Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Courtesy of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts comes by its status as an iconic Valley cultural hub honestly.

The 100,000-square-foot venue, designed by famed architect Bennie Gonzales, debuted in 1975 and has welcomed countless audiences to concerts, comedy shows and performing arts for more than 50 years.

Legendary artists like Elvis Costello, Steve Martin, Bob Dylan and Liza Minelli have all played Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts over the decades.

More notable names will join that list over the next year. Scottsdale Center for the Arts 2026-27 lineup features performances by singer-songwriter Paula Cole, avant-garde dance company BalletX and family-friendly fare like Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Here’s a complete rundown of every show coming to the venue.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Singer-songwriter Paula Cole brings her This Fire: 30 tour to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 2. Ebru Yildiz

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2026-27 show schedule

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: Indigo Park Tour

Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

Gaurav Gupta Live

Friday, June 26, 8 p.m.

advertisement advertisement

Paula Cole: This Fire – 30

Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Kat Timpf Live

Saurday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

An Evening with Punch Brothers

Saurday, Oct 10, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Roots and Rhythm

Sunday, Oct. 11, 4 p.m.

advertisement

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen feat. Patrick Myers

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

“Underneath the Glittery Moon” Film Premiere and Reception

Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Marc Broussard

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Parsons Dance will appear at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 21. Parsons Dance

advertisement advertisement

Parsons Dance

Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Color Comes to Life

Sunday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live

Saturday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m.

Celtic Woman: Silver Bells Christmas Tour 2026

Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Related Kristin Key brings her unique brand of queer musical comedy to Phoenix

advertisement

Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas

Friday, Dec 11, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Light in Motion

Sunday, Dec 13, 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Glorious Musical Jewels – Music of Beethoven and Schubert

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Mariachi Sol de México: José Hernández’s Merry-achi Christmas

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Related Matt Rife adds second Phoenix comedy show

advertisement advertisement

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: The Romantic Music of Brahms

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.

BalletX

Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Behind the Scenes: 25 Years of Detour Company Theatre

Friday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra | Circles of Connection

Sunday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.

Related Musical comedian Charlene Kaye shreds in Phoenix this week

advertisement

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin in Paris

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Black Grace

Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Virtuoso Variations – Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky

Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Mariachi Herencia de México: Honoring Juan Gabriel

Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Winds and Wanderings

Sunday, March 21, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra: Symphony Untuxd – Mahler’s First Revealed

Sunday, May 9, 4 p.m.