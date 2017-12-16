Wil Wheaton Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2018

Phoenix Comicon’s organizers just gave local geeks another reason to attend next year’s event. And it might come as big news to some.
They just announced that fan favorite Wil Wheaton is coming.
A post to Phoenix Comicon’s Facebook page on Friday, December 15, revealed that the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and nerd icon will be a special guest at PCC 2018 next spring.
Get your “Wesley Crushers” bowling shirts ready.
Wheaton, for those who are complete aliens to geek culture, played Wesley Crusher on several seasons of TNG before becoming a renaissance man of nerdom and rising to geek icon status in the early 2000s.
He became a geek pundit, authored several best-selling books (including Dancing Barefoot and Just a Geek), hosted podcasts, created the YouTube series TableTop, and performed stand-up comedy at L.A. clubs.
Wheaton also acts, of course, and has made memorable appearances on The Big Bang Theory as a dickish fictionalized version of himself. He also had a recurring role on the SyFy show Eureka.
As longtime Phoenix Comicon fans can attest, Wheaton was a regular visitor to Phoenix Comicon from 2008 to 2013, including appearing with several other TNG stars in 2012 to mark the show’s 25th anniversary.
His Q&A panels at Comicon over the years have typically been quite lively and popular among local geeks, as Wheaton would dish on geek culutre and answer questions about everything from gaming to Star Trek.
His appearance at Phoenix Comicon 2018 – which takes place from Thursday, May 24, to Sunday, May 28 – will be his sixth time overall as a special guest at the event. He joins a growing list of special guests for next year's Comicon, which includes Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, William Shatner, Jason David Frank, and Ming Na Wen.
And we’re expecting Wheaton's appearance to be just as lively and entertaining as the last few times he rolled through town.
Tickets for Phoenix Comicon are on sale now. Daily admission is currently $20 to $45 and a full event pass is $80.
