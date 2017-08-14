menu

After More Than 70 Years in Metro Phoenix, Riazzi's Restaurant in Tempe is Closed for Good

After More Than 70 Years in Metro Phoenix, Riazzi's Restaurant in Tempe is Closed for Good

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 1:54 p.m.
By Felicia Campbell
The Van Buren location of Riazzi's in the mid-1950s.
Courtesy of Riazzi's/Facebook
After 72 years in the Valley, Riazzi's Italian Garden at 2700 South Mill Avenue in Tempe served its last meal yesterday.

The family-owned restaurant initially opened in 1945 at 15th Avenue and McDowell Road, before moving to 53rd and Van Buren streets in 1947, where it remained for 40 years. In 1989, Riazzi's moved to its final location in Tempe on South Mill Avenue. 

The manager informed us that the owners plan to take some time off before deciding what to do next. Meanwhile, former employees and customers express their sadness at the closing on the Riazzi's Facebook page, stating that it is "the end of an era."

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

