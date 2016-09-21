menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Arizona's 'Slut-Shaming Preacher' Arrested for Assault

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 6:03 a.m.
By Elizabeth Stuart
Dean Saxton, a.k.a. Brother Dean, a.k.a. the Slut-Shaming Preacher, at an anti-Muslim rally in October 2015.
Dean Saxton, a.k.a. Brother Dean, a.k.a. the Slut-Shaming Preacher, at an anti-Muslim rally in October 2015.
Elizabeth Stuart
A A

A street preacher infamous for condemning yoga pants and tramping around the University of Arizona campus hollering "You Deserve Rape" was arrested Tuesday after allegedly kicking a woman in the chest. 

Dean Saxton, a Christian who calls himself Brother Dean, was booked into the Pima County Jail, charged with misdemeanor assault, and banned from the school's Tucson campus for one year, says Sergeant Filbert Barrera, a public information officer for the university police.

Saxton was proselytizing about how "gay people are destroying the country" at around noon on Tuesday when the victim tried to approach him on the university's alumni plaza, Barrera tells New Times. He warded her off with his boot.

"She took a pretty good kick," Barrera says. "There were shoe marks on her chest."

Saxton, dressed in a purple T-shirt with a red "No Homo" symbol on the front, kept his Bible clasped in his hands as he was handcuffed. Bystanders cheered. The victim took to Twitter to proclaim: "Brother Dean thinks he's so invincible but I just got him arrested and banned from campus so HA."

Related Stories

Others joined in jubilantly. 

University police are always on standby when Saxton, also known as "the slut-shaming preacher," makes an appearance, because "pretty much everything that comes out of his mouth is filth [and tends to] rub people the wrong way," Barrera says. But it's often Saxton they're forced to step in to protect.

In May, a 19-year-old whacked Saxton over the head with a bat while he was railing against Muslims outside a high school in Glendale. Eight staples were required to close the gash.

"Fortunately, we all have the right to express ourselves," Barrera says. 

Saxton, who also pickets at Arizona State University, prescribes eternal damnation for "porn freaks," pot smokers, thugs, masturbators, witches, and yoga-pants wearers. He maintains that wearing short shorts and tight clothing is an invitation for rape.

He was inspired to hit the streets with his megaphone after watching another street preacher, "Bro Jed," Saxton recounts on his blog, "Open Air Preaching with Brother Dean." He admired the bold way the older man "battled the Atheists" and brushed off seductive college women with a salty "I realize what a temptation I can be to you girls!"

Upcoming Events

"I thought, 'Hey, I could be a temptation, too — by becoming a real man like Jed!" he writes.

When Jed announced his retirement, he asked, "Who will rise up?"

Saxton stood and answered, "I will."

"I started to feel this need to preach, this fire!" Saxton writes. "It was like a fire locked up in my bones."

The man with the fire in his bones was released from jail on his own recognizance, pending his court date. 

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >