These Are the Best Places to Run in Metro Phoenix

Winter in Phoenix is the best time to get out and run/walk outdoors. JÉshoots via pexels

One of the greatest advantages of living in Phoenix is the year-round sunshine. The beautiful weather makes it easy to enjoy the Valley's gorgeous hiking trails and outdoors scenery. But there are plenty of people who enjoy being outdoors without climbing a mountain.

For those who prefer running and walking to hiking, we've assembled a guide to (mostly) flat courses and all-levels trails that offer awesome views of the canal, different lakes, and more.

Murphy Bridle Path

If you want to feel closer to a city setting when you run and avoid the classic park trail, the Murphy Bridle Path might be ideal for you. The unpaved track starts at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road and runs 2.5 miles north, ending at the Arizona Canal. Enjoy the shade of olive and mesquite trees as you pass by residential neighborhoods.

The Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt includes many parks along the way. Ofelia Montelongo

Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt

Avoid proximity to traffic by running along the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. Since 1984, the greenbelt has been open for biking, running, and walking. The 11-mile multi-use trail runs north to south and was created as part of a flooding hazard project. Besides controlling part of the Valley’s seasonal floods, the greenbelt offers recreational activities, and crosses golf courses, lakes, and parks, including Chaparral, El Dorado, and Indian School. The paved path begins at Shea Boulevard and ends at Tempe Town Lake, but the trail has several access points. (Here's a map for reference.) For more information, visit the City of Scottsdale website.

Sunset at Steele Indian School Park. Ofelia Montelongo

Steele Indian School Park

The 75-acre historic park is located on the site of the former Phoenix Indian High School. The park was officially open in 2001 and it has a 2.5 mile trail for runners and walkers. (Here's the trail map.) Other park features include a dog park, ramadas, an outdoor amphitheater, memorial hall, entry garden, amphitheater, and bird lake. The park is located at Third Street and Indian School Road. For more information, visit the park's website.

Western Canal Path crosses Kiwanis Park in Tempe. Ofelia Montelongo

Arizona Canal Path

The Arizona Canal Path is the longest trail in the Valley. The multi-use trail follows the Arizona Canal and goes through suburbs, parks, and different neighborhoods. With paved and unpaved pathways, it connects with several other trails, including the Indian Bend Wash Trail, Pima Road Trail, and Cave Creek Wash Trail. You can run just one part of the path, or challenge yourself to take on the whole 25 miles.

Chaparral Park has a 10-acre lake. Ofelia Montelongo

Chaparral Park

Located at 5401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale's Chaparral Park is a 100-acre area with a 10-acre lake. Besides being a great place to run, the park offers soccer and baseball fields, playgrounds, fishing and boating, and connects with the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. For more information, visit the City of Scottsdale website.

Read on for more of the Valley's best running and walking trails.

