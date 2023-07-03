Here’s when to see the rare super blue moon tonight over Arizona

Skywatchers can catch a glimpse at a rare occurrence in the skies tonight that won't be seen again until 2037. A super blue moon will happen on Wednesday evening, which will involve three different lunar phenomena converging into one impressive sight.
It's the second full moon of the month, which is also known as a blue moon. It’s also a supermoon, phenomenon that happens causes the moon appears larger and brighter than normal. Hence the reason it's called a super blue moon.
Thanks to mostly clear skies in the forecast, you’re very likely to see the moon from anywhere in Arizona. Even better, you won’t need to break out a telescope or some binoculars.
Here’s a rundown of all the details about when to see the super blue moon on Wednesday.
The moon will rise in the early evening on Wednesday at approximately 7:09 p.m., reaching its highest point in the sky at 12:17 a.m. It will be plenty bright with 98.5% illumination at its peak, according to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. The moon will set at approximately 6:34 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Where should you look?
Towards the eastern/southeastern skies. It will be below the horizon at first before slowly climbing to approximately 45 degrees above the horizon by midnight, which puts it well above most buildings or trees that might be blocking your view.
What will viewing conditions be like?
The current forecast calls for mostly clear skies on Wednesday night. There will be lighter clouds, but the super blue moon should be largely visible and bright enough to be seen throughout the evening.
Do you need a telescope or binoculars?
Absolutely not, since the moon should be quite prominent and brighter than normal. Of course, you can always use your binoculars or telescope to get a better view of some of the moon’s features.
What causes a blue moon?
Whenever two full moons occur in the span of a single month. Since the lunar cycle lasts 29.5 days, blue moons occur every two or three years (trust us, we crunched the numbers).
What causes a supermoon?
The phenomenon occurs several times each year when a full moon is in 90 percent or more of its perigee, or closest approach to Earth. Supermoons typically occur during the spring months from March to June each year.
Why does the moon look bigger sometimes?
That’s the so-called “moon illusion” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.
