Rare photos of Phoenix LGBTQ+ bars through the decades

Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene stretches back decades. In the ’70s and ’80s, establishments such as The Connection, Apollo’s, Talk of the Town and Wink’s thrived, offering drinks, dancing, entertainment and, most importantly, places where members of the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community could gather, connect and be themselves.
The scene continued to evolve in the ’90s and 2000s. Nightspots such as Ain’t Nobody Bizness, a lesbian bar on Indian School Road near 32nd Street, and Scottsdale dance club The Works also flourished.
Many of these LGBTQ+ bars have faded into history, though a handful of iconic spots endure to this day, including Charlie’s Phoenix on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue an NuTowne Saloon on Van Buren and 50th streets.
In celebration of Pride month, here’s a look back at rare and vintage photos from some of the Valley’s notable LGBTQ+ bars from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Images were sourced from former employees, members of the local community and the BJ Bud Memorial Archives at Arizona State University Library.
Sign up for our free culture newsletter
Art. Film. Dance. Books. Recreation. Even sex and dating. It’ll be fun, we promise.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.