'Plan A Protest, Lose Your House' Bill, SB 1142, Killed by Arizona House

Ray Stern

Some good news from the Arizona Legislature: SB 1142, the bill that would have allowed protest organizers to be prosecuted for racketeering if a demonstration turned violent, is effectively dead.

The Arizona Republic reports that House Speaker J.D. Mesnard does not plan to consider the bill, which means that it won't move forward in the legislature.

S.B. 1099 was based on some questionable claims: namely, that the violence at recent protests in Washington, D.C. and Berkeley, California, was the work of paid protestors.

Although there’s no evidence suggesting that was the case, State Senator Sonny Borrelli, a Republican representing Lake Havasu City, claimed that his bill was necessary in order to crack down on the groups that are paying protestors.

He garnered support from Senate Republicans, all of whom voted in favor of the bill, as well as law enforcement.

Levi Bolton, the executive director of the Arizona Police Association, and Ken Crane, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, are both listed as supporters of the bill.

As New Times' Ray Stern pointed out last week, S.B. 1099 would have held protest organizers liable for any damage that occurred if a protest got violent — even if that damage was the work of an opposing group.

Rioting is already illegal, but the bill sought to add it to the list of offenses covered by the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization laws.