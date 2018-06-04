Scottsdale Murder Spree Suspect Found Dead After Police Standoff at Hotel

Police tracked a suspect connected to the shooting death of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt, right, as well as three other victims, to a Scottsdale hotel in the early hours of Monday morning, where the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The suspect in four recent murders that shocked the legal community was found dead on Monday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police standoff at a Scottsdale hotel.

Scottsdale and Phoenix police, with the help of state and federal authorities, tracked the still-unnamed suspect to the hotel near Scottsdale and Shea roads in Scottsdale early in the morning. A tactical team evacuated surrounding rooms at the Extended Stay Hotel, 10660 North 69th Street, in Scottsdale.

Before the tactical team made entry to the suspect's room, shots were fired inside the suspect's room, according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Vince Lewis, who addressed reporters at the scene on Monday morning.