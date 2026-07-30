You’ll be happy to be caught in the web of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

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Warning: Spoilers for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” ahead.

It’s been a busy year for Tom Holland and Zendaya: first a secret wedding and now, they’re the cornerstones of one of the best Marvel movies in years.

In “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Peter Parker is faced with a dilemma unlike any other: which truth is the realest one. Along the way, he faces foes such as Scorpion and Kingpin, as well as a villain with a hidden motive. And after the events of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” he’s tasked with holding people in his heart even after his friends and loved ones have forgotten who he is. All of this while keeping an entire city safe and battling the spider within.

Right out of the gate, I’ll say that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is exactly what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed. The film is a genuine reset and refresh of the franchise, filled with a tangible sense of humanity, emotion and courage.

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I’ll be the first to say I was reluctant when Tom Holland took on the role of Spider-Man 10 years ago. But this installment of Holland as Peter Parker is the one in which he really sinks into the role. Action sequences aside, we often see Holland featured in a mid-frame shot, making it easy to see his facial movements and watch him stay in character with every small detail. A decade on, Holland owns this character, and his performance carried the film.

Zendaya continues to knock it out of the park with her portrayal of MJ. She has several emotionally driven scenes where multiple conflicting feelings had to be conveyed one after the other. In her fourth outing as MJ, I could see her continuing to sink into the role and develop her character. Maybe she and Holland’s screen chemistry works so well because they’re husband and wife in real life, or maybe they’re just great actors.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Sony Pictures

Next, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” wouldn’t be the film it is without Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. Bernthal , who we just saw in “The Odyssey,” is another actor who has had a very busy year but nonetheless delivered a spectacular performance. His performance as quintessential New Yorker is tough, gritty, funny and full of heart.

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We’ve been so accustomed to watching Sadie Sink in “Stranger Things” and Taylor Swift music videos that it was a delight to see her up her acting game in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” I truly cannot get over how much heart she adds to this film. It’s unmissable and I think that one else could have done Jean Grey justice the way Sadie did.

There are so many other incredible actors who did a phenomenal job. Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk was a beyond-wow performance. Though Florence Pugh’s screen time was limited, her impact was major. Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zabryna Guevara (Sheila) were impeccable as well.

When it comes to the screenplay, we have to give high-fives to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. They kept the story progressing at a pace that felt natural, human, and character-driven. The warmth of the story made me feel like I watching friends on camera.

Now, I personally would never catch myself vaulting into thin air from building to building, but thanks to Brett Pawlak’s cinematography skills and director Destin Daniel Cretton’s camera work, I now know what it would be like. The way the shots of Spider-Man in action moving across the city were set up really did reignite my fear of heights. Along with the skills of the art team, designers and makeup artists “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” felt tough, breathtaking and dare I say, whimsical. Go see it as soon as you can.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into cinemas on July 31.