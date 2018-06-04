 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Police tracked a suspect connected to the shooting death of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt, right, as well as three other victims, to a Scottsdale hotel in the early hours of Monday morning, where the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot.EXPAND
Police tracked a suspect connected to the shooting death of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt, right, as well as three other victims, to a Scottsdale hotel in the early hours of Monday morning, where the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Phoenix PD; Joseph Flaherty; Paul Rubin

Scottsdale Murder Spree Suspect Found Dead After Police Standoff at Hotel

Joseph Flaherty, Ray Stern | June 4, 2018 | 9:08am
AA

The suspect in four recent murders that shocked the legal community was found dead on Monday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police standoff at a Scottsdale hotel.

Scottsdale and Phoenix police, with the help of state and federal authorities, tracked the still-unnamed suspect to the hotel near Scottsdale and Shea roads in Scottsdale early in the morning. A tactical team evacuated surrounding rooms at the Extended Stay Hotel, 10660 North 69th Street, in Scottsdale.

Related Stories

Before the tactical team made entry to the suspect's room, shots were fired inside the suspect's room, according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Vince Lewis, who addressed reporters at the scene on Monday morning.

Police said that the deceased suspect is an adult man, and that more details would be released later today. No officer fired any shots during the operation, according to Lewis.

The suspect was soon identified as Dwight Lamon Jones, 56, who had been going through a divorce and custody battle in a case that began in 2009. Jones represented himself while his wife had hired lawyer Elizabeth Feldman. Feldman's office was one of Jones' targets.

The sudden end to the violent spree brought relief following days of fear since the first shocking gun slaying of nationally known forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt in his Phoenix office, which was followed by the murders of Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, two paralegals at the downtown Scottsdale law firm of Burt, Feldman, Grenier.

On Saturday, pressure to find the outstanding suspect increased with the discovery of the body of hypnotherapist and anger management specialist Marshall Levine at this Scottsdale office.

Lewis told reporters that Levine's murder was likely linked to the other three.

"I can also confirm at this time we are confident that the Morgan Trail homicide, Dr. Levine, is also connected to this series,” Lewis said.

Lewis said police developed information that led them find the suspect over the past day and a half.

Lewis said there will be an additional briefing around 4 p.m. with more details. They are not releasing the deceased suspect’s name until they notify next of kin.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >