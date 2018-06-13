Arizona Legislator: 'There Aren't Enough White Kids to Go Around' in State Schools

Arizona Representative David Stringer, speaking at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum on Monday, called immigration an "existential threat" to the United States, warning that it will change the face of the country.

"If we don't do something about immigration very, very soon, the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country," he said.

Stringer, a Republican from Prescott, also told the group that "there aren't enough white kids to go around" in Arizona public schools, which will be reflected in the voter base in 10 to 15 years.