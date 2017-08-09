20 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Need plans this week? Let us help you out. This week you can catch comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, geek out at the Game On Expo, and try your hand at palm reading. For more things to do visit New Times' curated calendar.

Paseo

Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts, is the only dance center that’s a National Historic Landmark District. It also hosts the oldest internationally acclaimed U.S. dance festival. (Sorry if you thought yours was.) This summer, Scottsdale’s Stilo Dance has been invited to perform their new work, Paseo, on one of the Jacob’s Pillow stages, and you can avoid Massachusetts and see it on Thursday, August 10, or Friday, August 11, at ASU Tempe’s Margaret Gisolo Dance Theatre in the Physical Education East Building.

In Paseo, Stilo’s Latin moves (contemporary, social, and historic ), fused with Afro-Cuban and modern components, get pushed into the future of dance. Admission is $12 for the 7:30 p.m. performances at 611 East Orange Street. Visit the Stilo Dance website or call 323-481-0441. Julie Peterson

For observational humor that explores the darkest parts of the human condition, Titus is your man. Courtesy of Combustion World Industries

Christopher Titus

Years back, punk rock band The Misfits had a record called Legacy of Brutality. If Christopher Titus ever leaves behind his stand-up microphone and is asked to describe his career, he should steal that title.

For observational humor that explores the darkest parts of the human condition, Titus is your man. It’s like Seinfeld, if Cormac McCarthy wrote the jokes. We first saw how dark he was willing to go with his former sitcom Titus, which drew directly on his dysfunctional upbringing. It inspired tremendous laughs, along with simultaneous cringing. In his numerous stand-up specials, he’s tackled both family and romantic relationships.

His current show, Amerigeddon, examines the current political climate. Prepare for a comic massacre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $25 for guests 18 and older; attendance requires a two-drink minimum. Call 480-719- 6100 or visit the Standup Live website. Amy Young

Acoustic Open Stage Night

Fiddler’s Dream Coffee House does open mic night a little differently than most — without a microphone. There’s nothing onstage except the performer and whatever instrument he brings along.

The 21-year-old cafe invites creatives to take the stage during Acoustic Open Stage Night every Thursday. On August 10, attendees can expect a variety of entertainment, including singers, poets, and storytellers.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 at 1702 East Glendale Avenue. Admission is $3 to $5 by donation at the door. The setlist will be in order of arrival. Visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Get ready to get your geek on. Benjamin Leatherman

Game On Expo

Gamers and joystick Jedi of the Valley, you might want to start getting your wrists limber. Oh, and honing your pwning techniques might come in handy, too. After all, you’ll want to be prepared for the latest edition of the Game On Expo, the annual three-day extravaganza devoted to all things gaming.

The 2017 version of the event, which runs from Friday, August 11, to Sunday, August 13, will feature its biggest selection of games to date, as well as even more space at its new home at the Phoenix Convention Center’s South Building, 33 South Third Street. This year’s Expo will also feature an expanded vendor hall, additional tournaments and competitions, and a larger array of special guests, which range from voice actors like Mark Meer and Patricia Summersett to YouTube stars like Pat “The NES Punk” Contri. Daily admission is $20 to $30, weekend passes are $80 to $85, and children 2 and older pay $10. Event hours vary. See the Game On Expo website. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Fans at a 2016 Arizona Cardinals game. Jim Louvau

Arizona Cardinals v. Oakland Raiders

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Arizona Cardinals won’t enter the new season as the toast of the town. Or at least, not as long as the Diamondbacks maintain one of their winningest seasons in franchise history. Last year, pigskin prognosticators were swooning over the Cards’ postseason prospects while the Snakes floundered, but forecasts aren’t so sunny this time around. No surprise, given that last season’s vaunted roster lost more games than they won.

Still, there’s plenty to be optimistic about with Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald lacing up their cleats for another — possibly final — season. For the time being, there’s one winner in town. If Coach Bruce Arians does his due diligence this preseason, there will be two. The Cards’ preseason officially begins with a 7 p.m. home game at Glendale’s University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, on Saturday, August 12, against the Oakland Raiders. Tickets are $41 and up. Visit the Arizona Cardinals website or call 623-433-7101 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND The ensemble rehearses a mystery number for The Fourth Annual Miscast Concert. Shelby Maticic

Miscast Concert

Musical theater, when the stars align, can be phenomenal. An evening of songs pulled out of musicals faces more hurdles. It’s like how you should order a burger, fries, and a shake, not just a burger, in an unknown cafe.

Happily, Brelby Theatre Company adds onion rings to its Miscast Concert series, now in its fourth year: The songs are sung by people you wouldn’t expect. Whether it’s gender, race, body type, or some other tradition-bound characteristic that might keep a performer from being cast in a particular role, those boundaries will be transgressed, with fascinating results, through Saturday, August 26.

