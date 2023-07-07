Your guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2023 horror con

While extreme temperatures will be turning the Valley into a tortuous hellscape this weekend, local horror fans will be having a chilling experience inside the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel.
Like a slasher villain rising from the grave, the annual Mad Monster Party Arizona
returns this weekend and will offer a bloody good time. The annual convention focused on horror fandom runs from July 7 to 9 and features three days of vendors, programming, and celebrity guests.
Despite horror’s grisly bent, the atmosphere at the event — which has taken place in the Valley since 2014 — tends to be energetic (hence the “party” in its name).
Horror fanatics, gothy types and spooky-looking cosplayers will gather at the hotel to celebrate their love of the genre and meet actors like Robert Englund (a.k.a. Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and Rainn Wilson from “House of 1000 Corpses” and “Six Feet Under.”
What else awaits at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2023? Read on, mortals, for all the gory details.
You never know who you'll run into at Mad Monster Party Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman
When and where is Mad Monster Party Arizona 2023?
This year’s event runs from Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd. in Glendale. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
How much is admission to Mad Monster Party Arizona?
Admission can only be purchased at the door with cash. Daily passes are $45 on Friday or Sunday and $55 on Saturday. A three-day pass is available for $90.
Where can I park?
Westgate Entertainment District is next to the hotel and offers thousands of free parking spaces available. Things will be busy on the weekends, so you might have to hunt for a spot.
Members of the Dead Crew.
Benjamin Leatherman
Does Mad Monster Party Arizona have an age limit?
Nope. It's an all-ages event and kids under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Be warned, though, the event focuses on horror, which could be a little extreme for children.
What food and drink options are available?
If you don’t want to leave the hotel, a cafe called Ray's and the more upscale restaurant Soleil are both available inside. Westgate also features more than a dozen eating and drinking establishments.
Who are Mad Monster Party Arizona’s celebrity guests this year?
Rainn Wilson from “The Office,” Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund and Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson top Mad Monster Party Arizona’s list of celebrity guests. Other actors and actresses scheduled to appear at the event include Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”), Tom Atkins (“Halloween III”), John Carroll Lynch (“American Horror Story”), Richard Brake ("Game of Thrones”), Melinda Clarke ("Gotham"), Amie Donald ("M3GAN"), Lance Henriksen ("Aliens"), Kane Hodder ("Friday the 13th VII"), Miko Hughes (“Pet Sematary”), Ross Marquand (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Bill Moseley ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”), Kim Myers (“Hellraiser: Bloodline”), and Douglas Tait (“Freddy vs. Jason”).
How much are celebrity autographs or photo ops?
Prices vary per celebrity with some charging as little as $20 or as much as $100 for a snapshot or signature. YMMV.
A cool, horror-inspired tattoo spotted at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2019.
Benjamin Leatherman
What's the vendor lineup at Mad Monster Party Arizona?
More than 100 different vendors will be set up at the event. The selection will include retailers like Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, artists and publishers. There will also be a few local tattoo studios, haunted attractions, apparel companies, toy shops and prop-makers. A full list of vendors is available here
.
What sort of cosplay is encouraged at Mad Monster Party Arizona?
Given Mad Monster Party’s horror bent, attendees tend to dress like characters from "Stranger Things," "The Walking Dead," "Saw," "Get Out," and numerous other films and television shows from the genre. (You’re free to wear costumes inspired by other genres and fandoms, though.) And if you’ve got a great get-up, a cosplay contest for adults will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a separate competition for kids at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Both will offer cash prizes.
What programming is at Mad Monster Party Arizona?
Several high-profile guests have Q&A panels scheduled throughout the weekend. Other activities include a charity auction and costume contests.