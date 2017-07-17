Taco Summer: The Modern Sunnyslope Taquería Where You Can Order Your Ribeye Rare

Paquime Street Food is one of the few places in town that will automatically offer to cook the carne asada to your preferred doneness, from rare to well done.

24. Paquime Street Food

Taquería: Paquime Street Food, 17 East Dunlap Avenue, #101

Open Since: 2014

Style: Modern Fast Casual with Chihuahan Street Foods

Signature Taco: Ribeye

Located just up the street from Sunnsyslope High School, Paquime Street Food sits deep in the heart of a residential neighborhood north of uptown Phoenix.

The owners of Tortas Paquime opened the fast-casual eatery in 2014, offering an array of street foods, from elotes-style corn on the cob to tortas and Sonoran dogs. They cook up breakfast dishes for the early risers, and serve Mexican flavors of ice cream and sorbet all day long. But Paquime has become best known for their special treatment of carne asada.

Few and far between are the casual eateries that will let you choose how pink your carne asada comes out, but Paquime automatically offers your steak tacos well-done, medium, or rare. That's because theirs are made from thin slabs of ribeye that are quick-grilled to order.

Blood-lovers be warned: The meat is so thin that even rare winds up looking more medium rare, which is exactly how most picky carnivores like it. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to order carne asada this way.

Street-sized tacos come in a set of four, topped with a big slice of avocado with additional avocado sauce and roasted red pepper salsa served on the side. For $12, they are pricier than your average taco truck, but the value is there for these made-to-order, steak-loaded tacos.