Smash the patriarchy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at 7154 North 58th Drive in Glendale. Tickets are $15 at the Brelby website or 623-282-2781. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Help Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art turn its SMoCA Lounge into a playground during Yard Games for Art. Sean Deckert/Calnicean Projects

Yard Games for Art

Maybe it’s been a while since you tossed around a beanbag or built a tower with wooden blocks. There’s good reason to polish your skills, because winning the yard games wars could snag you an original piece of art.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, is putting a creative twist on classic games with Yard Games for Art at SMoCA Lounge at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11. Tickets are $10, and the person with the best game skills goes home with a new piece of art.

Proceeds benefit the museum’s Good ‘N Plenty Awards, a fall event that features local creatives pitching their best ideas so audience members can vote for a favorite, who wins a cash prize. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The Desert Sleuths chapter of Sisters in Crime will celebrate 30 years. Clark Lohr

SoWest: Killer Nights

Three decades ago, Sara Paretsky noticed a lack of diversity in crime and thriller genres. So the creator of famous female detective V.I. Warshawski and a group of fellow authors founded the organization Sisters in Crime. The group’s mission is to fight discrimination and “raise the level of awareness” about women writing in the mystery genre, while pushing to see more women nominated for awards recognizing their literary contributions. The Desert Sleuths chapter of the organization will celebrate 30 years with the release of SoWest: Killer Nights, the next edition of a locally set anthology series, with New York Times best-selling authors Clive Cussler, Lee Goldberg, and Robin Burcell.

Desert Sleuths’ 30th anniversary celebration is at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at Changing Hands, 300 West Camelback Road. Admission is free. Visit the Changing Hands website for more details. Jason Keil

EXPAND Can't help falling in love? Courtesy of MIM

Musical Icon: Elvis

You know Elvis Presley was one of the biggest musical celebrities of all time, but are you aware that he has his own week?

Yep, Elvis Week is a thing. It originated at Graceland, the late rocker’s Memphis mansion, with a series of events, including a massive candlelight vigil. Peripheral events happen worldwide. In honor of this multiday celebration, the Musical Instrument Museum hosts a tribute, too. Musical Icon: Elvis celebrates the musician with curator talks, hands-on activities, a trivia contest, and a movie.

Bask in all things “The King” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard. The event is included in regular museum admission of $10 to $20, and it’s free for kids 3 and younger. Call 480-478-6000 or visit the MIM website. Amy Young

EXPAND See the Dancing Dolls in action. Courtesy of Bring It! Live

Bring It! Live

If you’re a fan of the Lifetime TV show Bring It!, you’ve probably wondered what it would be like to see the Dancing Dolls in action, performing their synchronized, high-energy choreography. During the Bring It! Live tour, members of Dianna “Miss D” Williams’ famous dance crew will showcase the moves that propelled them to the top of hip-hop majorette dance competitions. The live show features new choreography and interactive moments with the audience.

The tour will visit the Valley at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets start at $32.75, and VIP packages come with a photo op with Miss D and members of the Dancing Dolls. For more information, call 602-379-2800 or visit the Bring It Live Tour website. Laura Latzko

One-Year Anniversary Party

In a city overflowing with craft breweries, Helio Basin Brewing Company made a name for itself by foregoing the typical variations on pub fare and offering its ales alongside a Southwest-inspired menu. To celebrate their smashing success, the Arcadia-area establishment is putting on a One-Year Anniversary Party. Festivities include live music, the introduction of a new anniversary brew, and a pig roast prepared by award-winning chef Tammy Stanger. Don’t fret, herbivores, there will be vegetarian options, and you can enjoy a slice of cake for dessert (while supplies last).

See what’s on tap starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at 3935 East Thomas Road. VIP tickets start at $25. Visit the Helio Basin Brewing website for more details. Jason Keil

A New World: Intimate Music From Final Fantasy

Last September, video game enthusiasts gathered to hear the Phoenix Symphony play a Nobuo Uematsu score in a performance titled Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy. This year, fans of the role-playing video game have another chance for a high-art take on their favorite pastime. A New World: Intimate Music From Final Fantasy is licensed by game developer Square Enix and produced and arranged by the creators of Distant Worlds. The show brings a multimedia experience to audiences and is accompanied by a chamber ensemble instead of an orchestra. This means there will be almost no overlap between the two productions’ playlists, ensuring those who attended the Symphony Hall performance are in for something new.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street. Tickets start at $42. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website for more details. Jason Keil

EXPAND Learn to read palms. Robin Selby - Purple Lotus Productions

Intro to Palm Reading class

Time to get metaphysical. Consider starting with something simple like palm reading before you start aligning chakras or reading off those terrifyingly intimidating tarot cards.

