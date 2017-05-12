Restoration Job: Lowriders Fixes up Old Family-Drama Plot Points

EXPAND Gabriel Chavarria in a car that, honestly, is more impressive than the movie. Justin M. Lubin/BH Tilt.

A sleepy earnestness both ennobles and afflicts Ricardo de Montreuil's fathers-and-sons story, Lowriders. At first the film plays as a low-key corrective, a Hollywood drama with name producers (Brian Grazer, Jason Blum) that, outside a couple of tutorial info-dumps covering cultural basics, presents East Los Angeles lives like pretty much any of the others we've always seen on multiplex screens.

The problems facing dreamy muralist and tagger Danny Alvarez (Gabriel Chavarria) line up with the problems facing generations of coming-of-age-movie heroes: His dad prefers that he give up his art and join the family business. His brother hates his dad and tries to get Danny to take a side. The cops chase him, not because he's caught up in the street life but because he pees off a bridge at the wrong time, just after being abandoned by his ride, a friend who, at summer's end, is off to study at Columbia. Rather than a spat over the family farm or the balance of the Force, the dynastic drama here centers on a sweet ’69 Impala, candy green and riding so low you couldn’t slip a slice of American cheese between its fender and the pavement.

It’s not just the car, of course. “It’s your heritage!” insists Danny’s father, Miguel (Demian Bichir), a recovering alcoholic who runs a garage and ranks in lowrider competitions in Elysian Park. In case viewers don’t get it, Miguel then lays out the central conflict with all the succinct clarity of a movie trailer: “It’s priceless!” he tells Danny. “This is a work of art – something you know nothing about!”