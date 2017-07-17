Taco Summer: The Modern Sunnyslope Taquería Where You Can Order Your Ribeye Rare
|
Paquime Street Food is one of the few places in town that will automatically offer to cook the carne asada to your preferred doneness, from rare to well done.
Shelby Moore
24. Paquime Street Food
Taquería: Paquime Street Food, 17 East Dunlap Avenue, #101
Open Since: 2014
Style: Modern Fast Casual with Chihuahan Street Foods
Signature Taco: Ribeye
Located just up the street from Sunnsyslope High School, Paquime Street Food sits deep in the heart of a residential neighborhood north of uptown Phoenix.
The owners of Tortas Paquime opened the fast-casual eatery in 2014, offering an array of street foods, from elotes-style corn on the cob to tortas and Sonoran dogs. They cook up breakfast dishes for the early risers, and serve Mexican flavors of ice cream and sorbet all day long. But Paquime has become best known for their special treatment of carne asada.
Few and far between are the casual eateries that will let you choose how pink your carne asada comes out, but Paquime automatically offers your steak tacos well-done, medium, or rare. That's because theirs are made from thin slabs of ribeye that are quick-grilled to order.
Blood-lovers be warned: The meat is so thin that even rare winds up looking more medium rare, which is exactly how most picky carnivores like it. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to order carne asada this way.
Street-sized tacos come in a set of four, topped with a big slice of avocado with additional avocado sauce and roasted red pepper salsa served on the side. For $12, they are pricier than your average taco truck, but the value is there for these made-to-order, steak-loaded tacos.
Our Taco Summer picks so far:
50. Taqueria Don Beto
49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa
48. Tacos Tijuana
47. El Burrito Grande
46. El Horseshoe Restaurant
45. Tacos Sahuaro
44. El Pollo Correteado
43. Adrian's
42. La Fiesta
41. Taqueria Lucy
40. Tortas Ahogadas George
39. Taqueria El Chino
38. Joe's Tacos
37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos
36. Tacos Huicho
35. Puffy Taco Shack
34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla
33. Mr. Mesquite
32. Senor Ozzy's
31. Tacos Jalisco
30. Ta'Carbon
29. Taqueria Los Yaquis
28: Helio Basin Brewing
27: Sonora Taco Shop
26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca
25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!