This week, there’s an Intro to Palm Reading class happening at Everything Just Rocks, 2235 West First Street, #2, in Tempe. The three-hour beginners’ class covers hand lines, creases, and folds — and what they can tell us about the past, future, personal strengths, and what situations to avoid. It’s all overseen by Reverend Erin McNamara.

Hosted by Purple Lotus Productions, the course runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Cost is $30. Call to register with Athena at 602-418-4186. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Two Martins for the price of one. Ticketmaster

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Free on Sunday night? You should see two living legends with “Martin” in their names.

Veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will deliver a double dose of humor through a night loaded with stand-up comedy, film clips, and conversation about their lengthy show-business careers. There will also be music. Martin fans may already know that the funny fellow is also a banjo player. The Steep Canyon Rangers, the band he performs with, will join the two for some of the evening’s musical fun. The humorous actors appeared together in the 1986 movie The Three Amigos, with Chevy Chase as the third member of that on-screen buddy trio.

Watch each Martin complement the other’s unique comedic style at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $55 to $125. Call 602-379-2800 or visit the Comerica Theatre website. Amy Young

Way, way back machine: Leaving Iowa brings families together. Courtesy of Fountain Hills Theater

Leaving Iowa

Dying is a way to shuffle your problems onto a succeeding, already aging generation. It’s just another shitty experience for them to look forward to. The play Leaving Iowa, at Fountain Hills Theater through Sunday, August 27, manages to inject humor into that concept with an extremely relatable plot involving an attempt to take someone’s cremains back to the Midwest, only to discover that the old homestead is now a grocery store. As our hero cruises the highways and byways of the Hawkeye State, he’s visited by flashbacks of childhood road trips (again, all too relatable).

Hit the road, and then hit the road, at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 13, at 11445 North Saguaro Boulevard. Tickets are $18 to $25 at 480-837-9661, extension 3, or Fountain Hills Theater website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Feel the love for Joe Ray and other local artists featured in “Caliente” at Practical Art. Photo: Joe Ray painting (detail)/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Caliente”

Odds are, you’ve picked up a few Spanish words while living in the Southwest — like caliente , which means hot. It’s also the title of the latest exhibition at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue. The show features four artists who use vibrant colors inspired by the people of Mexico and the American Southwest.

Participating creatives include Emily Costello, who is a member of the Phoenix Fridas art collective, and Gennaro Garcia, who helped launch the Calle 16 mural project in response to Arizona’s anti-immigrant policies. Artists Joe Ray and Frank Ybarra also capture the beauty of bicultural perspectives.

See the free “Caliente” exhibit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Hey, Mr. DJ. Maya Day + Nightclub

Autoerotique

Does a Monday night rager of a pool party sounds like just the thing? You might be interested in seeing Autoerotique at Maya Day + Nightclub for the third (and neon night) installment of Maya Night Swim.

Steve LeVine Entertainment presents the DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale. Admission is free for the 21-and-over event, but registration is required at the Eventbrite website, as there is a limited amount of complimentary entries with RSVP. VIP tables are available.

For more, call 480-625-0528 or see the Maya Club website. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Head to the old ballgame. G. Dawson via Flickr/CC

Arizona Diamondbacks v. Houston Astros

Baseball fans know that 162 is the number of games a team plays each season. How’d those football players get off so easy?

At this point in the season, both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros already have more than 100 games each under their belts. They’re not too far apart in standing, either, each with 60-plus wins. Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. recently was placed on the disabled list for some back issues, so it’s tough to say whether he’ll see field time at this game, or how that will affect the outcome. Find out firsthand when you head to the old ballgame at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $9 and up. Visit the Diamondbacks website. Amy Young

EXPAND Get your kitsch fix when collector Cynthia deVillemarette shares her Harwood Steiger insights at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Harwood Steiger design/Courtesy of Cynthia deVillemarette

“I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict”

Cynthia deVillemarette is an avid collector of textile work by 20th-century fabric designer and silkscreen artist Harwood Steiger, who worked for many years in Tubac, Arizona.

From the 1950s to the 1970s, Steiger created myriad designs incorporating birds, plants, and other staples of the Southwestern landscape.

She will give her insights about those Midcentury Modern designs during a free presentation titled “I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict” at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. It’s happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

DeVillemarette’s presentation highlights details of Steiger’s life and creative process, plus samples of his work from her extensive collection. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

Dirty Dancing

In May, ABC released a remake of Dirty Dancing starring a grown-up Little Miss Sunshine, Abigail Breslin. It flopped — just like the two other Dirty Dancing spin-offs that came before. Maybe it’s best to stick with the classic.

On Wednesday, August 16, Tempe Pollack Cinemas invites you to have the time of your life during its Wednesday Night Classic screening of the original 1987 Dirty Dancing. Showtime is 7 p.m. at 1825 East Elliot Road. Tickets and seating are first-come, first-served. Admission is $3.50. Visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts