Free Things to Do This Week: "Sleight of Hand," WET After Dark, H2Oasis
|
Cherie Buck-Hutchison, First Women Baptizers at Grand Mesa National Forest.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Art
Low on funds? This week you can make a splash at the WET After Dark party, settle down for storytelling with Jessie Balli, Brodie Foster Hubbard, and Laine Baker, or let the good times roll at the Good Times: Disco Party For Boys & Girls. Best part, it's all free. For more things to do, visit our curated calendar.
“Sleight of Hand”
Cherie
For her “Sleight of Hand” exhibition at Appaloosa Library, 7377 East Silverstone Drive in Scottsdale, she explores her own personal history, including growing up immersed in patriarchal religious practices. Buck-Hutchison uses dual imagery to create a new perspective on female leadership. It’s her way of discarding archaic traditions, even as she honors the potential change and calls for new cultural narratives.
See her work between 10
Sonora Cinemas
When glancing over the movie posters at Sonora Cinemas in Desert Sky Mall, you might notice something a little different. Tom Cruise and the creature he unleashed hover behind the title La Momia and Steve Carell’s animated characters battle above the title
The festivities begin at 5
|
Make a splash.
Michelle Sasonov
WET After Dark
Time to make a weeknight splash with the W Scottsdale’s summer night swim series.
The swanky Scottsdale spot at 7277 East Camelback Road hosts the WET After Dark party every Thursday. From 8
|
Want to hear a secret?
Sarah Marie Rainier
Untidy Secrets
It’s appropriate that Belle and Sebastian, a band steeped in the written word, are the catalyst for new narrative works. “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” is this month’s theme at Untidy Secrets, a storytelling event and ’zine swap. Settle down with stories by Jessie Balli, Brodie Foster Hubbard, Laine Baker, Marnee Burrus, Michael Palladino, and Sari Beliak. You might hear about naive boys that succeed or a tale that sets your mind to wander. Untidy Secrets’ mission is to encourage literature through alternative means, so writers and storytellers are encouraged to swap their printed work and network with others.
The storytelling starts at 8
|
Compression by Bryan David Griffith, an artist represented by Bentley Gallery.
Courtesy of Bentley Gallery
“Gallery Artists"
Recently, Bentley Gallery announced it’s representing Travis Rice, who holds a fresh
It’s a summertime sampling of work in several media by artists who hail from Arizona and other parts of the world. Bentley Gallery’s cadre of more than 50 artists also includes Bryan David Griffith, a Flagstaff artist whose media include fire. See the free exhibition from 10
|
Are you ready to a Gogh Gogh?
Media Tempe
Tempe Art A Gogh Gogh
If you like seeing art in the making and wanna enjoy a cocktail while you’re peeping a masterpiece in motion, there’s a Tempe bar you should add to your Friday night to-visit list.
Live music is also part of the mix at Tempe Art A Gogh Gogh, the recurring art party that is back for another round. On the musical front, the night features performances by members of local jazzy hip-hop act The Stakes, including ZeeDub, Lord Kash, Kevin Phillips, Alan Acosta, and Luis Martinez. I-Dee, Eddie Welz, and Camille Sledge handle the emceeing, while artist Haboobs handles the live painting duty. This multimedia mashup happens at 9
Good Times: Disco Party For Boys & Girls
Get ready to boogie all night long, because Rips is reviving the ’70s for one night only.
Good Times: Disco Party For Boys & Girls starts at 9
Disco attire is encouraged. So whip out those bell bottoms, pick out that ’fro, and strap on those platforms. There is no cover for this event at 3045 North 16th Street. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
|
Water’s what it’s all about.
CityScape Phoenix
H2Oasis
Water’s what it’s all about during Arizona summers, and you can confirm as much when CityScape, 1 East Washington Street, hosts H2Oasis. The event takes over a stretch of Central Avenue and Patriots Park with eight giant water slides, all-ages
H2Oasis is also pet-friendly (though you should consider shoes for your pup), and runs from 4 to 10
|
Make some art waves with Jennifer McCurdy’s Coral Nest exhibited at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.
Courtesy of Mesa Arts Center
“Making Waves”
Catch a wave without heading to the coastline. In a new exhibition of wave-inspired art, four artists share distinct takes on what that means.
Katie Glusica’s work explores the relationship between weaving and wave/particle duality, Lucrezia Bieler’s delicate paper-cutting reflects the balance of nature, and Jennifer McCurdy’s wheel-thrown porcelain addresses the ordered symmetry and asymmetry of the natural world. They’re featured, along with Robert Donne, in the “Making Waves” group exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, 1 East Main Street.
See the free exhibition between noon and 4
