Republican Moses Sanchez Running for Phoenix Mayor to Change 'Status Quo'

Moses Sanchez is running for mayor of Phoenix "to challenge the status quo," according to an announcement posted on his website this morning.
In his letter announcing his intention to run for the soon-to-be-vacant mayor's office, Sanchez described his background as a small business owner and Navy veteran.
"I’m running for Mayor of Phoenix because we deserve better than the status quo," Sanchez said in the statement. "For too long, political insiders have gamed the system at City Hall. All too often success is determined by who you know and the size of your checkbook — and hardworking Phoenicians are left without a champion."
He'll face an uphill battle. The last time Phoenix elected a Republican as mayor was 1999, with Skip Rimsza.
Sanchez will also have to defeat other candidates who currently hold city offices and have greater name recognition. City Council members Kate Gallego and Daniel Valenzuela, both Democrats, have declared that they'll run for Stanton's seat after he resigns.
Mayor Greg Stanton announced in October that he will run for Congress in Congressional District 9. Stanton will have to resign his seat sometime before May 30, and the date of the mayoral election depends on the timing of his resignation.
Sanchez is originally from Panama and came to the U.S. as a child. He works for an Arizona digital marketing company, Nonnahs Marketing, and teaches economics courses at South Mountain Community College.
From 2012 to 2016, Sanchez was a member of Tempe Union High School District's governing board. In 2016, he ran to represent District 1 of the Maricopa County Community College District, but lost to Laurin Hendrix.
Based on his announcement, Sanchez already seems like he's planning to campaign against Gallego and Valenzuela as denizens of City Hall — not a good thing, from his perspective.
"The political establishment and special interests are only looking out for themselves and they don’t want to see an outsider elected to leadership," Sanchez said in his statement. "This campaign won’t be perfect and it certainly won’t be easy — but it will be honest. Together, we can work to put Phoenix families first, not special interests."
