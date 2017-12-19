Tim Curry Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2018

Rocky Horror Picture Show fanatics of the Valley, get ready to shiver with antici ... pation. The original Dr. Frank-N-Furter will be paying a house call to Phoenix Comicon 2018.

Actor Tim Curry, the man who played the sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania in the 1975 cult film, has been announced as a special guest of the four-day geek extravaganza.

Phoenix Comicon’s organizers announced the news on Monday, December 18, and it definitely caused a lot of excitement for local geeks. That includes plenty of Rocky Horror Picture Show die-hards, and many of them are already planning out their costumes.