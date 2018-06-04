Scottsdale Murder Spree Suspect Found Dead After Police Standoff at Hotel

The suspect in four recent murders that shocked the legal community was found dead on Monday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police standoff at a Scottsdale hotel.
Scottsdale and Phoenix police, with the help of state and federal authorities, tracked the still-unnamed suspect to the hotel near Scottsdale and Shea roads in Scottsdale early in the morning. A tactical team evacuated surrounding rooms at the Extended Stay Hotel, 10660 North 69th Street, in Scottsdale.
Before the tactical team made entry to the suspect's room, shots were fired inside the suspect's room, according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Vince Lewis, who addressed reporters at the scene on Monday morning.
Police said that the deceased suspect is an adult man, and that more details would be released later today. No officer fired any shots during the operation, according to Lewis.
The suspect was soon identified as Dwight Lamon Jones, 56, who had been going through a divorce and custody battle in a case that began in 2009. Jones represented himself while his wife had hired lawyer Elizabeth Feldman. Feldman's office was one of Jones' targets.
The sudden end to the violent spree brought relief following days of fear since the first shocking gun slaying of nationally known forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt in his Phoenix office, which was followed by the murders of Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, two paralegals at the downtown Scottsdale law firm of Burt, Feldman, Grenier.
On Saturday, pressure to find the outstanding suspect increased with the discovery of the body of hypnotherapist and anger management specialist Marshall Levine at this Scottsdale office.
Lewis told reporters that Levine's murder was likely linked to the other three.
"I can also confirm at this time we are confident that the Morgan Trail homicide, Dr. Levine, is also connected to this series,” Lewis said.
Lewis said police developed information that led them find the suspect over the past day and a half.
Lewis said there will be an additional briefing around 4 p.m. with more details. They are not releasing the deceased suspect’s name until they notify next of kin.
