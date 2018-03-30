The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Don't waste your weekend. Instead, get your tickets for Ladies ’80s Dance Night, release you inner kid at Arizona Toy Con, or get your jollies at the Bird City Comedy Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Bird City Comedy Festival

Comedians from all corners of the country will take on Phoenix during the third annual Bird City Comedy Festival. The event will feature performances from late-night writers, stand-up comedians, improv groups, and festival favorites at bars, clubs, and other venues from Thursday, March 29, through Saturday, March 31.

This year’s lineup includes Onion contributor Ian Abramson, Dork Forest host Jackie Kashian, and Kyle Ayers, as well as a Boast Rattle. Think of it like an opposite-day roast: Comedians compete to give each other the most heartfelt compliments.

There are two ticketing options available. Festival passes, which range from $60 to $90, give attendees access to the entire weekend. Tickets are also available a la carte for specific sets and events. Those are $10 to $15 apiece. For tickets, the complete schedule, and a full lineup, visit the Bird City Comedy Festival website. Tanner Stechnij

Spin

Shelby Maticic’s new play Spin follows the badass women of the roller derby, whose fearless leader is out for the season with an injury. She is replaced by her sister, a high school physics teacher who’s still new to the derby world. Cue roller skating antics.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30 at Brelby Theatre, 7154 North 58th Drive in Glendale. General admission is $25 via artful.ly. For more information, visit the Facebook Event page. Lindsay Roberts

A dancer at the ASU Pow Wow. Ash Ponders

32nd Annual Pow Wow

Celebrate Native American heritage and culture through traditional food, dance, and music at ASU’s 32nd annual Pow Wow. From March 30 to April 1, the tradition comes to life in a ceremony that honors the past while celebrating the future. Food booths, singing contests, and arts and crafts stations also will be in the mix.

The three-day celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at ASU’s Band Practice Field, located at South Rural Road and East Sixth Street in Tempe. Admission ranges from $6 to $20 for students and adults. Children younger than 6 and adults older than 60 get in free. See details at the Pow Wow website. Melina Zuñiga

ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a- thon

Power, knowledge, art, and community — these are four words that artist Meredith Wren called to mind when describing the ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a- thon . The free gathering will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 30. That’s when Wren, who’s also a faculty member at the university, will lead the charge to update, correct, and improve Wikipedia pages for artists who identify as women, as well as non-traditional, non-represented genders.

Bring your laptop to the Tempe campus’ Design North building, 810 South Forest Mall, if you’d like to help make some changes. No Wikipedia editing experience is required. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble

Ladies ’80s Dance Night

Time to put on that jean jacket and move to the beat at Ladies ’80s Dance Night. Red-headed pop sensation Tiffany — yes, the one who won America’s heart with “I Think We’re Alone Now” — will perform during the dance party at The Van Buren on Friday, March 30. Also on the bill are DJs President Gator and Hi Jack, who will spin hits from Madonna, The Go-Go’s, and Blondie.

The venue’s bar will offer drink specials on wine coolers, Kamikazes, Sex on the Beach, and Long Islands all night. Things get tubular starting at 8 p.m. at 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $12 to $100. For more information, visit the Van Buren website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Robot toys were everywhere at the Arizona Toy Con 2017. Benjamin Leatherman

Arizona Toy Con

Children of the 1970s and ‘80s who never quite grew up can take a trip down memory lane at Arizona Toy Con in Glendale. They might just run into some old friends along the way, including such favorites as Optimus Prime, He-Man, or Stretch Armstrong.

More the 100 vendors from around the Valley will display and sell vintage and modern toys at the geek-friendly event, which takes place on Saturday, March 31, at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 West Glenn Drive in Glendale. Plastic playthings of the past will be legion, whether they’re rare gems like an Electroman action figure from 1977, old-school Kenner-era Star Wars toys, or enough Transformers to conquer Cybertron.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. Call 480-442-1117 or visit the Arizona Toy Con website. Benjamin Leatherman

Cultural Crawl

To promote inclusivity, three black creatives from Washington, D.C., founded the Cultural Crawl. It’s a day of barhopping open to participants 21 and older. The goal? To foster fun in a welcoming environment that brings people to different spots for drinks and food — and to get to explore neighborhoods.

Go solo or assemble a crew. You’ll be armed with a map of eateries, watering holes, and spots to peep murals. The tipsy trek happens from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. Check in and register at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $20 per person, and group packages are available. For details, visit the Cultural Crawl website. Amy Young

2018 African Festival

Black girl magic is real, and the African Association of Arizona is here to prove it. Since 1992, the organization has connected thousands of people from different cultures to learn about and celebrate Africa. On Saturday, March 31, it will present the 2018 African Festival. It’s an all-day affair featuring dance performances, food, and music.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North High School, 1101 East Thomas Road. Admission is free. To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook event page. Melina Zuñiga

EXPAND Phoenix's art rock mavericks. Luxicon Photography

WYVES

Valley Bar will host some of Phoenix’s hottest art rock mavericks on Saturday, March 31, at 130 North Central Avenue. Fresh off the release of their latest single, “The Speed of Sound,” WYVES will headline a show featuring new songs off the band’s forthcoming album due out in September. Joining them are fellow local, alternative rock bands Adero and Coyote Tango.

Doors to the 21-and-over show open at 7 p.m., and music starts at 7:30. Tickets are available for $10 via Ticketfly. For more information, visit the Valley Bar website. Tanner Stechnij

Maddi’s Fridge

A story about hunger has more impact if it includes lighthearted moments. So Lois Brandt’s prizewinning kids’ book, Maddi’s Fridge, is largely a story of two BFFs who have everything in common except sufficient food. Childsplay’s premiere of the stage version continues through Sunday, April 8, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway.

It’s meant for audiences 5 and older. After the 1 p.m. show Sunday, April 1, audience members can craft egg-carton boats to sail in TCA’s infinity pool. Tickets are $12 to $30 at the Childsplay website or 480-350-2822. Julie Peterson