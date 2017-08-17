Someone Defaced One of Arizona's Confederate Monuments

The Jefferson Davis Monument in Apache Junction was defaced overnight Special to Phoenix New Times

One of Arizona's six Confederate monuments has been defaced just days after President Donald Trump lamented the removal of Robert E. Lee statues at a Tuesday press conference at Trump Tower.

A stone monument of the president of the Confederate States, Jefferson Davis, was apparently tarred and feathered on Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway near Apache Junction.

#BREAKING: Skyfox over the Jefferson Davis Monument in far East Valley. It was vandalized over night. pic.twitter.com/sp0zBc3oZY — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) August 17, 2017

Activist groups in Arizona have been hounding Governor Doug Ducey and other officials for months to take down the quasi-historical Confederate symbols in the state.