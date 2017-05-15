Phoenix General's Josh Hahn Gets Style Inspiration from Sandlot, Stand By Me

One of Hahn's favorite outfits is this vintage embroidered Western shirt and this pair of light wash Levi's 501 jeans.

A little more than a year ago, a bevy of new businesses began to re-energize North Seventh Street. Among them was Phoenix General, a modern, desert-inspired apparel, home, and gift boutique by owned and operated by Josh Hahn.

You might remember Hahn's rugged-yet-sharp styles as the co-owner of GROWop, a community garden and vintage boutique that shuttered late last year when the building they rented was snapped up by a real estate developer. Now that he's had a chance to settle into his new digs, New Times stopped by to talk about his fresh, evolved style.

How would you describe your sense of style?

I'd like to think of my style as simple, effortless, and cool. I try not to overthink my outfits. A solid tee loosely tucked into a pair of cuffed selvedge jeans with a nice pair of sneakers pretty much sums me up.

What is an example of something you would wear that’s not sold in your shop?

I have acquired quite a few vintage pieces from my days at GROWop. One of my favorite outfits consists of a paper-thin embroidered Western shirt and a pair of light wash Levi's 501s.

EXPAND A typical day in the style life of Hahn goes something like this: a Corridor striped shirt over a pair of dark 1933 501s by Levi's Vintage Clothing, pulled together by a pair of white high-tops by The Hill-Side. Lara Piu

What are you wearing right now?

Today I'm wearing a Corridor striped shirt, the 1933 501s by Levi's Vintage Clothing, and high-tops by The Hill-Side.

Other than your own store, where do you like to shop?

I like to shop at other local boutiques whenever I get the chance. Local Nomad and Hub offer a great selection of men's clothing. I also love vintage shopping. Antique Sugar, Retro Ranch, and Rare Scarf are a few faves. And of course, thrift stores, big and small.

What was the last piece you bought?

I bought a Chamula bracelet from Phoenix General. They're handmade from horsehair down in Mexico.

EXPAND Hahn models his new Chamula bracelet handmade from horsehair down in Mexico. Lara Piu

What's one of the weirdest things in your closet?

It's really not that weird, but I have this vintage workwear jumpsuit I've been meaning to hem into shorts. I think men's jumpsuits should be a thing.

Who are your fashion inspirations?

Costume design from movies like Sandlot and Stand by Me. Japanese designers at the various trade shows I've attended. Brands like Ace & Jig, The Hill-Side, and Levi's Vintage Clothing.

What is your earliest memory of fashion?

I think I started dressing myself as early as kindergarten. I would lay my clothes out for the next day on the floor next to my bed. Sometimes in the morning I would look at what I picked out and wonder what the heck was I thinking. I'd have to start all over again!

What is a trend that you wish would stop?

You know, I'd rather focus on the trends that should keep going. Like ... unisex fashion, wide-leg everything, high-waisted everything, pattern mixing, monochrome, cropped pants and denim, denim on denim, and pretty much an "everything and anything goes" kind of attitude towards fashion.

EXPAND A peek inside Hahn's new retail boutique, Phoenix General, which is located at 5538 North Seventh Street in Phoenix. Lara Piu

What is one piece of advice you'd give to guys in Phoenix about fashion?

Keep pushing boundaries. I love seeing guys take risks with fashion just as much as I love seeing guys keeping it simple and classic.

What is one piece of advice you'd give to girls in Phoenix about fashion?

To keep evolving trends. There's such an interesting mix of decades happening right now, and I think it's so important to keep this momentum going.

What are five things that every guy should have in his closet?

1. Nice T-shirts

I recommend splurging on the basics from time to time. There's just something about a crisp white tee with a great fit made of quality fabric.

2. Premium denim

Again, investing in wardrobe staples is so important. You know that pair of jeans that fits impeccably and feels like pajamas is worth every single cent.

3. Something vintage, or handed down

It's nice to have that special piece in your closet that sparks conversation every time you wear it, and happens to have a story to go with.

4. A variety of shoes

Shoes have the ability to make or break an outfit. Make sure you have a few to choose from.

5. A go-to jacket

It's nice to have a jacket that goes with everything. Leather or denim usually do the trick.

