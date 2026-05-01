Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2026 in Phoenix

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This weekend, the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention returns to Phoenix, bringing together more than 140 tattoo artists from Arizona and beyond for three days of nonstop tattooing under one roof.
The event runs Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3, at Shrine Auditorium. Attendees can get tattooed on the spot by artists specializing in everything from traditional and Japanese styles to bio-organic, realism and black-and-gray work.
Co-founder Drew Rheinhardt calls it a “no-frills” show focused entirely on the craft.
“We don’t have a theme or do live entertainment at the show,” Rheinhardt says. “Our focus has always just been on tattooing and trying not to have too many distractions from that. Just the artists. We don’t detract much from that.”
Launched in 2018 in Mesa before moving to Phoenix, the convention has grown into one of the Valley’s only homegrown tattoo events. Attendance has steadily increased in recent years.
Hundreds pack into the 12,000-square-foot venue each day to get inked and compete in tattoo contests across multiple categories.
Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.
When is the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention?
The 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is from Friday, May 1, to Sunday, May 3.
Where is the tattoo convention this weekend?
The Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is at Phoenix Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th St. The venue is just south of the Loop 202 Freeway. The entrance is located at Fillmore and 40th streets.
What time is the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention?
Here are the official hours of the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention:
- Friday, 2 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
How much are tickets?
Admission is $30 per person at the door.
Who can attend?
The Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is an all-ages event. Attendees must be 18 or older to get tattooed and 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol.
Parking
It’s free to park at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium with hundreds of spaces available.
Artist lineup
The 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention will feature artists from Arizona and beyond. Attendees interested in getting tattooed should contact artists directly for appointment availability or check availability at the convention.
Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention competition schedule
Tattoo competitions at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention run all weekend in Phoenix, with artists competing for trophies across multiple categories.
Judging takes place onstage inside Shrine Auditorium, where a panel evaluates both healed tattoos and work completed during the convention. Most categories focus on existing pieces, while Tattoo of the Day highlights fresh ink created on-site. On Sunday, judges will also award the best “Star Wars” tattoos in honor of May the Fourth.
Competitions are open to attendees 18 and older. Entry is $10 per category.
Here’s a rundown of Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention competition categories and when each will be judged.
Friday, May 1
Registration starts at 2 p.m.; judging begins around 6 p.m.
- Small black-and-gray tattoo
- Small color tattoo
- Large black-and-gray tattoo
- Large color tattoo
- Tattoo of the day
Saturday, May 2
Registration starts at 2 p.m.; judging begins around 6 p.m.
- Best Japanese tattoo
- Best back or front piece
- Best sleeve tattoo
- Best overall tattoo collection
- Best small lettering
- Best large lettering
- Tattoo of the day
Sunday, May 3
Registration starts at noon; judging begins around 4 p.m.
- Best traditional tattoo
- Best portrait tattoo
- Best “Star Wars” tattoo
- Tattoo of the day