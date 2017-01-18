26 Food and Drink Festivals in Metro Phoenix in Spring 2017

EXPAND Chef Justin Beckett's offerings from Southern Rail and Beckett's Table were two of the most photo-worthy dishes at last year's Devour. Evie Carpenter

Spring brings brilliant weather and lots of visitors to the Valley, which creates the perfect formula for food festivals throughout metro Phoenix. Typically, these outdoor parties feature drink and food samples, photo ops, live music, activities, prizes, and more and more innovative ways to carry around a wine glass. So get excited.

From Arizona brewing competitions to chocolate experiences, a burger battle, and a Cajun festival, here are 25 food festivals happening throughout the Valley in spring 2017.

January

Chocolate & Wine Experience

Friday, January 27

Saguaro Scottsdale

$60 general admission

This annual festival for fans of that after-dinner atmosphere will be held at the Saguaro Scottsdale as part of the Scottsdale Culinary Festival. The 2017 Chocolate & Wine Experience features drinks and unlimited eats like Zak's Chocolate, SanTan Brewery, Salted Serenity Sweets, Cannonball Wine Company, and many more. Attendees can also make their own wine cork ornament, enter to win a chocolate tour of Scottsdale, and enjoy live music will be performed by Arizona-based band the Walkens. Early entrance ($75) for this indoor-outdoor is 7 to 8 p.m., and general admission is 8 to 11 p.m.

Tacolandia

Saturday, January 28

Margaret T. Hance Park

$25 general admission; see website for deals

For years, New Times' papers have sponsored this street-style taco festival in other markets. Now Tacolandia is coming to Phoenix, featuring unlimited taco samples from 30 local purveyors including Silvana Salcido Esparza from Barrio Cafe (and other spots). The event will also feature drinks and entertainment.

February

Brewers Bowl Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, February 4

Vines & Hops, Scottsdale

$35 general admission

Get ready for local brew heavyweights like Pedal Haus Brewery, Wren House Brewing Co., and O.H.S.O. at the third annual Brewers Bowl Craft Beer Festival. Held at Vines & Hops in Scottsdale, the 2017 Brewers Bowl is both a street festival and competition for the year’s best brew – best-of-show style. Anticipate beer samples, live music, and the company of fellow craft beer lovers. Gates are 4 p.m. for VIP admission ($55), and 5 for general admission.

EXPAND Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Arizona Beer Week

Thursday, February 9, through Saturday, February 18

Various locations

Prices vary

The people behind Arizona Beer Week are liberal with the word “week,” as beer fans unite for this 10-day annual festival. More than 200 events are scheduled across Arizona for the seventh annual celebration of all things Arizona beer, including Donut Daze at all O.H.S.O. locations, AZBW Kick-Off Rare Beer Dinner, a Four Peaks Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing Social at Four Peaks Grill and Tap, a special beer-release party at Pigs Meow, Valentine’s beers, the third annual Grand Canyon and Brat Haus Pig Roast, and so much more. Visit the events schedule for more details.

Carefree Artisan Gifts & Chocolate Festival

Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 12

Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion

Free

Valentine’s weekend brings the Magic Bird Festivals' Carefree Artisan Gifts & Chocolate Festival to the Carefree Desert Gardens and Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the north Valley. The three-day event features fine chocolate vendors, a food concession court, and more than 100 exhibits – plus live music, and art and jewelry for sale. The Carefree Artisan Gifts & Chocolate Festival is free, and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

EXPAND Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Saturday, February 11

Steele Indian School Park

$45 for general admission

For 2017, the 17th annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival will feature more than 450 beers on tap from more than 130 breweries from all over Arizona across Steele Indian School Park. Part of Arizona Beer Week, the festival will also feature plenty of food vendors, DJs, and Strong Man Games – all presented by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets include 40 two-ounce tasting tickets, and entry for designated drivers is $10.

Get ready, because Street Eats Food Truck Festival returns next month. Evie Carpenter

New Times Street Eats Food Truck Festival

Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

$12 for general admission

Food trucks, live music, cooking demonstrations, eating contests, and more food trucks will descend upon Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for the 2017 New Times Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Food trucks like Mustache Pretzels, Gorilla Cheese Truck, and Grandma’s Navajo Frybread are offering $2 sample items, and $6 beers and cocktails. You can also browse through the Farmer’s Market at UnCommon Markets for more food and gifts, too. Fun starts at 11 a.m. both days.

Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted will join the roundtable discussion. Shelby Moore

Arizona Cocktail Week

Friday, February 17, through Friday, February 24

Various locations

Prices vary

Not everyone’s a beer person, which is why Arizona Cocktail Week is here to show off the craft cocktail scene. Events include the Cocktail Carnival, the Cocktailgating Festival, Crushbrew, Imbibe & Dine, and Last Slinger Standing – plus cocktail contests and a spirit- and cocktail-focused artisanal market. Festivities are hosted at places like Bitter & Twisted, Counter Intuitive, and ZuZu at the Hotel Valley Ho.

