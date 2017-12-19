Tim Curry Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2018

Rocky Horror Picture Show fanatics of the Valley, get ready to shiver with antici ... pation. The original Dr. Frank-N-Furter will be paying a house call to Phoenix Comicon 2018.
Actor Tim Curry, the man who played the sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania in the 1975 cult film, has been announced as a special guest of the four-day geek extravaganza.
Phoenix Comicon’s organizers announced the news on Monday, December 18, and it definitely caused a lot of excitement for local geeks. That includes plenty of Rocky Horror Picture Show die-hards, and many of them are already planning out their costumes.
In other words, expect to encounter Frank-N-Furter and many other characters from the film being cosplayed at next year’s Phoenix Comicon, which will run from Thursday, May 24, to Sunday, May 28.
Curry is the latest in a series of big guests that have been announced for the event. So far, the list includes Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, William Shatner, Wil Wheaton, and Ming Na Wen.
And while Curry is best known for playing Frank-N-Furter, it's not the only infamous character the British-born actor originated. He’s also famous for playing evil clown Pennywise in the 1990 television miniseries version of It.
Curry’s other high-profile roles include Darkness in 1985’s Legend, Cardinal Richelieu in The Three Musketeers, and Wadsworth the butler in Clue.
No specific details have been announced about Curry’s appearance at the event. But, as with most of Phoenix Comicon’s special guests, we’re guessing he will participate in a Q&A panel, autograph sessions, and photo ops.
Tickets for Phoenix Comicon are on sale now. Daily admission is currently $20 to $45 and a full event pass is $80.
