Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

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Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts comes by its status as an iconic Valley cultural hub honestly.
The 100,000-square-foot venue, designed by famed architect Bennie Gonzales, debuted in 1975 and has welcomed countless audiences to concerts, comedy shows and performing arts for more than 50 years.
Legendary artists like Elvis Costello, Steve Martin, Bob Dylan and Liza Minelli have all played Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts over the decades.
More notable names will join that list over the next year. Scottsdale Center for the Arts 2026-27 lineup features performances by singer-songwriter Paula Cole, avant-garde dance company BalletX and family-friendly fare like Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Here’s a complete rundown of every show coming to the venue.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2026-27 show schedule
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: Indigo Park Tour
Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.
Gaurav Gupta Live
Friday, June 26, 8 p.m.
Paula Cole: This Fire – 30
Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Kat Timpf Live
Saurday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
An Evening with Punch Brothers
Saurday, Oct 10, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Roots and Rhythm
Sunday, Oct. 11, 4 p.m.
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen feat. Patrick Myers
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
“Underneath the Glittery Moon” Film Premiere and Reception
Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Marc Broussard
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Parsons Dance
Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Color Comes to Life
Sunday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live
Saturday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m.
Celtic Woman: Silver Bells Christmas Tour 2026
Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas
Friday, Dec 11, 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Light in Motion
Sunday, Dec 13, 4 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Glorious Musical Jewels – Music of Beethoven and Schubert
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Mariachi Sol de México: José Hernández’s Merry-achi Christmas
Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: The Romantic Music of Brahms
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.
BalletX
Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Behind the Scenes: 25 Years of Detour Company Theatre
Friday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra | Circles of Connection
Sunday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin in Paris
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Black Grace
Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Virtuoso Variations – Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky
Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Mariachi Herencia de México: Honoring Juan Gabriel
Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Winds and Wanderings
Sunday, March 21, 4 p.m.
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Symphony Untuxd – Mahler’s First Revealed
Sunday, May 9, 4 p.m.