to the House. “Rural communities deserve meaningful options to protect their water future. HB 2442 falls short of this.”
HB 2552: Vetoed on April 12. The bill prohibited the use of ranked-choice voting in Arizona elections.
"Ranked-choice voting is an election process that is used successfully elsewhere in the country," Hobbs wrote in a letter to the House. "As it is not currently utilized in Arizona, this bill is unnecessary."
HB 2675: Vetoed on April 12. The bill declared that drug cartels are terrorist organizations.
"Labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations to deploy state resources is not a real solution and is not a state function," Hobbs told the House. "It's clear there is a lack of understanding of what the Arizona Department of Homeland Security is charged to do for the people of Arizona."
HB 2754: Vetoed on April 12. The bill subjected nongovernmental organizations to criminal liability for participating in a human smuggling organization.
"This bill has unintended consequences for organizations that support immigrants," Hobbs told the House. "Human smuggling and trafficking is a serious issue that deserves our attention and I implore the legislature to work with shareholders to find better solutions.
SB 1236: Vetoed on April 12. The bill prohibited a city, town, or county from levying taxes or fees on people or entities trading cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens from a private residence.
"This bill broadly defines 'blockchain technology' and prevents local policymaking concerning an emergent and potentially energy-intensive economic activity," Hobbs said in her veto letter.
SB 1251: Vetoed on April 12. The bill prohibited a city, town, or county from enacting policies that restrict people from using animals for commerce.
In a letter to the Senate, Hobbs said the bill was "in search of a problem."
"No Arizona city, town, or county restricts rodeos or the use of working animals for agricultural or ranching operations," Hobbs wrote. "There are also no pending policy proposals to do so anywhere in Arizona."
There’s a Theme Here
Almost invariably, Hobbs decried the four dozen bills she vetoed so far as “unnecessary” for various reasons.
“Folks focused on that kind of unnecessary legislation are not heeding the message that Arizonans sent loudly and clearly in November,” Hobbs told New Times.
The new governor is sure to veto more bills by the end of the current legislation, having already promised to kill no fewer than eight anti-LGBTQ bills backed by right-wing Republicans.