CrushBrew Craft Beverage Festival

Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19

Scottsdale Waterfront

$45 for one-day general admission

A craft beverage festival held at the Scottsdale Waterfront, the CrushBrew Craft Beverage Festival offers craft beer and spirits, boutique wines, and hard ciders along with live music, food trucks, and more. A Demonstration Tent will offer learning sessions put on by sommeliers and cicerones throughout the day. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is followed by an after party at the W Hotel.

Corks & Cactus

Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19

Desert Botanical Garden

$40 general admission

There aren’t many venues better for an outdoor wine event than the Desert Botanical Garden. Attendees of the weekend-long Corks & Cactus event can sample up to 40 wines per day in Dorrance Hall and the Boppart Courtyard while enjoying live music and cooking demonstrations. More than 80 wines are available for purchase by bottle or case in the garden’s wine retail store, with some proceeds going toward education, research, exhibition, and conservation programs at DBG. The festival runs each day from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Arizona Matsuri Festival strikes again with a weekend of fun, food, and vendors in Phoenix's Heritage Square. Jeremiah Toller

Arizona Matsuri Festival

Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26

Heritage & Science Park

Free

The scenic Heritage & Science Park in downtown Phoenix is hosting the annual Arizona Matsuri Festival, a Japanese cultural festival happening over the last weekend of February. Expect Japanese exhibits and bonsai displays, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, kids' activities, and live entertainment on four stages, and of course Japanese food and beer and a sake garden. The 2017 Arizona Matsuri theme is Shinkansen, and vendors include Asahi Bakery, Snoh Ice Shavery, Pink Pepper, Taiko International, Roka Akor, Yatai Ramen, and more.

EXPAND Garry Knight/Flickr Creative Commons

Polish Festival

Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish

Free

Make some room for Polish crepes, pierogi, sausage, Hunter’s Stew, and of course Polish beer at the 14th annual Polish Festival. Put on by Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, this Old World Polish food and drink festival will also include folk dancing, live Polish music, arts and crafts, exhibits, and souvenirs. Parking and entry are free, by the way.

EXPAND The 2017 Devour Culinary Classic spans different culinary destinations around the Valley. Courtesy of Devour Culinary Classic

Devour Culinary Classic

Sunday, February 26, through Sunday, March 5

Phoenix Art Museum

An annual, weeklong series showcasing Arizona’s well-known chefs and bartenders, the 2017 Devour Culinary Classic spans different culinary destinations around the Valley. The week’s main event – with tastings and chef demonstrations – is the classic itself, which is “the region’s premier culinary celebration” and happening from Saturday, March 4, to Sunday, March 5, at the Phoenix Art Museum. Other Devour Week events include the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition, the 7 Chef Singh Along, and the Palette to Palate. (Note: Tickets sell out early. Check the Devour web site to see what's still available.)

EXPAND AZ Personal Chef - Chef Ron

March

Arizona Caribbean Jerk Festival

Sunday, March 5

Kiwanis Park, Tempe

$15 general admission

This all-ages festival celebrates Caribbean culture with a daylong event of live entertainment, arts and crafts, and of course, samplings of Caribbean cuisines and chef demonstrations. Known as the largest Caribbean food festival, the third annual Arizona Caribbean Jerk Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and benefits the Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona.

Scottsdale League for the Arts

Burger Battle

Thursday, March 9

Scottsdale Waterfront

$75 general admission

Part of the Scottsdale Culinary Festival and presented by Budweiser, the Burger Battle pits some of the Valley’s best burgermeisters against each other for the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award. Attendees can sample burgers from Phoenix chefs and restaurants like Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. and Zinburger, and help make that call while also enjoying beer, wine, fries, and dessert – plus live music and lawn games from 7 (6 with VIP early entrance) to 9:30 p.m.

The Great Arizona Beer Festival

Saturday, March 11

Civic Space Park

$45 presale, $50 day of

Moving to Civic Space Park, the 2017 Great Arizona Beer Festival is a gathering of more than 200 brews from more than 50 breweries. With proceeds benefiting the Sun Sounds of Arizona, the festival grants attendees a souvenir sample cup, goody bags, and 24 tickets for beer samples originating from Arizona to around the world. There will also be a DJ and food trucks and vendors. The Great Arizona Beer Festival runs from 2 p.m. (1 p.m. for VIPs) till last pour at 5:45 p.m.

Arizona Aloha Festival

Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12

Tempe Beach Park

Free

Get ready to say mahalo for all the South Pacific islands cuisine you’re about to try at the Arizona Aloha Festival – an all-ages event featuring live performances, storytelling, a marketplace, and lots of food. Be sure to try kalua pig, manapua, haupia, and Vilo Vilo chicken, plus mango, pineapple, and coconut flavored ice creams and other desserts like shaved ice with sweet cream. The Arizona Aloha Festival is held around Tempe Town Lake from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. each day.

