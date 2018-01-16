Republican Moses Sanchez Running for Phoenix Mayor to Change 'Status Quo'

Moses Sanchez is the first Republican to declare their candidacy in the upcoming mayoral election.

Moses Sanchez is running for mayor of Phoenix "to challenge the status quo," according to an announcement posted on his website this morning.

In his letter announcing his intention to run for the soon-to-be-vacant mayor's office, Sanchez described his background as a small business owner and Navy veteran.

"I’m running for Mayor of Phoenix because we deserve better than the status quo," Sanchez said in the statement. "For too long, political insiders have gamed the system at City Hall. All too often success is determined by who you know and the size of your checkbook — and hardworking Phoenicians are left without a champion."