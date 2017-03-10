menu

Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required

What Happens To U.S. Citizen Kids After Their Only Parent Is Deported?


Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
By Antonia Noori Farzan
Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required
Rep. David Stringer
A A

Representative David Stringer is on a roll this week.

First, the Republican from Prescott made the dubious claim that faculty advisers for high school newspapers were out to "propagandize their own liberal views through what purport to be student publications."

Then, Thursday, at the monthly Arizona Business and Education Coalition luncheon at the Capitol, Stringer took it a step further by insulting all teachers.

According to Representative Jesus Rubalcava, Stringer told the group that teaching doesn't require a specific skill set. He then allegedly went on to say that teachers aren't paid badly considering that they have easy part-time jobs with with two months off in the summer.

A recent survey by Education Week showed that Arizona teachers have the fifth lowest pay in the country, earning an average salary of $43,800 a year.

"People wake up!!" Rubalcava — who works as a special education teacher at Bales Elementary School — wrote on Facebook. "He's an elected official serving on the education committee!"

New Times reached out to Stringer to see if he wanted to clarify his remarks or disagree with Rubalcava's characterization of what he said. (It's worth noting that while the luncheon wasn't taped or recorded, other educators who were present have confirmed Rubalcava's version of events. ) We'll update this post if he responds. 

That might take a while, though: It seems safe to say that Stringer is inundated with angry phone calls right now. Progress Now Arizona has asked teachers to call his office and "tell him your job isn't easy or part time."

And judging by the look of Stringer's Facebook page, he's been hearing from a lot of people.

Here's a sampling of the response:

Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required
Facebook
Facebook
Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required
Facebook
Facebook
Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required
Facebook
Facebook
Rep. David Stringer Strikes Again: Teaching an Easy, Part-Time Job; No Special Skills Required
Facebook
Facebook
Antonia Noori Farzan
Antonia is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

