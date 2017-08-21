Should He or Shouldn't He? Arizonans Divided on Potential Trump Pardon for Arpaio

Congressman Andy Biggs wrote a letter to President Trump encouraging him to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio. Gage Skidmore

Latino activist groups Promise Arizona and Puente have called on Arizona politicians to speak up about President Trump's promise to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio. Most likely, they were not hoping for a stamp of approval issued by Congressman Andy Biggs.

The Gilbert Republican released a statement saying he encourages the president to follow through on the presidential pardon Tuesday during his Phoenix visit.

"Sheriff Arpaio has been a faithful servant of this nation for over six decades," Biggs said in the statement. "He should be allowed to live out the rest of his days in peace and confidence that his efforts were not in vain"