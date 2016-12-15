The 30 Best New Year's Eve Parties in Phoenix in 2016

EXPAND Deadmau5 is scheduled to co-headline Decadence NYE Arizona 2016 on Friday, December 30, at Rawhide in Chandler. Matt Barnes

While 2016 probably won’t go down as the worst year in history, its definitely in the running. And if you’re anything like us, you probably are more than ready for it to be over with and done.

We could fill an entire novel with all the tragic and unfortunate events that have proved to be a major bummer over the past 12 months, but will instead look forward to turning the page, moving on, and looking forward to a brighter future (we, um, hope). But first we’re going to raise a toast to the fact this miserable year is finally coming to close at one of the many New Year’s Eve celebrations happening around the Valley. And believe us, there are a lot of ‘em going on.

There are off-the-hook ragers at nightclubs, of course, as well as glitzy affairs at high-end hotels and resorts, special concerts, and even a few artsy events, all of which will be happening on Saturday, December 31 (unless otherwise specified).

So party on, let loose, and get home safe, Phoenix. We’ll see you next year.

Kalliope: "Art car" and mobile party in one Tom Jordan

New Year’s Eve Block Party at Crescent Ballroom

Sean Watson's annual New Year's Eve affair at the Crescent is arguably one of the biggest parties in downtown Phoenix — and its going to be even bigger this year. As a matter of fact, they’re referring to it as a block party, which should spell out its size and scope. Speaking of big, enormous art cars Kalliope and Walter the Bus will be on hand for the event, which will also offer multiple stages inside and outside the venue will feature bands like Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and several DJs, incuding Watson. The party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.

Flannel Ball 2016 at Bud’s Glass Joint & Lawn Gnome

The New Year's Eve Flannel Ball will dominate the entirety of neighboring Fifth Street’s spots Bud’s Glass Joint and Lawn Gnome and will feature vendors, live music, games, food trucks, a beer garden, the works of local artists on display, a champagne toast and piñata drop at midnight, and (of course) plenty of flannel apparel for sale. The music lineup includes Man Hands, Apeface, K Dangerous, and Nostrum. 9 p.m. Early bird tickets are $15 and general admission is $20, while access on the day of the event will be $25. Call 602-682-5825.

Champagne Ball 2016 at El Hefe & Whiskey Row in Tempe

Just because there isn’t an official Tempe block party taking place this year doesn’t mean that there won’t be any big celebrations along Mill Avenue on New Year’s Eve. Far from it. Neighboring bars El Hefe and Whiskey Row, for instance, will be putting on a major rager that will encompass both joints and a good portion of Sixth Street. The outdoor portion of the party will feature a massive outdoor stage with DJ performances, a ball drop and confetti blasts at midnight, champagne tubs, and more. Gates open at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, VIP access (which includes a private bar and lounge, priority views of the stage, and other perks) is $50.

Shimmer at W Scottsdale Hotel

Wear your snazziest and most stylish ensemble and get ready to shine at this high-style affair taking place within the W’s Living Room Lounge and out on it WET Deck. A fireworks display goes off at midnight while DJs, live entertainment, and specialty cocktails available throughout the evening. 8 p.m.; $50 for ladies, $75 for guys. Call 480-970-2100.

Gatsby Under the Stars at LUSTRE Rooftop Bar

Drink, dance, and live large in extravagant fashion like a character from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famed novel atop the Hotel Palomar. Cocktails inspired by the 1920s, a champagne bar, photo booth, VIP cabanas, and music from DJs Kim E. Fresh and Jen Jones will be part of the affair. 7 p.m., $40. Call 480-478-1765.

EXPAND DJ Tranzit birdHOUSE Music

NYE³ Party at Talking Stick Resort

Las Vegas-style thrills are promised at this enormous New Year's Eve event that will feature three rooms worth of festivities, multiple bands and DJs, and plenty of perks. The live entertainment starts at 9:30 p.m. and includes tribute acts DSB: An American Journey and Wanted: A Tribute to Bon Jovi and live band Discolicious. Meanwhile legendary house music producer Bad Boy Bill and Scottsdale club scene veteran DJ Tranzit will be on the decks in a separate ballroom. A special dinner package starting at 7 p.m. is $150 per person, while party-only packages are $125 per person.

Black Tie Affair at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

Homegrown country superstar Dierks Bentley’s latest hit album, Black, is the inspiration behind the Black Tie Affair at his namesake bar in Scottsdale. The dress code calls for “country formal” attire and DJ Real will spin country song and Top 40 hits. 8 p.m.; general admission is $20 in advance, $40 for VIP access (which includes express entry and one free drink).

Roaring Twenties Party at Wasted Grain

Flappers and daddies will be feeling like the cat’s pajama’s at Wasted Grain’s Roaring Twenties party, which will feature live music from Smashed in the main room and DJ Mos Jef spinning in the 100 Proof Lounge. Posh VIP and bottle packages are available from $1,000 to $2,500 and include a variety of perks. 10 p.m., free.

The Best New Year’s Eve Party at Joe’s Grotto

Expect plenty of rock and punk theatrics from Malo De Dentro, Sons of Providence, Inept Hero, Half Japanese Girls, and Primagen at this New Year’s Eve party being put on by local lifestyle and apparel brand The Best Company. Local comedian El Mundo will emcee the event, which also promises live art, a food vendor, and a midnight countdown. 7 p.m., $8.

New Year’s Eve at Pho Cao

If you’re resolved to get more involved with the Valley’s music scene in 2017, get a head start at Pho Cao’s local music showcase featuring Fairy Bones, Paper Foxes, The Woodworks, These Are Villains, and others. There will also be complementary party favors and midnight champagne toast. 7 p.m., free.

EXPAND Masked dance music superstar Marshmello. Benjamin Leatherman

Decadence Arizona NYE 2016 at Rawhide

Quick prediction: if you’re a fan of electronic dance music, particularly the bombastic and high-energy kind that dominates big rooms and even bigger festivals, they you’re definitely going to at least one of the two Decadence New Year’s Eve parties, maybe even both. Its not that hard to prognosticate, considering the enormous lineup of EDM heavyweights scheduled to perform at the two-night affair. There’s the legendary Deadmau5, of course, who headlines the first evening on Friday, December 30, along with fellow masked madman Marshmello and dance music kinds Porter Robinson, Tritonal, Ookay, Disclosure, Sam Feldt, Disclosure, and Green Velvet. The second night on New Year’s Eve itself is just as stacked as it will feature DJ Snake, Arty, The Chainsmokers, Jauz, Shiba San, Zedd, Zomboy, and others. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night. General admission is $199 and VIP access is $369.

New Year’s Eve at Cobra Arcade Bar

The parking lot at Cobra will be enclosed for an enormous indoor/outdoor New Year's Eve party offering food trucks, DJ ManeOne in the mix, and arcade games available for play both inside and outside. The festivities start at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers at Celebrity Theatre

Raise a toast along with local rock heroes Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers at their annual New Year’s Eve concert. Naturally, there will be specials on Clyne’s signature Mexican Moonshine Tequila available and a few hits from Clyne’s former band The Refreshments (most likely “Banditos,” “Down Together,” and “Mekong”) will probably find their way onto the set list. And if you feel like moving to the music, the first two rows will be kept open for dancing. The concert starts 8 p.m. Tickets are $43-$53.

New Year’s Eve at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

There will be plenty of shaking going on during Bitter & Twisted’s disco-inspired New Year’s Eve festivities, be it booties moving on the dance floor or its mixologists whipping up exquisite handcrafted cocktails behind the bar. DJ Y Knot will provide the music. Space is limited so early bookings are recommended. 8:30 p.m., admission packages range from $55-$380.

0017 at Cake Nightclub

Bust out your finest tux and make like a secret agent at Cake’s James Bond-themed 0017 affair. DJ Convince will be in the mix and various VIP table and bottle service packages are available. 8 p.m.; general admission is $25 in advance, VIP access is $50 an includes complimentary champagne until 11 p.m.

EXPAND Steel Panther is scheduled to perform on New Year's Eve at Livewire in Scottsdale. F. Scott Schafer

Steel Panther at Livewire

Enjoy the over-the-top, oversexed, and overindulgent sleaze rock antics of parody metal band Steel Panther – who’s hits include “Gloryhole,” “17 Girls in a Row,” and “Death to All But Metal” – at their New Year’s Eve show. Local rock band Co-Op, which features local rock scion Dash Cooper, opens the evening. Doors are at 9 p.m. Tickets are $42.

New Year's Eve Arizona at The Saguaro Hotel

This chic boutique hotel in Scottsdale will ring in the new year with a premium cocktail reception, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, a champagne toast and confetti at midnight, and more. Local DJs Decipha and Slippe will drop it like its hot all night. 9 p.m. General admission is $50-$60 while those wanting to party like a big baller can spring for the $80-$90 VIP tickets.

Time is An Illusion New Year’s Eve Party at Shady Park

Spend the final fleeting hours of 2016 at Shady Park’s aptly named “Time is An Illusion” party. A slew of local electronic dance music artists and DJs will drop house, funk and techno all evening, including Nathan Reeser, Bass4Breakfast, Briggs, Rolando, Grackle Beats, Hodor, DJ R3d, Elwer, and others. 8 p.m., free for the first 150 people who RSVP online.

