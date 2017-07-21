Internet Rehashes Unsubstantiated Rumor About McCain; LA Times Reporter Apologizes

Kevin Pratt and his wife, Tashi-King Pratt, were featured in a 2010 New Times story. Jamie Peachey

Social media metrics were set ablaze this week after a story circulated that Senator John McCain had once turned down care to an Arizona resident who had the same type of brain cancer McCain was recently diagnosed with this week.

Amid the outpouring of support for the senator from politicians across nation, Los Angeles Times reporter Jessica Roy insinuated that some dramatic irony was taking place. In a now deleted tweet, Roy wrote, "My friend's husband died of glioblastoma in AZ. They wrote a letter to McCain begging for his help. He advised them to move."

Savvy Twitter users located this friend and identified her as Tasha Pratt-King, who was the subject of a 2010 Phoenix New Times article, "'Til Death Do Us Part ..." about her husband Kevin "Wash" Pratt's diagnosis.