Outdoors & Rec

Alex Honnold climbed Camelback this week. Here are his thoughts

He said it "exceeded expectations." We're so proud.
By Jennifer GoldbergJune 11, 2026
World-famous rock climber Alex Honnold recently climbed Camelback Mountain.

Christopher Michel/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 4.0
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We typically don’t condone it when out-of-town visitors try to tackle Camelback Mountain in summer temperatures.

But when it’s the world’s most famous rock climber, we’ll give him a pass.

Alex Honnold’s nail-biting free climb of El Capitan was chronicled in the 2018 documentary “Free Solo,” and in January, a Netflix special let audiences watch his historic ascent of the Taipei 101 building.

On Thursday morning, Honnold made a post on his Instagram account: “I was just in Phoenix for a speaking event and had the time to sneak up Camelback Mountain afterward. It really exceeded expectations! I love little bits of nature inside a city. And it had some pretty nice looking rock all over, though it was getting dark so it was slightly hard for me to tell where the actual climbing routes were.”

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He added three photos of the climb that depicted the views from higher up on the mountain at sunset and dusk.

Honnold was in town for Seminar 2026, an annual gathering of communications and public affairs professionals from across the world. It was held at the Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale from June 7 to 9.

The post has more than 13,000 likes and almost 100 comments, mostly positive.

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“Love Camelback! The Arizona skies are sometimes too beautiful for words,” wrote one commenter.

“Glad you experienced our little treasure. You ROCK! (no pun intended),” added another.

A number of commenters suggested where else Honnold should hike in Arizona.

“If you like doing a lot of steps, I’d check out Piestewa Peak and the Phoenix preserve. It’s really nice over there,” wrote one guy.

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Another added, “Flatiron! Superstition Mountains! You gotta hit that next!!! Camelback Mountain is a Tourist trap.”

A couple of people mentioned the need to watch out for bees, which is a real concern on Camelback. A group of hikers was attacked by a swarm of bees in May.

And at least one person took the opportunity to urge one of the most talented climbers of all time to … stop it.

“Stop free soloing dude it’s dangerous! One loose rock game over man.”

We’re sure Honnold is now rethinking his life’s work and passion.

One commenter summed up our feelings exactly: “The way I would die if I was all (of a) sudden casually hiking next to you lol.”

Same, girl. Same.

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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