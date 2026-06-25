Where to find Fourth of July fireworks and events in the Valley

The Fourth of July is one of metro Phoenix’s biggest parties of the summer. Fireworks will light up the skies across the Valley over three nights with celebrations planned in more than a dozen cities.

This year’s holiday has extra significance, as July 4 is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Fourth of July fireworks shows in Phoenix take place nightly from Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 4.

Here’s every Fourth of July fireworks show happening around metro Phoenix in 2026.

Metro Phoenix Fourth of July fireworks 2026 schedule

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Phoenix Light Up the Sky Event

Thursday, July 2

American Family Fields of Phoenix, 3600 N. 51st Ave.

Phoenix’s first Fourth of July fireworks show of 2026 takes place at this free community event with live entertainment, games and food vendors. The fireworks are at 9:10 p.m.

Anthem Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 3

Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

Anthem’s free Fourth of July celebration runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with water slides, an obstacle course, food vendors, a beer garden, roving entertainers and live music. Fireworks start at 9 p.m., fire conditions permitting. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Celebrate America ‘26

Friday, July 3

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria

Lake Pleasant’s Fourth of July fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. after an evening of live music, food trucks, novelty vendors, waterslides, bounce houses and other activities. The event begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but parking costs $30 to $35. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome.

Litchfield Park’s Sparkle in the Square

Friday, July 3

Litchfield Square Park, 279 La Loma Ave., Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park celebrates the Fourth of July a day early with lawn games, pie-eating contests, food vendors and water-balloon battles. Admission is free and the fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

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Tolleson Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 3

Tolleson Veterans Park, 8601 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson

Tolleson’s fireworks start at 9 p.m., capping off a free Fourth of July celebration with water slides, food trucks, vendors and other family-friendly activities at Veterans Park. The free event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

We-Ko-Pa Fireworks Celebration

Friday, July 3

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell

The resort celebrates the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Westgate Fireworks Fest

Friday, July 3

Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale

Westgate’s free Fourth of July party takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music, a local vendor market, train rides, a splash zone and kid-friendly activities like face painting and bounce houses. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. with the best views along Sunrise Boulevard.

Arizona Diamondbacks Fireworks Spectacular

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.

It doesn’t get much more American than baseball and patriotic pyrotechnics. The D-backs light up downtown Phoenix’s skies with postgame fireworks over Chase Field after their games against the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. on July 3 and 6:40 p.m. on July 4. Tickets start at $43.35 via mlb.com/dbacks.

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Apache Junction’s 4th of July

Saturday, July 4

Superstition Shadows Park, 1091 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction

Apache Junction’s free festivities will happen from 6 to 10 p.m. in the area south of Superstition Shadows Park’s skate park. Expect game booths, food trucks, kids’ activities and live music, as well as a float contest for bicycles, tricycles and wagons. The fireworks commence at 8:30 p.m.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Saturday, July 4

Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa

Embrace the spirt of Independence Day at this downtown Mesa event, which includes Revolutionary War reenactments, a patriotic superhero stunt show, history displays, a naturalization ceremony and the “Let Freedom Ring” laser show. Or you can bring blankets, coolers, chairs and a picnic to enjoy on the lawn. Live music, games, arts and culture booths, cool zones and a food court are planned. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free.

Avondale Light Up The Sky

Saturday, July 4

Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale

Phoenix Raceway’s parking lot will host Avondale’s Independence Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Highlights include a corn maze, sports activities, tailgating, food trucks, vendors, live music and a free speech zone. A VIP area will have DJs, prize raffles, gourmet food options and a private patio with games. A fireworks spectacular is at 8:25 p.m. General admission is free while VIP passes are $35 for ages 3 to 15 and $55 for ages 16 and up.

Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4

Buckeye Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye

This free tailgate-style event from 6 to 9 p.m. will offer live music, vendors and “All-American eats and treats” from food trucks. The fireworks are at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and chairs are encouraged or you can watch from your car.

Related See Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day June 14

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Chandler’s All-American Bash

Saturday, July 4

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler

Chadler’s festivities include a performance by local band The Pickup Lines with a 15-minute pyrotechnic show at 8:15 p.m. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and yard games and food vendors are also promised.

The Fabulous Phoenix 4th boasts the largest fireworks display in the southwest. City of Phoenix

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

Saturday, July 4

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road

The Valley’s longest-running Fourth of July event will offer a mix of fun and festivities from 6 to 10 p.m. A car show, food and drinks, craft vendors, a kids’ area with rides and inflatables, live music and giveaways are planned. The largest fireworks display in the southwest starts at 9:30 p.m. Backpacks, bags, coolers, water and shade items are permitted. Admission is free.

Fourth at the Fountain

Saturday, July 4

Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills

An evening of live music, prizes and vendors will culminate with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the fountain, which will be illuminated in red, white and blue. Local rock favorites Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers perform at 7:30 p.m. and the public can bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Start time is 7 p.m. and admission is free.

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Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 4

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale

Hurricane Harbor will stay open late on Independence Day for a festive fireworks display starting at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $39 when purchased online in advance.

Goodyear’s Star Spangled 4th

Saturday, July 4

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear

Goodyear is offering a free Independence Day celebration with yard games, arts and crafts, live music and a bubble zone. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.

Great American 4th

Tuesday, July 4

Copper Sky Recreation Complex, 44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Maricopa

The Great American 4th in Maricopa is two celebrations in one. A pool party at the Aquatics Center starts at 6 p.m. and includes a rock wall, lazy river and DJ sets. Admission is $10 to $20. The park’s great lawn will host a free event at 7 p.m. with food live music, a beer tent, vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone and waterslides. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Peoria’s All-American Festival

Saturday, July 4

Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

Fireworks won’t be the only must-see attraction at this annual outdoor party from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be BMX performances, carnival-style games, glow items and giveaways for the first 5,000 people and music from ’80s New Wave tribute The Spazmatics. Food and drink vendors will be available. General admission is free. A VIP package with access to air-conditioned areas, private amenities and complimentary food and drinks is $45.

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Schnepf Farms’ Hometown 4th

Saturday, July 4

Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

Homespun fun awaits at Schnepf Farms during an evening of fireworks, craft vendors, games, a patriotic program, outdoor activities, live music, water inflatables and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $39.99 per carload. VIP tickets are $125 and include a barbecue dinner, unlimited soft drinks, private parking, up-front viewing of the fireworks and more.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4

WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Activities at this Independence Day event include water balloon tossing battle, bull-riding and mutton-busting sessions, a slider-eating contest, cake walks, musical chairs and a parade of heroes. The fireworks display, touted as the largest in Scottsdale, starts at 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission with access to WestWorld’s air-conditioned North Hall and Rodeo Arena, a premium fireworks viewing area, live entertainment and vendors selling food is $25. A package with the same perks plus an all-you-can-eat feast with barbecue and hamburgers is $50 for adults and $30 for kids 5 to 10.

Surprise’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4

Mark Coronado Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise

Surprise’s fireworks display kicks off at 8:45 p.m. with food trucks and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Tempe 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4

Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Tempe Town Lake will be the backdrop for a massive fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Tempe Beach Park will host live music, games, photo ops, and a family fun zone. General admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 5 and up, and free for kids 4 and under. VIP tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for children 5 and up, offering perks like an exclusive viewing area, a souvenir gift and a catered dinner and dessert bar.

W Scottsdale’s All American Afterglow

Saturday, July 4

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The W’s WET Deck will be aglow with high-style thrills during a 21-and-over pool party and night swim on Independence Day. A fireworks show over the hotel starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Passes are $118.85 and table packages start at $500.