The Criminal Case Against Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Is Over

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton slammed shut the criminal case against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio when she ruled Wednesday that Arpaio’s conviction in a contempt of court case was properly nullified by a presidential pardon.
Bolton ruled the case dismissed, the pardon constitutional and that a half dozen legal arguments by third parties, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and a group of Democratic congress members, had no merit.
She left open only one remaining unresolved legal issue: Whether she is bound by a U.S. Supreme Court decision to vacate not just her ruling of Arpaio’s guilt, but all of her findings along the way.
John Keller, who prosecuted the case for the government, told Bolton and a packed federal courtroom that the case is over.
“This defendant will never be held accountable for his criminal contempt of court of Judge Snow’s order,” Keller said.
He was referring to Bolton’s colleague on the District Court in Arizona, Judge Murray Snow, who in 2011 ordered Arpaio and his Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to cease arresting people solely on the basis of their immigration status.
When the practice continued, Snow ordered Arpaio in contempt of court and called for a criminal prosecution.
On August 25, President Donald Trump pardoned the six-term former Maricopa County Sheriff of any past or potential future wrongdoings stemming from his brand of immigration enforcement. Arpaio’s lawyers urged Bolton to not only dismiss the case and never let it come back, but to vacate all her rulings in it as well.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed, even after it had successfully prosecuted Arpaio and secured a guilty verdict on contempt of court charges and Bolton’s ruling that Arpaio flagrantly violated a court order. Justice Department lawyers said the case was moot and the prosecution over.
The American Civil Liberties Union was among the half-dozen groups to argue against vacating the conviction.
“Arpaio has voluntarily accepted a pardon, thus acknowledging his guilt. Indeed, the defendant actively petitioned for the pardon,” the ACLU argued.
Arpaio's attorneys countered the former sheriff should have had a trial by jury and that "a presidential pardon is the only check on the ‘tyranny’ of the judicial branch, as Justice (Antonin) Scalia put it — the only guarantee of the ‘rule of law’ by ordinary Americans, of ordinary Americans, and for ordinary Americans“And because they could not speak through a jury, they spoke through their president.”
Arpaio was convicted on July 31 after a four-day bench trial in June, which hinged on the wording of the court order Snow issued on Dec. 23, 2011. In that order, Snow told MCSO to stop detaining illegal immigrants unless deputies had probable cause they broke state laws unrelated to immigration. He was sentenced on
Federal prosecutors had to prove that Judge Snow’s order was unambiguous, that Arpaio knew and understood it, and that he willfully violated it.
Arpaio’s attorneys argued that the 85-year-old ex-sheriff delegated responsibility of immigration enforcement to MCSO’s Human Smuggling Unit. Defense attorneys told the court that Arpaio’s subordinates and legal advisers let him down and “dropped the ball” by not articulating the order clearly and not following through on adherence to it.
Judge Bolton accepted fully the U.S. Justice Department's argument that Arpaio essentially thumbed his nose at the federal government.
“Not only did defendant abdicate responsibility, he announced to the world and to his subordinates that he was going to continue business as usual no matter who said otherwise,” Bolton wrote in her verdict, released Monday.
“The evidence shows a flagrant disregard for Judge Snow’s order,” Bolton concluded then.
Within two weeks of the conviction, Trump told a Fox News reporter he is "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio. The ACLU said a pardon would be "an official presidential endorsement of racism."
And that's what people were expecting when the president visited Phoenix for a campaign-style rally on August 22. But shortly before the rally the White House released a statement that Arpaio won't be pardoned during th visit because the president didn't want to incite controversy.
But Trump made it clear in his speech that Sheriff Joe was going to "be all right."
Three days later, at 8 p.m. on the East Coast, 5 p.m. here the president issued the pardon for the man he said "was just doing his job."
Opponents took it another way.
"He’s just throwing the finger at (the judges)," Salvador Reza, an immigrant-rights activist, said.