EXPAND Downtown Chandler hosts barbecue, beer, and live music on March 25. Courtesy of the Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival

Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival

Saturday, March 25

Downtown Chandler

$20 for general admission

Combine 60 barbecue pitmasters with 20,000 pounds of barbecue and 200 kegs of craft beer, and you’ve got the eighth annual Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival. Dr. AJ Chandler Park hosts a day of live country music with grilling demonstrations, eating competitions, over 100 exhibitors, and all the barbecued chicken, pork, beef, and ribs you can eat. Some proceeds benefit the Boot Campaign for wounded military and families.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Italian Festival

Italian Festival

Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26

Scottsdale Civic Center Mall

$10 presale, $15 at the door

Get ready to mangia mangia at the fourth annual Italian Festival of Arizona – a two-day celebration of Italian culture, music, commerce, and most certainly food. Food vendors include Marcellino Ristorante, Fabio on Fire, Tutti Santi Ristorante, and Pasta Rea just to name a few, offering pastas, pizzas, pastries, and so much more good stuff your Nonna won’t even be mad that you’re enjoying someone else’s cooking. There’s also live music and an arts, crafts, and food-focused marketplace – all presented by the Italian Association of Arizona.

My Nana's Best Tasting Salsa Challenge

Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26

Steele Indian School Park

$15 for general admission

To some, the complimentary chips and salsa are the best part of a meal out, so why not make a whole festival about it? At My Nana's Best Tasting Salsa Challenge (the largest annual fundraiser for the Arizona Hemophilia Association), you can sample more than 100 salsas from Phoenix chefs and restaurants and vote for your favorite through the People’s Choice Award. You can let your mouth cool off while enjoying live music, a margarita mix-off, and activities like cornhole tournaments and the 2017 Too Hot to Trot 5K.

April

Flavors of the West

Saturday, April 8

Downtown Litchfield Park

$60 general admission

West Valley residents can anticipate two hours of food sampling followed by two hours of live music and activities at the Flavors of the West. Restaurants and restaurateurs all originate from the West Valley, including Crave Waffle Sandwich Creations, Sugar 'N Spice, and Thai Orchid. Benefits from the 2017 event go toward spotlight charity the Honey Foundation. The food sampling runs from 2 to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Try more than 40 restaurants during the Scottsdale Culinary Festival on Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Courtesy of Scottsdale Culinary Festival

Scottsdale Culinary Festival

Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9

Scottsdale Civic Center Mall

$15 general admission

Coined as Arizona’s Tastiest Fundraiser, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival is a two-day event hosted by the Scottsdale League for the Arts and spread across over two acres. The 2017 SCF features 40 area restaurants and 30 craft breweries, plus some 2017 highlights like chef demos in the Culinary Experience Tent, Corporate Cabanas, a Teen Cook Off in the Virginia Piper Theater, and the Local Lounge – where attendees sip local wine, spirits, and craft beer. There will also be 20 bands, and a Tito’s Handmade Vodka deck. Hours are Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

EXPAND AZ Wine & Dine

AZ Wine & Dine

Thursday, April 13

Scottsdale Quarter

$65 general admission

The 2017 AZ Wine & Dine is a collection of chefs, restaurants, resorts, wines, and craft beer based out of Arizona, all coupled with live jazz and a festive atmosphere. Past dining participants have included the Arizona Grand Resort, Brio Tuscan Grille, and Grimaldi’s. The Scottsdale Quarter hosts the whole thing from 5 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND The Great Southwest Cajun Fest is Saturday, April 22, at Chandler Park. Courtesy of Great Southwest Cajun Fest

The Great Southwest Cajun Fest

Saturday, April 22

Dr. AJ Chandler Park

$10 for general admission

Creole food and handcrafted beer make for one anticipated culinary event, the 2017 Great Southwest Cajun Fest. The spirit of New Orleans takes over Chandler Park with live music like jazz, blues, and contemporary rock, while food samples range from bright red crawfish to po’ boys, gumbo, and jambalaya – with plenty of beer from SanTan and Abita Brewing to wash it all down.

The Original Taste

Saturday, April 22

Scottsdale Waterfront

Price TBD

Held at the Scottsdale Waterfront and presented by Executive Council Charities, the Original Taste 2017 showcases more than 40 Valley restaurants – plus beer, spirits, and more than50 wines from around the globe. The evening also includes live music and plenty of high-fashion attendees, and past featured restaurants have included Crab & Mermaid, Olive & Ivy, and Tarbell's.

Chandler Craft Sprits Festival

Saturday, April 29

Downtown Ocotillo

Price TBD

Presented by Deep Eddy Vodka, the 2017 Chandler Craft Spirits Festival is a way to sample more than 50 cocktails, plus craft spirit, beer, and wine with more than 2,000 other attendees. Downtown Ocotillo in Chandler hosts this year’s event, which also includes seminars and demonstrations. The fourth annual event gives some proceeds to the Southwest Human Development, and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. – with VIP entry at 4 p.m.

