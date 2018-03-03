4 Metro Phoenix Restaurants to Try Right Now

We have been on something of a run with our cafe reviews — the last few weeks have featured restaurants with fascinating flavors. Even the restaurants that make a misstep here and there seem to have great potential. We have eaten good Mexican, border-hopping Asian, and modern American. Check out any one of the four restaurants below for a solid meal.



The Naco Torta at Gallo Blanco. Jackie Mercandetti

Gallo Blanco in Phoenix

When Gallo Blanco at the Clarendon Hotel abruptly closed in early 2015, its departure left a notable gap in the Valley’s small constellation of modern, mid-range Mexican restaurants. Last year, after a two-year hiatus and much anticipation, Gallo Blanco reopened in downtown Phoenix’s Garfield neighborhood. The all-day antojitos (“little cravings”) menu, which will look familiar to fans of the old Gallo Blanco, is uniformly strong. Tacos are simple and exquisite: deftly marinated meats served on smooth, freshly pressed corn tortillas, designed to be demolished in a couple of bites. Carne asada, chopped into glistening, gorgeously charred cubes, is juicy and rich. But Gallo Blanco really shines as a torta joint. The restaurant’s Mexican sandwiches are better than ever, thanks to fresh, thick telera rolls, which are now baked in-house. And don't overlook bartender JT Taber’s cocktail menu, which includes playful concoctions like the Jamaica, made with Jamaica-infused tequila, or the crisp yet snappy Ancho Borracho, a gin cocktail featuring ancho verde and ginger.