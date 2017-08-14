After More Than 70 Years in Metro Phoenix, Riazzi's Restaurant in Tempe is Closed for Good

The Van Buren location of Riazzi's in the mid-1950s. Courtesy of Riazzi's/Facebook

After 72 years in the Valley, Riazzi's Italian Garden at 2700 South Mill Avenue in Tempe served its last meal yesterday.

Kyle Lamb

The family-owned restaurant initially opened in 1945 at 15th Avenue and McDowell Road, before moving to 53rd and Van Buren streets in 1947, where it remained for 40 years. In 1989, Riazzi's moved to its final location in Tempe on South Mill Avenue.

The manager informed us that the owners plan to take some time off before deciding what to do next. Meanwhile, former employees and customers express their sadness at the closing on the Riazzi's Facebook page, stating that it is "the end of an era."

