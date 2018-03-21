Nine Glendale Schools Closed in the First #RedForEd 'Sick-Out'

Parents arriving to drop off their kids at Villa De Paz Elementary School were informed that the school was closed. Teachers at this school and eight others in the Pendergast Elementary District called in sick for the #RedForEd movement.

As parents pulled up to the entrance of Sunset Ridge Elementary School in Glendale, employees in neon vests informed them that the school was closed. They handed parents a slip of paper. "Many teachers at Sunset Ridge are absent today and we have a shortage of substitute teachers," it read, asking that parents "refrain from dropping your child off at school today." A couple kids in the back seat of one car cheered when they heard the news.

In a huge step for the fast-growing #RedForEd, dozens of teachers in the Pendergast Elementary District in Glendale called in sick or didn't show up for work on Wednesday — the first school closures during the grassroots movement of Arizona teachers demanding a living wage.