Taco Summer: The 16th Street Phoenix Taco Truck That You Can Always Count On

21. La Frontera 1

Taquería: La Frontera 1, 151 North 16th Street

Open Since: 1997

Style: Sonoran-style street tacos

Signature Taco(s): Carne asada, barbacoa, cabeza

La Frontera 1, also known as La Frontera Comida Mexicana, has been parked at the intersection of 16th and Van Buren streets for a decade, where the immobilized truck has become a staple of late-night dining.

In addition to tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos, the shop has random specials, and a rotating cast of excellent fillings. You'll always find their signature carne asada, and standbys like chicken, in addition to el pastor, lengua, carnitas, barbacoa, al pastor, chicharron, or cabeza, depending on the day. The agua frescas flavors rotate, too, though the cooler is always stocked with Mexican Coke.

EXPAND Felicia Campbell

Every plate of tacos comes loaded with lime wedges and sliced cucumber, and if you are dining "in" at one of the covered picnic tables, you'll also be handed a bottle of hot sauce and one of avocado sauce.

The barbacoa tacos are juicy and fatty, requiring a generous squeeze of both hot sauce and tangy avocado to balance out the rich meat. The chicken comes on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions, and is perked up with a misting of lime. The carne asada is pretty perfect just the way it is: large chewy chunks of beef seasoned with plenty of black pepper and a light sprinkle of salt.

Whether you come when they open at 8 a.m., or just before closing time at 1 a.m., you are sure to find a few other hungry diners scatters throughout the dining area. It is a quiet and peaceful refuge at the corner of the two major byways, and it has become as much of a fixture there as the brick and mortar shops at the periphery of its parking lot.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

