Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2026 in Phoenix

Judges at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention evaluate a piece during the daily tattoo contest.

This weekend, the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention returns to Phoenix, bringing together more than 140 tattoo artists from Arizona and beyond for three days of nonstop tattooing under one roof.

The event runs Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3, at Shrine Auditorium. Attendees can get tattooed on the spot by artists specializing in everything from traditional and Japanese styles to bio-organic, realism and black-and-gray work.

Co-founder Drew Rheinhardt calls it a “no-frills” show focused entirely on the craft.

“We don’t have a theme or do live entertainment at the show,” Rheinhardt says. “Our focus has always just been on tattooing and trying not to have too many distractions from that. Just the artists. We don’t detract much from that.”

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Launched in 2018 in Mesa before moving to Phoenix, the convention has grown into one of the Valley’s only homegrown tattoo events. Attendance has steadily increased in recent years.

Hundreds pack into the 12,000-square-foot venue each day to get inked and compete in tattoo contests across multiple categories.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.

When is the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention?

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The 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is from Friday, May 1, to Sunday, May 3.

Where is the tattoo convention this weekend?

The Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is at Phoenix Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th St. The venue is just south of the Loop 202 Freeway. The entrance is located at Fillmore and 40th streets.

Brianna Ruiz, an apprentice tattoo artist with Articulate Gallery in Glendale, relaxes after getting a new leg piece inked at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. Benjamin Leatherman

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What time is the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention?

Here are the official hours of the 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention:

Friday, 2 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

How much are tickets?

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Admission is $30 per person at the door.

Who can attend?

The Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is an all-ages event. Attendees must be 18 or older to get tattooed and 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

Parking

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It’s free to park at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium with hundreds of spaces available.

This colorful tattoo on Phoenix resident Luke Abbott was inked by Alex Hamilton from Hold Fast Tattoo at the convention. Benjamin Leatherman

Artist lineup

The 2026 Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention will feature artists from Arizona and beyond. Attendees interested in getting tattooed should contact artists directly for appointment availability or check availability at the convention.

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Judges evaluate a participant in one of the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention’s tattoo contests. Benjamin Leatherman

Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention competition schedule

Tattoo competitions at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention run all weekend in Phoenix, with artists competing for trophies across multiple categories.

Judging takes place onstage inside Shrine Auditorium, where a panel evaluates both healed tattoos and work completed during the convention. Most categories focus on existing pieces, while Tattoo of the Day highlights fresh ink created on-site. On Sunday, judges will also award the best “Star Wars” tattoos in honor of May the Fourth.

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Competitions are open to attendees 18 and older. Entry is $10 per category.

Here’s a rundown of Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention competition categories and when each will be judged.

Friday, May 1

Registration starts at 2 p.m.; judging begins around 6 p.m.

Small black-and-gray tattoo

Small color tattoo

Large black-and-gray tattoo

Large color tattoo

Tattoo of the day

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Saturday, May 2

Registration starts at 2 p.m.; judging begins around 6 p.m.

Best Japanese tattoo

Best back or front piece

Best sleeve tattoo

Best overall tattoo collection

Best small lettering

Best large lettering

Tattoo of the day

Sunday, May 3

Registration starts at noon; judging begins around 4 p.m.