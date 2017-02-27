'Plan A Protest, Lose Your House' Bill, SB 1142, Killed by Arizona House
|
Ray Stern
Some good news from the Arizona Legislature: SB 1142, the bill that would have allowed protest organizers to be prosecuted for racketeering if a demonstration turned violent, is effectively dead.
The Arizona Republic reports that House Speaker J.D. Mesnard does not plan to consider the bill, which means that it won't move forward in the legislature.
S.B. 1099 was based on some questionable claims: namely, that the violence at recent protests in Washington, D.C. and Berkeley, California, was the work of paid protestors.
Although there’s no evidence suggesting that was the case, State Senator Sonny Borrelli, a Republican representing Lake Havasu City, claimed that his bill was necessary in order to crack down on the groups that are paying protestors.
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsWed., Mar. 1, 1:10pm
-
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 1:05pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 1:10pm
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 1:10pm
He garnered support from Senate Republicans, all of whom voted in favor of the bill, as well as law enforcement.
Levi Bolton, the executive director of the Arizona Police Association, and Ken Crane, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, are both listed as supporters of the bill.
As New Times' Ray Stern pointed out last week, S.B. 1099 would have held protest organizers liable for any damage that occurred if a protest got violent — even if that damage was the work of an opposing group.
Rioting is already illegal, but the bill sought to add it to the list of offenses covered by the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization laws.
That would have given prosecutors the ability to seize protester organizers' property — putting liens on their homes, for instance.
The news that the bill won't have a hearing in the House is already being celebrated by Democrats and civil liberties groups.
"Thanks to everyone who spoke out against this terrible proposal!" the ACLU of Arizona wrote on Twitter. "Continue fighting for our civil liberties!"
Added the Arizona Democratic Party: "One bit of rational news. Now we're back to fighting other bad bills."
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox
TicketsTue., Feb. 28, 1:05pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsTue., Feb. 28, 1:10pm
-
Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsWed., Mar. 1, 1:05pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers
TicketsWed., Mar. 1, 1:10pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!