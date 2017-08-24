Quartiere Will Open in the Old Riazzi’s Space in Tempe

EXPAND A glimpse of what's to come at Quartiere. Erick Geryol

Tempe residents and lovers of a classic were saddened to learn that Riazzi’s Italian Garden, a Tempe Italian joint open for decades, will simmer red sauce no more. The restaurant has closed for good. But following a renovation of the former Riazzi's space, a new Italian eatery called Quartiere is scheduled to open later this fall.

Quartiere is an Italian word for “district” or “neighborhood." According to co-owner Erick Geryol, Quartiere will aspire to retain Riazzi’s neighborhood spirit while “polishing up and modernizing what Riazzi’s was doing.” That said, the menu itself won’t stray far from comfortable Italian-American classics.

Geryol grew up cooking in “red sauce joints” in the Midwest in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Today, he has a hand in three other Valley restaurants (Boulders on Broadway, Boulders on Southern, and Spokes on Southern). Do not expect outlandish pastas and little-known preparations at Quartiere. These have become increasingly common at many Italian and Italian-inflected restaurants new to the Valley. But Geryol and his team plan to focus on staples like bolognese, marsala, and alfredo, along with hearty sandwiches and antipasto.