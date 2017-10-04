The Criminal Case Against Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Is Over

The criminal case against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is over, judge rules



U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton slammed shut the criminal case against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio when she ruled Wednesday that Arpaio’s conviction in a contempt of court case was properly nullified by a presidential pardon.

Bolton ruled the case dismissed, the pardon constitutional and that a half dozen legal arguments by third parties, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and a group of Democratic congress members, had no merit.

She left open only one remaining unresolved legal issue: Whether she is bound by a U.S. Supreme Court decision to vacate not just her ruling of Arpaio’s guilt, but all of her findings along the way.

John Keller, who prosecuted the case for the government, told Bolton and a packed federal courtroom that the case is over.