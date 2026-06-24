Rare photos of Phoenix LGBTQ+ bars through the decades

The Works in Scottsdale operated from 1992 to 1997 and catered to club kids, ravers and the LGBTQ+ partygoers.

Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene stretches back decades. In the ’70s and ’80s, establishments such as The Connection, Apollo’s, Talk of the Town and Wink’s thrived, offering drinks, dancing, entertainment and, most importantly, places where members of the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community could gather, connect and be themselves.

The scene continued to evolve in the ’90s and 2000s. Nightspots such as Ain’t Nobody Bizness, a lesbian bar on Indian School Road near 32nd Street, and Scottsdale dance club The Works also flourished.

Many of these LGBTQ+ bars have faded into history, though a handful of iconic spots endure to this day, including Charlie’s Phoenix on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue an NuTowne Saloon on Van Buren and 50th streets.

In celebration of Pride month, here’s a look back at rare and vintage photos from some of the Valley’s notable LGBTQ+ bars from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Images were sourced from former employees, members of the local community and the BJ Bud Memorial Archives at Arizona State University Library.

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A vintage photo of the original Nu-Towne Saloon in the early 1970s. The landmark local LGBTQ bar along Van Buren Street in east Phoenix was opened in 1971 by Jimmy Martin and Dennis Kelly and is still operating today. Provided by Ron Wilcox

A drag artist at legendary downtown Phoenix bar The 307 Lounge along Roosevelt Street in the 1980s. The spot closed in 2000. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

A vintage snapshot of Taylor’s on Seventh Street north of Indian School Road. The high-class spot operated as a show club and featured live entertainment in the 1980s. Provided by John La Noue

A photo of the now-defunct LGBTQ bar The Club, which was located on Seventh Avenue north of Camelback Road in uptown Phoenix. Provided by John La Noue

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Now-defunct spot The Connection, which was located on Seventh Street just north of Indian School Road. According to longtime employee John La Noue, the bar hosted many memorable dance nights and celebrations. Provided by John La Noue

Celebrating Halloween at The Connection in the early 1980s. Provided by John La Noue

A packed dance floor inside now-defunct LGBTQ spot The Connection. Provided by John La Noue

An undated photo of a group of Connection patrons performing at the now-defunct bar as a Village People tribute act. Provided by John La Noue

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The winners of an early ’80s dance contest at Charlie’s Phoenix. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

Dale Williams, owner of The Connection, put on enormous free luaus each year as a way of thanking his patrons. According to former employee John La Noue, the events grew from a small indoor party with “a little folding-card table with a papier-mâché volcano” into an elaborate outdoor celebration in the parking lot. Provided by John La Noue

A towering papier-mache volcano built for one of the annual luaus at The Connection. Provided by John La Noue

A scene from an April Fool’s show at now-defunct LGBTQ bar Al E. Gators in April 1987. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

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A crowded dance floor during an all-black dance party at now-defunct LGBTQ spot The Connection. Provided by John La Noue

A male dancer at an all-black party at The Connection during the ’80s. Provided by John La Noue

A 1986 photo taken inside the now-defunct LGBTQ bar Trax on McDowell Road near 17th Street. The property now operates as Karamba Nightclub. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

A group of Valley residents attend a Halloween party at now-defunct Phoenix LGBTQ bar Apollo’s Lounge on Seventh Avenue. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

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A performance during the roast of Verna Mae in August 1987 at now-defunct LGBTQ bar Farrah’s. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

Attendees of a costume party at bygone LGBTQ spot Taylor’s in central Phoenix. Provided by John La Noue

The members of the Bronc Busters Review during a performance inspired by “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” at The Connection. Provided by John La Noue

Another vintage photo of the Bronc Busters Review’s production inspired by “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Provided by John La Noue

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A dance performance at now-defunct Phoenix LGBTQ bar Al E Gators on North Seventh Street in August 1987. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

A group of participants in the “Mr. B’s Contest” at The Bum Steer in 1987. The bygone bar, which was touted in advertisements as “the place to meet a man’s man,” was located on Seventh Avenue and Hazelwood Street. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

A 1989 photo of BS West in Scottsdale. The LGBTQ bar operated from the late 1980s through 2024. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library

The sign for infamous Scottsdale dance club The Works, which operated from 1992 to 1997 and was an LGBTQ haven. Provided by Steven Rogers

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The Works in Scottsdale operated from 1992 to 1997 and catered to club kids, ravers and the LGBTQ+ partygoers. Steve Weiss

David Van Virden as a ghoulish bride during a party at The Works in the ’90s. Steve Weiss

A drag performer in an elaborate futuristic costume poses inside Phoenix LGBTQ bar Wink’s. Provided by Joey Michitsch

Barbara Seville, right, poses with another guest inside Wink’s, a longtime LGBTQ bar in Phoenix. Provided by Joey Michitsch

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Patrons pose for a photo inside Pookie’s, one of Phoenix’s now-defunct LGBTQ bars. Provided by Joey Michitsch

Devina Ross performs during a 1994 event at Foster’s, a former Phoenix LGBTQ nightclub. Provided by Joey Michitsch

Patrons gather near the dance floor at The Pumphouse, a former Phoenix LGBTQ nightclub, in the 2000s. Provided by Joey Michitsch

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2020 and 2024. It has been updated with additional photographs and details.