Suck It 2016! at ThirdSpace

Did you hate every single rotten moment that went down over the last 12 months? Then you might want to attend ThirdSpace’s appropriately themed “Suck It 2016!” New Years Eve party, which will offer live music from Barefoot & Pregnant, Grave Danger, and Gerald Collier. You can also raise a champagne toast a midnight while dropkicking 2016 out the door. 8 p.m., $5.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at The Rebel Lounge

A “who’s who” of the Phoenix music scene – including Captain Squeegee, Japhy’s Descent, The Haymarket Squares, and Sara Robinson – are scheduled to perform during the Rebel Lounge’s lively New Year's Eve party. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Robbie Pfeffer of Playboy Manbaby does more than just sing. Playboy Manbaby

Maybe 2017 Will Be Better at The Compound

More than 50 local artists and creatives – including JJ Horner, Sierra Joy, Beth Tom, Douglas Miles, Sabrina Peros Williams, Ian Laughlin, JB Snyder, James B. Hunt, Luster Kaboom, Matt Brown, and Tara Logsdon – will display works at this massive art showcase and annual counter-cultural event at The Compound at University Drive and Farmer Avenue in Tempe. Meanwhile, a local bands and selectors like Playboy Manbaby, Party Time Excellent, DJ Just Chris, Baby Scoops, Djentrification, Alhhla Hezazz, and Meet the Sun will perform. Phil Freedom hosts. The event begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Pete Pancrazi Trio at The Nash

Local jazz guitarist and vocalist Pete Pancrazi and his trio, which includes bassist Todd Johnson and drummer Filip Tipei, will perform a variety of jazz standards throughout the evening. A desert intermission featuring champagne and other libations in included. 7:30 p.m.; $20 for students, $31.50 for seniors, $35 general admission.

Glitz & Glamour New Year's Eve 2017 at Blue Martini Lounge

Celebrate in swanky fashion during Blue Martini’s Glitz & Glamour New Year's Eve 2017, which will include live entertainment by the Ashley Red Band starting at 8:30 p.m., hot spins from DJ Joshua “Q” Quintero from 11 p.m. until close, and a countdown at midnight. Cocktail attire is encouraged. 8 p.m., $50 in advance.

Xtra Ticket’s New Year’s Eve at Cactus Jack’s

Legendary local Grateful Dead tribute act Xtra Ticket will be joined by Dave Abear of the Jerry Garcia Band during their New Year’s Eve bash. Led Zeppelin tribute Zeppapotapuss will open the evening and champagne toast and balloon drop take place at midnight. The music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Rock on.

Raven's Annual New Years Eve Gala at Talking Stick Resort

This year's edition of the annual high-style ball in the resort's showroom boasts the tagline of “All That Glitters” and will offer such amenities as live music from Superhero and spins from DJ P-Body, two bars, party favors, cocktails specials, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m., $50 general admission. Black tie attire required. A special hors d'oeuvres package including an appetizer buffet is available $75 per person and VIP seating is $750-$800.

DJ Cutswell. Derrick Jones-Nelson

All Gold Everything at El Hefe Scottsdale

The Scottsdale location of El Hefe will glitter and shine when it spot goes all gold everything on New Year’s Eve. The upscale and classy event will feature DJ Cutswell on the sound system all night, a countdown and confetti blast at midnight, and plenty of revelry until the wee hours. 8 p.m.; general admission is $20 in advance, $40 for VIP access (which includes express entry and one free drink). The bar will reopen at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day for its annual Morning After party, which will include neon décor and multiple DJs in the mix. Admission is free.

New Year’s Eve at Yucca Tap Room

Local country crooner Tony Martinez will perform a special New Year’s Eve show in the main room beginning at 8 p.m., followed by Yucca’s infamous ‘80s dance party with DJ Organic starting at 10 p.m. next door in the craft lounge. Both events are free to attend.

Monsters of Rock New Year’s Tribute Show at Pranksters Too

The AMEHOF Hall at this Scottsdale bar and venue will host the Monsters of Rock New Year’s Tribute Show featuring gigs by AZ/DZ, Lover Drive and Invasion, who respectively pay homage to AC/DC, Van Halen, and Scorpions. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

New Year’s Eve at Paradise Lounge

New Year’s Eve party with live music, drink specials, and a champagne toast at midnight. The bar will also offer free rides home for you and your vehicle via AAA’s Tipsy Tow service. 9 p.m., free.

Phoenix Symphony's New Year's Eve Celebration at Symphony Hall

The Phoenix Symphony will perform various Strauss waltzes, Broadway standards, and seasonal songs during the two New Year's Eve celebration. Performances are at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. TTickets are $25-$89 for the matinee, $29-$109 for the evening performance.

